ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

PD: Mother, son arrested after gunfire at mall

By Alejandra Yanez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41mmfu_0hpDXTzU00

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police arrested a woman and her son after shots were fired in the Macy’s second-level parking garage at La Plaza Mall.

At 5:23 p.m. Saturday, McAllen police were dispatched to La Plaza Mall in reference to a call about a shooting that took place a few minutes prior. While en route to the mall, police received a call from a third party who stated a woman wearing a green shirt had fired two shots in the Macy’s second-level parking garage.

When they arrived police were told the suspect had left the premises and was driving a black Cadillac on Bicentennial Boulevard and Uvalde Avenue.

Officers say they were able to pull over the Cadillac that met the description as it was traveling westbound on Uvalde Avenue.

PD: Drunk woman calls 911 eight times without emergency

Police say a woman, later identified as Karla Olivares, and her son, exited the vehicle and were placed in handcuffs for further investigation. Upon inspection of the vehicle, police found a brown revolver .38 special make charter arms.

Two witnesses from La Plaza Mall were escorted to the location of the traffic stop to identify the suspects.

The witnesses said the Olivares, who was wearing a green traffic vest, fit the description of the woman seen in the parking garage fighting with a man in a black shirt and jeans.

One of the witnesses of the parking garage incident said they observed Olivares fire the gun “at several male subjects,” a police report of the incident stated.

Two other witnesses stated they were on the second floor of the Macy’s parking garage when they saw a man wearing a white tank top hiding between vehicles. Police say the witnesses told them they heard yelling and arguing as they saw a woman in a green vest raise a gun. The woman in the vest stepped out of the witness’s line of vision when the gun was shot, the report states.

Another witness told authorities they saw the woman arguing with a man in a black shirt before the shooting. Olivares was reportedly yelling “get out” and “leave.” Witnesses said the man in the black shirt shoved Olivares before the gun was shot.

Police say that according to the two witnesses, both the woman and man seen at the location left the scene immediately after the gun was shot.

CCSO: Man leads deputies in car chase in downtown Brownsville

A supplemental report from another officer patrolling Bicentennial Boulevard and Business 83 stated that before the 911 call was made, Olivares and her son were on the side of the street in the black Cadillac parked next to a white Chevrolet Camaro.

After the incident, when police pulled over Olivares and her son, they asked what they were doing on the side of the road earlier. According to police, Olivares refused to answer and continuously told law enforcement to “ask her son.”

Police say they found a blunt, marijuana grinder and “CAKE” vape pen in the minor’s backpack.

The minor was charged with discharging a firearm in certain municipalities, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance pg2, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody and transported to the McAllen police juvenile holding room where he was booked.

Olivares was charged with fleeing from a police officer, discharging a firearm in certain municipalities and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Her bond was set at $7,000. Olivares was released Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

BPD: Woman pulls out gun after man says ‘it’s over’

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department arrested a woman accused of aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon. According to a news release by Brownsville PD, the suspect, identified as Erika Larrasquitu, was taken into custody around 3 a.m. Saturday on the 6000 block of Rabbit Run Road. Larrasquitu and the victim […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Serial Brownsville robber arraigned on 19 charges

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man involved in multiple robbery schemes in Brownsville was arrested Monday, police say. Victor Manuel Gallegos Martinez was wanted by the Brownsville Police Department for four counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of attempted aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, eight counts of engaging in […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman found dead in Edinburg hotel room identified

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The woman found unresponsive in an Edinburg hotel room has been identified. The Edinburg Police Department identified the woman as 41-year-old Jessica Marie Garza. Garza was found unresponsive inside a hotel room just after 11:40 a.m. on Monday at the 1200 block of E. Canton. At this time, there is no […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman arrested with multiple social security cards in purse, none with her name

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman accused of fraud use/possession of identifying information was arrested by Brownsville police on Thursday. At about 2 p.m. Thursday, Kassandra Yvette Roquemore, 24, was at the Highway 4 checkpoint where she was stopped by U.S. Border Patrol agents. According to police, Border Patrol contacted the Brownsville PD auto theft […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Brownsville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Mcallen, TX
Mcallen, TX
Crime & Safety
KRGV

90-year-old man killed in Rio Hondo bee attack

A 90-year-old man doing yard work outside his Rio Hondo home died Tuesday after a swarm of bees attacked him. Authorities have not released the victim’s name. Valeriano Bautista – a witness to the incident – said he was doing yard work with the victim. The victim was on a tractor when the bee attack occurred.
RIO HONDO, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Man wanted for striking officer’s motorcycle

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police Department are searching for a man who struck an officer’s motorcycle and then fled. According to police, the incident occurred at the 600 block of Central Boulevard during a traffic stop on Thursday, Sept. 8. Police say the suspect was stopped by a motorcycle officer, but refused to identify […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV female officers celebrated on National Police Woman Day

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley police departments celebrated their female officers and their accomplishments on National Police Woman Day.  Cecilia Valdez, one of two female officers at the Brownsville Police Department, said her interest in serving the community began when she was a student at Pace High School. She said the school had […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Women Joggers Assaulted In San Juan

San Juan police are looking for a man who reportedly assaulted three women jogging on the city’s hike and bike trail. Channel 5 News reports a woman on a morning run was grabbed by a man who suddenly appeared on the trail. She was able to get away and escape, and shortly after ran into two other women who said they were grabbed by a man a few minutes earlier. The suspect was last seen running into a nearby neighborhood.
SAN JUAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Marijuana#Macy
ValleyCentral

Online dog pic prompts overwhelming influx of calls to Brownsville PD

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a case involving a dog whose photograph prompted concern from the online community. The popular photo shows a local dog whose ribcage appears to be protruding through its coat. The image triggered many animal activists and concerned citizens to reach out to the Brownsville Police […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Vehicle accident at Brownsville port of entry

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a car that crashed into a gate at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville. The incident took place on Sunday at about 9 p.m. U.S. Customs Agents reported a vehicle struck a gate on the cargo lane. Upon arrival, the deputy dispatched to the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Smugglers smashing through fences in RGV pursuits

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents said they arrested 21 people from four migrant smuggling events. CBP’s news release said McAllen Border Patrol Station agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Plymouth Voyager near Havana, Texas on Sept. 12. Officers said the driver failed to yield and a vehicle […]
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County reports four COVID-19-related deaths

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Hidalgo County between Friday and Monday. All of the deceased were individuals 70 years old and up. Two of the dead were men from Edinburg and Weslaco and the other two were women from Edinburg and McAllen. The four individuals were vaccinated, according to […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Man charged with murder in death of Mission woman

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One of the suspects in an Edinburg homicide investigation was arraigned on murder charges. Rogelio Ramirez Cortez, 61, was arraigned Friday on a charge of murder, a first-degree felony, in connection to the death of 28-year-old Maritza Idette Zamora, officials with the City of Edinburg stated. A second individual, referred to […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen Police urge public to think railroad safety

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Train safety is something some people may not think of every day, but thousands of people have been killed by them. Train accidents happen more often than you think, but they can be prevented by following standard train safety rules.  Never walk, bike, or jog on the tracks. Always stop at […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Teen charged with armed robbery, breaking into home

A 19-year-old Hidalgo County teen is behind bars charged with burglarizing a home and stealing a vehicle. Jose Luis Hernandez appeared before a judge to face charges of aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation. Alton Police say Hernandez broke into a home on Tuesday afternoon near West Diamondhead Avenue and North Dakota Road. He […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Man with history of escapes arrested after fleeing fatal crash

SULLIVAN CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Sullivan City man accused of escaping custody was arrested months after fleeing a fatal accident. Carlos Ivan Salinas was arrested on charges of accident involving death, accident involving serious bodily injury, escape while arrest/confined, evading arrest and resisting arrest, Hidalgo County records show. The records also show that Salinas […]
SULLIVAN CITY, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP seizes over $200K of cocaine at Veterans Int’l Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville confiscated a load of alleged cocaine valued at $211,203. According to the agency’s media release, the drugs were hidden within a 2008 Ford vehicle. On Sept. 10 a 19-year-old man, a U.S. citizen who resides in Matamoros, attempted […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KPLC TV

Busted: Agents seize 250+ pounds of meth being smuggled into US

PHARR, Texas (Gray News) – Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they seized more than 250 pounds of methamphetamine smugglers tried to bring into the country. “Our CBP officers relied on their experience and all available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt,” Port Director Carlos...
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy