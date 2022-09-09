ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

Orlando police search for man who threatened to rape female victim

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are looking for a man who threatened to rape a female victim who was out walking her dog early Sunday morning. Investigators said the incident happened in the Lake Nona area along Tavistock Lake road just after 6 a.m. Officers said the victim stopped...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando, FL
Apopka, FL
Orlando, FL
Apopka, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
fox35orlando.com

Fentanyl found outside bathroom at Central Florida high school

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is warning parents after drugs were found at one high school and a possible weapon was pulled during a fight at another high school on Friday. A small packet of fentanyl was found outside a restroom at Atlantic High School in...
PORT ORANGE, FL
click orlando

Escaped convict found asleep in car stolen from Orlando, troopers say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers arrested an escaped convict Monday after he was found asleep in a car that was stolen in Orlando, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a New York man reported the car as stolen to the Orlando police at 4:30 a.m. [TRENDING: Shooting scare...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Recognize them? Women accused of stealing from Best Buy in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. - Do you know these women? Police are asking for the public's help finding the four ladies who they say stole several items from a Best Buy store recently. According to a Facebook post by Ocala police, on Aug. 29, the women "actively worked together" to steal multiple items from Best Buy, totaling over $500.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man pleads guilty to recording women inside bathroom at University of Florida; faces similar charge at UCF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 20-year-old Illinois man was found guilty of voyeurism after he recorded several women changing or showering inside a campus bathroom at the University of Florida in Gainesville, according to court records. He is also facing a video voyeurism charge for an alleged similar incident at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man shot and killed near trailhead in Marion County, police say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - One person was shot and killed near a Marion County trailhead Monday evening. The shooting homicide took place at the Greenway Trailhead off Banyon Road, deputies said. Deputies said when they arrived at the trailhead they found a dead man. The victim and suspect also knew...
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Person barricaded in stolen RV shuts down Highway 27 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Negotiations with a person barricaded in a stolen recreational vehicle early Wednesday morning shut down US Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park. Lake County deputies are currently on the scene. Highway 27 was shut down in both directions, but has since reopened. According to the...
LAKE COUNTY, FL

