click orlando
Orlando police search for man who threatened to rape female victim
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are looking for a man who threatened to rape a female victim who was out walking her dog early Sunday morning. Investigators said the incident happened in the Lake Nona area along Tavistock Lake road just after 6 a.m. Officers said the victim stopped...
fox35orlando.com
Florida husband, wife fight man accused of trying to steal from their vehicle, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A Central Florida man was arrested for allegedly trying to steal from a vehicle Sunday night, but not before getting into a fight with a local couple, police said. According to an arrest report, a police officer responded to the area of Oriole Court and Barna Avenue...
Neighbors voice frustration over crime after teen fatally shot in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Neighbors in the Lake Mann Estates community said the recent shooting death of a 17-year-old boy is the latest crime in their neighborhood that has them frustrated. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. They said they’ve reached out to the city and police for...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies: Man arrested for murder after 'drug deal goes wrong' in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A man is facing a murder charge after an alleged drug deal went wrong in Marion County Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said Matthew Neal, 19, and Cameron Dalzell, 18, – who were both armed – reportedly met with two people in a vehicle with intentions to rob them of marijuana.
fox35orlando.com
Fentanyl found outside bathroom at Central Florida high school
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is warning parents after drugs were found at one high school and a possible weapon was pulled during a fight at another high school on Friday. A small packet of fentanyl was found outside a restroom at Atlantic High School in...
1 hurt in shooting at Orlando apartment complex, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are working to learn who shot someone at an apartment complex near Orlando’s MetroWest neighborhood early Tuesday. Officers responded to The Park at Catania off Kirkman Road near Metrowest Boulevard shortly after midnight. Police said one person was shot but is expected to recover.
click orlando
Escaped convict found asleep in car stolen from Orlando, troopers say
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers arrested an escaped convict Monday after he was found asleep in a car that was stolen in Orlando, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a New York man reported the car as stolen to the Orlando police at 4:30 a.m. [TRENDING: Shooting scare...
fox35orlando.com
Recognize them? Women accused of stealing from Best Buy in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. - Do you know these women? Police are asking for the public's help finding the four ladies who they say stole several items from a Best Buy store recently. According to a Facebook post by Ocala police, on Aug. 29, the women "actively worked together" to steal multiple items from Best Buy, totaling over $500.
NBC Miami
Central Florida Man Shot Officer, Claiming Police Were Part of ‘Mexican Cartel'
A central Florida man was arrested Friday after police said he shot an officer who confronted him at a hotel room, claiming he thought the officers were members of the “Mexican cartel coming to steal his belongings.”. NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place in Melbourne along Florida’s...
fox35orlando.com
Man found dead in stolen RV after standoff with Lake County deputies, officials say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A man who led Lake County deputies on a chase in a stolen RV and then barricaded himself inside is dead from a possible overdose, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said the incident began around 2 a.m. on Wednesday in Leesburg. Lake County Sheriff's Office...
WIS-TV
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Authorities in Florida arrested 160 people during a seven-day long undercover human trafficking sting. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the operation, called “Fall Haul 2,” began Aug. 30. Detectives said the total of charges stemming from the operation included...
‘It’s a good neighborhood,’ neighbors say after 17-year-old was shot and killed, gunman at large
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are hoping a $5,000 reward will help them find the person who murdered a 17-year-old boy late Friday night. The shooting happened on Domino Drive near Lake Mann around 1 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. John Taylor said there hasn’t...
fox35orlando.com
Man pleads guilty to recording women inside bathroom at University of Florida; faces similar charge at UCF
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 20-year-old Illinois man was found guilty of voyeurism after he recorded several women changing or showering inside a campus bathroom at the University of Florida in Gainesville, according to court records. He is also facing a video voyeurism charge for an alleged similar incident at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.
Orlando Police Offer Reward in Teen's Killing
17-year-old found shot to death Friday night
Longwood boy, 14, charged with felony for social media threat to Lyman High School
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy has been charged with a felony after deputies say he made a threat online that prompted extra security at a local High School. Students at Lyman High School in Longwood were greeted by additional police on campus Monday after officials say someone made a social media threat against the school.
Deputies search for thief who broke into Polk County Puppy Boutique
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County are asking the public to help find a man who broke the glass front door at the Puppy Boutique in Bartow. Deputies said the man went into the store and searched the place, looking for cash. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
click orlando
Florida man accused of using fake deeds to take ownership of 2 homes
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Volusia County man accused of fraudulently taking ownership of two homes using fake deeds sought the services of multiple notaries as part of the scheme, newly released court records show. Javon Walden, 36, is facing an organized scheme to defraud charge, a first-degree felony...
fox35orlando.com
Man shot and killed near trailhead in Marion County, police say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - One person was shot and killed near a Marion County trailhead Monday evening. The shooting homicide took place at the Greenway Trailhead off Banyon Road, deputies said. Deputies said when they arrived at the trailhead they found a dead man. The victim and suspect also knew...
spacecoastdaily.com
HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN? Cocoa Police Seek Assistance in Locating Vehicle Burglary Suspect
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Cocoa Police detectives are seeking community’s help in identifying a male suspect wanted for vehicle burglary. According to Cocoa Police officials, the burglary occurred in the area of Japonica Lane. If you have information that can help detectives identify him, contact...
fox35orlando.com
Person barricaded in stolen RV shuts down Highway 27 in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Negotiations with a person barricaded in a stolen recreational vehicle early Wednesday morning shut down US Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park. Lake County deputies are currently on the scene. Highway 27 was shut down in both directions, but has since reopened. According to the...
