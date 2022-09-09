Read full article on original website
Man accused of killing Mesquite Officer Richard Houston stands trial for capital murder
DALLAS — Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston was shot and killed outside the Albertson’s grocery store on Dec 3rd, 2021. Houston was responding to a disturbance on the 1500 block of South Beltline Road in Mesquite. He was a 21-year veteran of the police force and a married father of three children.
Trial begins for former Hunt County police officer accused of murder
HUNT COUNTY, Texas — It is one of the most high profile court cases in recent memory for Hunt County. Opening statements started in the trial of a former Wolfe City police officer charged with murder. Shaun Lucas was arrested and charged in October 2020 after he shot and killed Jonathan Price.
Woman hit, killed by vehicle as suspect attempted to shoot others, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A man is wanted by police in connection to a deadly hit-and-run that killed a bystander overnight in southern Dallas. According to the Dallas Police Department (DPD), the man was arguing with a woman in the 800 block of Denley Drive near Morrell Avenue. When the woman's acquaintance came over, that's when the man allegedly pulled out and started shooting.
Man posing as a parent tried to enter a Keller ISD school
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Parents of Keller ISD school Caprock Elementary reportedly received an email informing them about an unknown man who tried to enter the campus Tuesday morning. The email, which circulated on social media, said the individual claimed to be the parent of a student at the school. The man was denied entry into the school and was escorted off campus Tuesday morning, the email said.Fort Worth police and Keller ISD safety and security personnel reportedly responded to the scene shortly after. The email said there is no evidence that the man meant to do any harm, but that they take all threats to the campus very seriously.In a Facebook post, a parent claimed they saw the man enter the campus, which is the opposite of what the email to parents said. The parent said they saw the assistant principal escort the man out of the building and wait with him until police arrived.
Beloved Collin County teacher senselessly killed in murder-suicide, family says
JOSEPHINE, Texas — The Wylie Independent School District and countless students impacted by a beloved English teacher in Collin County are mourning Monday after she was found dead inside her home. According to family members, 40-year-old Lacie Moore was found shot and killed alongside her husband Sunday by police...
13-year-old killed in crash in Garland, suspect arrested for intoxication manslaughter
GARLAND, Texas — Police say they've arrested a man in connection to a deadly car crash that happened in Garland Friday evening. According to police, a 13-year-old girl that was injured from the crash was pronounced dead on Saturday. The victim’s soccer team identified their friend and teammate as...
BB gun found inside backpack at Lake Worth ISD middle school, district says
FORT WORTH, Texas — A BB gun was found inside a backpack at a Lake Worth ISD middle school on Tuesday morning, the district said. Lake Worth ISD said in a statement that staff members had received a report around 9:05 a.m. of a student with a gun in a backpack at Lucyle Collins Middle School.
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash following pursuit, police say
DALLAS - A woman injured by a hit-and-run driver died in Dallas overnight. Dallas police said the driver was chasing and shooting at a man who was running along Denley Drive, near Clarendon Drive and Marsalis Avenue. At some point, the driver lost control and hit the woman, who was...
Dallas County Sheriff's office employee arrested, charged for aggravated assault
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At 3 a.m. on Sept. 11, Dallas police responded to a disturbance armed encounter call in the 400 block of W. Commerce Street. The victim told police that a family member was dog sitting and Lora Johnson, 61, made a complaint about the dog barking. A verbal fight ensued between the victim and Johnson. Johnson hit the victim in the face and pointed a handgun at the victim. Johnson has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Second victim dies after being shot in Dallas over the weekend
A second victim has died from wounds suffered in a Dallas shooting over the weekend. Bobby Lockhart was one of two men shot Saturday night in the parking lot of a strip shopping center
6-year-old hit, killed by driver suspected of being intoxicated, Grand Prairie police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A 6-year-old boy died Saturday night after he was struck by an SUV while crossing a street in Grand Prairie, police said. The driver, identified as 35-year-old Herschel Pearson, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter. Police said they responded to the crash around 8...
'We wanted to be contacted months ago' | Prosper ISD parents attend meeting to voice concern about allegedly abusive bus driver
PROSPER, Texas — Hundreds of parents poured into Prosper Independent School District's administrative building Tuesday to speak to board members about an allegedly abusive school bus driver from the past. Earlier in August, attorney Levi McCathern and fellow attorney Kristin Hecker allege that two young girls, 5 and 7...
Suspect wanted after hit-and-run crash that killed cyclist in Dallas
DALLAS — A search is underway for a driver who struck and killed a cyclist in Dallas on Sunday but left the scene without helping, police said. Police said the crash happened around 7 a.m. in the 12900 block of Kleberg Road in the southeastern area of Dallas, near S. Beltline Road and Highway 175.
Passenger Charged with Manslaughter in Fatal Crash
A second arrest has been made in connection with a fatal crash into a house in White Settlement last month. The September 7 crash killed a teen and injured her two parents, who were all inside the home. Peggy Cox, 69, a passenger in the vehicle, was allegedly arrested on...
Dallas police: Man wanted for capital murder for June killings
DALLAS — A Dallas man charged with capital murder is wanted with his whereabouts unknown, authorities said. Infant Johnson is accused of killing two individuals during a disturbance in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road on June 26, said police. Police ask the public for help locating Johnson. Johnson...
Customers show up to clean after stolen car crashes into beloved South Dallas restaurant
Blackjack Pizza vows to rebuild and reopen. The owners will need even more community support to get there.
Hundreds of students and parents hold vigil for slain Collin County teacher
WYLIE, Texas — Hundreds of students, parents and teachers gathered outside of Davis Intermediate School in Wylie Tuesday night to remember a beloved educator after she was found shot to death in her own home. According to police, 40-year-old Lacie Moore was found shot and killed alongside her husband...
Police: 2 hurt, 1 dead in Oak Cliff shooting
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A shooting in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood on Saturday afternoon left one person dead.Police said that three people were shot at Big T Plaza off of Village Fair Dr. just after 1:15 p.m. One person was killed. The suspect has been taken into custody, but police have not established a motive. No word yet on the conditions of the other victims.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Arrest Made in Homicide on Village Fair Drive
On September 10, 2022, at approximately 1:13 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 4515 Village Fair Drive, the Big T Bazaar. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found three victims shot. One victim, Corderro Robinson, 36, died at the scene. Dallas Police started life-saving measures on the two surviving male victims until Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported them to a local hospital.
How A Chicken Wing Craving Led To A Texas Man’s Arrest
Here's how police were able to identify two suspects in a fatal shooting.
