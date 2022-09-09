Read full article on original website
sanjoseinside.com
San Jose Woman Among Three Accused of Hiding Suspect in Murder of 8-year-old
Police have arrested three women, including one from San Jose, on accessory to murder charges, accusing them of hiding a man suspected of killing an 8-year-old Hayward girl in Merced earlier this year. Dhante Jackson, 33, was arrested Saturday in Newark on suspicion of murder after a six-month investigation in...
Police looking for SUV involved in deadly hit-and-run in Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Police said an adult man died after an SUV hit him Monday night and failed to stop. At around 8:54 p.m., police responded to Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way and found a Gilroy resident that had been hit by a vehicle. The victim died of their injuries at the scene, The post Police looking for SUV involved in deadly hit-and-run in Gilroy appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Heavy law enforcement presence reported at Target shopping center in Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. — A large police presence was seen at the Gilroy Crossing shopping center in Gilroy, Tuesday afternoon. According to witnesses, police have swarmed the shopping center. The Target store in the shopping center has been placed on lockdown, with shoppers locked inside. According to the California Highway...
rwcpulse.com
Samurai sword believed to have been used in beheading of mother killed in San Carlos
A young mother who was nearly decapitated on the street in front of her San Carlos apartment last Thursday morning was likely killed with a samurai sword, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office. Authorities alleged that Karina Castro, 27, died after 33-year-old Jose Raphael Solano Landaeta, who...
NBC Bay Area
Gilroy Police Search for Suspect in Deadly Hit-and-Run
Gilroy police are asking for the public's help in locating the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian Monday night and then fled the scene. The deadly hit-and-run collision happened at about 9 p.m. in the area of Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way, police said. First responders tried to save...
Shooting at Oakland Madison Park Academy declared accidental discharge
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A shooting at an Oakland school last month “resulted from an accidental discharge” from a student, the Oakland Police Department announced Tuesday. OPD said in a statement Tuesday, “investigation reveals the shooting on 8/29/22, at Madison Park Academy, resulted from an accidental discharge by a juvenile student.” The 13-year-old male victim […]
Gilroy Target off lockdown after county-wide chase
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Gilroy said a chase that began in Monterey County ended near the Gilroy Crossing shopping center Tuesday afternoon. Target told KION they were on lockdown for a short while, but officers told them it was safe for guests to come in. CHP has not confirmed why the chase suspect was wanted. The post Gilroy Target off lockdown after county-wide chase appeared first on KION546.
Salinas Police investigating shooting at Acosta Plaza
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night at Acosta Plaza. K9 Oakley was able to locate several shell casings in the area. Police said the shooting happened around midnight—no word on any victims. No further details were shared. The post Salinas Police investigating shooting at Acosta Plaza appeared first on KION546.
Gilroy Dispatch
Driver flees after striking, killing Gilroy man with vehicle
A Gilroy man walking in the area of Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way died Sept. 12 after he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Gilroy Police are now searching for witnesses or surveillance footage that may have spotted the vehicle. The crash was reported at about...
crimevoice.com
Santa Cruz Police: Alleged burglar caught in the act
Originally Published By: Santa Cruz Police Department Facebook Page. ” SCPD officers quickly and stealthily responded to a burglary at the Xfinity store on the 500 block of River Street. The patrol team’s silent approach and methodical containment strategy led to a successful apprehension of the suspect as he exited the store with literally a grocery cart full of Xfinity merchandise.
KTVU FOX 2
Staff member at Vallejo High shot after breaking up fight outside school, police say
VALLEJO, Calif. - A staff member at Vallejo High School was shot Tuesday afternoon after breaking up a fight outside campus, police said. According to the Vallejo Police Department, officers responded to the area around 3:54 p.m. and determined that several students had been fighting with an unknown group when a staff member intervened and broke up the squabble.
KTVU FOX 2
12-year-old charged in accidental shooting at Oakland middle school that wounded student
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 12-year-old student at an East Oakland middle school was charged in an accidental shooting that left another student wounded. Authorities said a 13-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound following the Aug. 29 shooting at Madison Park Academy, located in Sobrante Park. He has since been released from the hospital.
Remains of missing woman found near San Bruno apartment complex
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — The remains of a missing San Bruno woman were found near an apartment complex in the city in August, the San Bruno Police Department announced on Tuesday. Lorie Esposito had been missing since Dec. 2019. A utility crew found her remains while working in a wooded area near the Shelter […]
SFist
Former Alameda County Deputy Charged In Double Murder; Mother Says He Was 'Blinded By Love'
The suspect in the second-most shocking and bizarre Bay Area homicide of last week, Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Devin Williams Jr., was arraigned Friday — even as the double homicide in an East Bay suburb that he allegedly committed was overshadowed by a beheading on the Peninsula. The killings...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police investigating separate shooting, stabbing incidents Monday evening
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Police Department is investigating both a shooting and stabbing Monday evening. Both incidents happened just before 5 p.m., roughly nine-miles apart. OPD said the shooting happened on the 6200 block of San Pablo Avenue. Officers responded on the report of a person shot. Police said upon arrival, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, possibly more than one.
Falling tree injures 3 in San Jose Park, sheriff says
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A “possible tree downfall” at a San Jose park injured three people this morning, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office. The injuries were called in around 9:53 a.m. Monday at Almaden Quicksilver Park in southern San Jose. The sheriff’s office subsequently told KRON4 that the three people injured […]
San Carlos beheading suspect to appear in court today
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – The suspect in last week’s grisly San Carlos beheading is behind bars this morning and heading into his first court appearance Monday afternoon. Jose Solano Landaeta, 33, is accused of beheading his ex-girlfriend Karina Castro, who is the mother of his 1-year-old child. The 27-year-old’s family confirmed her identity and […]
Police, Marshals arrest man suspected in East Oakland attempted robbery, rape
OAKLAND – Police have announced an arrest in connection with an attempted rape and armed robbery in East Oakland late last month.Oakland Police said Monday that officers, with the help of U.S. Marshals, arrested Mercedes Dunlap in connection with the incident, which took place on the morning of August 28.According to police, the victim told officers they were walking near the 2900 block of Parker Avenue when an armed suspect approached and said to "shut up."Police said the victim was tackled to the ground by the suspect and was sexually assaulted. The victim screamed for help and yelled for someone to call police, prompting the suspect to run away.Before leaving the scene, the suspect took the victim's cell phone, police said.Following the incident, police released photos of the suspect."We thank our community for their help in the arrest of the individual," police said in a tweet Monday.According to jail records, Dunlap faces multiple charges, including sexual assault, robbery, carrying a concealed firearm, along with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Dunlap was also arrested for violating probation.Dunlap, 33, is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.
L.A. Weekly
1 Dead in Traffic Crash on Lawrence Expressway [Santa Clara, CA]
SANTA CLARA, CA (September 13, 2022) – Early Saturday morning, a traffic crash on Lawrence Expressway left one person dead, police said. According to authorities, on September 10th, at around 6:55 a.m. they received reports of a major traffic accident in the area. Furthermore, one person was pronounced dead...
Mental competency exam postpones arraignment in horrific San Carlos beheading
REDWOOD CITY -- The arraignment for the man accused in the horrific beheading a young mother on San Carlos street in broad daylight last week was delayed Monday as his lawyer requested a mental competency exam.33-year-old Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta appeared in a Redwood City courtroom Monday afternoon. He is accused of killing his girlfriend 27-year-old Karina Castro last Thursday. According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were flagged down in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street around 11:50 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported an assault in progress. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead at...
