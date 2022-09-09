You thought you turned the thermostat down. In the Texas late summer heat, it keeps getting warmer inside. No matter how much you fiddle with the temperature, you cannot control the climate in your house. When winter comes, those with “smart thermostats” could find themselves without the means to do the same. A combination of smart devices, utility control, unreliable “green” energy, and poor planning will mean a retread of Soviet-style shortages and rationing.

