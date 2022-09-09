ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowlett, TX

CBS DFW

Man posing as a parent tried to enter a Keller ISD school

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Parents of Keller ISD school Caprock Elementary reportedly received an email informing them about an unknown man who tried to enter the campus Tuesday morning. The email, which circulated on social media, said the individual claimed to be the parent of a student at the school. The man was denied entry into the school and was escorted off campus Tuesday morning, the email said.Fort Worth police and Keller ISD safety and security personnel reportedly responded to the scene shortly after. The email said there is no evidence that the man meant to do any harm, but that they take all threats to the campus very seriously.In a Facebook post, a parent claimed they saw the man enter the campus, which is the opposite of what the email to parents said. The parent said they saw the assistant principal escort the man out of the building and wait with him until police arrived. 
KELLER, TX
fox4news.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash following pursuit, police say

DALLAS - A woman injured by a hit-and-run driver died in Dallas overnight. Dallas police said the driver was chasing and shooting at a man who was running along Denley Drive, near Clarendon Drive and Marsalis Avenue. At some point, the driver lost control and hit the woman, who was...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas County Sheriff's office employee arrested, charged for aggravated assault

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At 3 a.m. on Sept. 11, Dallas police responded to a disturbance armed encounter call in the 400 block of W. Commerce Street. The victim told police that a family member was dog sitting and Lora Johnson, 61, made a complaint about the dog barking. A verbal fight ensued between the victim and Johnson. Johnson hit the victim in the face and pointed a handgun at the victim. Johnson has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.Police say the investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Passenger Charged with Manslaughter in Fatal Crash

A second arrest has been made in connection with a fatal crash into a house in White Settlement last month. The September 7 crash killed a teen and injured her two parents, who were all inside the home. Peggy Cox, 69, a passenger in the vehicle, was allegedly arrested on...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
News Channel 25

Dallas police: Man wanted for capital murder for June killings

DALLAS — A Dallas man charged with capital murder is wanted with his whereabouts unknown, authorities said. Infant Johnson is accused of killing two individuals during a disturbance in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road on June 26, said police. Police ask the public for help locating Johnson. Johnson...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police: 2 hurt, 1 dead in Oak Cliff shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A shooting in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood on Saturday afternoon left one person dead.Police said that three people were shot at Big T Plaza off of Village Fair Dr. just after 1:15 p.m. One person was killed. The suspect has been taken into custody, but police have not established a motive. No word yet on the conditions of the other victims.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Village Fair Drive

On September 10, 2022, at approximately 1:13 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 4515 Village Fair Drive, the Big T Bazaar. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found three victims shot. One victim, Corderro Robinson, 36, died at the scene. Dallas Police started life-saving measures on the two surviving male victims until Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported them to a local hospital.
DALLAS, TX
