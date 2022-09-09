Read full article on original website
Driver suffers minor injuries, narrowly avoids head-on collision in Trempealeau County rollover crash
TOWN OF SUMNER, Wis. (WKBT) — A driver suffered minor injuries in a rollover crash while trying to avoid a head-on collision in Trempealeau County Monday. According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Jeramiah Parson of Strum tried to pass another vehicle travelling west on US HWY 10/53 near Tracey Valley Road. This was a no-passing zone, according to authorities. Parson left the road to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle and rolled his car.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passes away
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Sheriff Ron Cramer. Below is the full statement from the sheriff’s office. “It is with great sadness that the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office announces the unexpected death of Sheriff Ron Cramer. Sheriff Cramer was elected the 47th Sheriff of Eau Claire County in 1996. He started with the Sheriff’s Office in 1975 and served the people of Eau Claire County proudly as a Reserve Deputy, Jailer, Patrol Deputy, Civil Process, and Detective. Sheriff Cramer was also proud of his work with the West Central Drug Task Force, where he served as an investigator, then Project Director, and his graduation from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia in 1999. Sheriff Cramer truly loved his work and it showed in his passion for helping the people of Eau Claire County. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to serve the citizens of Eau Claire County with the professionalism and respect Sheriff Cramer expected of us all. Please respect the family’s wishes for privacy in this difficult time, arrangements are pending.”
winonaradio.com
Alcohol Involved in Car vs Motorcycle Crash Leading to Death of One Man
(KWNO)- On Saturday at approximately 10:00 p.m. Olmsted County Officials responded to a motorcycle vs a Chevy traverse accident on Hwy 52 near Mile Marker 36. According to authorities, the Chevy traverse was northbound on Hwy 52 and the motorcycle was southbound when the vehicles collided. The driver of the...
drydenwire.com
Two-Vehicle Crash Results In Death Of A 74-Year-Old Female From Cadott
CHIPPEWA COUNTY -- A two-vehicle crash in the village of Cadott, WI, has resulted in the death of 74-year-old Bonnie Tripp. According to Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk, at 9:39a on Sunday, September 11, 2022, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s office received a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries and road blockage.
whby.com
Man facing 6th OWI charge after 115 MPH traffic stop
MONROE COUNTY, Wis–A driver is facing sixth offense drunk driving charges after a high-speed traffic stop in Monroe County. On its Facebook page, the State Patrol shows the vehicle was clocked doing 115-miles an hour in a seventy zone. The driver claimed he just wanted to see how fast...
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Fire Department Responds to Milk Truck in the Ditch
The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a milk truck tipped over in the ditch on Monday morning. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, around 8:55am yesterday morning, they received a report of a milk truck tipped in the ditch about 75 yards east of Cardinal Avenue on Granton Road in the Township of Grant. When they arrived, they found the truck tipped over in the north ditch.
WEAU-TV 13
Crash on I-94 causing lane closure
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- [UPDATE 4:47 p.m.] Due to the crash, the right lane on I-94 eastbound at mile marker 83 is closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Estimated duration over two hours. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - [UPDATE 1:49 p.m.] The left lane on I-94...
wwisradio.com
One dead after rollover on Highway 35 near Holmen
Police said that when first responders arrived at the scene, the vehicle's only occupant was found deceased.
KIMT
2 with life-threatening injuries following motorcycle crash in SE Minnesota
GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - Two people suffered life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash Monday night in Goodhue County. The Minnesota State Patrol said Bruce Mcallister, 67, of Eyota, and Sylvia Johnson, 53, of Eagan, were seriously injured during the crash on Highway 52. Mcallister was taken to St. Marys and...
Southern Minnesota News
WEAU-TV 13
Suspect arrested after gunshots fired in Sparta
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) -A suspect is taken into custody after authorities responded to a report of gunshots fired in Sparta. According to a media release from the Sparta Police Department, on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 around 10:35 a.m. authorities responded to the 200-block of West Wisconsin Street for a report of multiple shots fired.
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested after fleeing law enforcement, damaging squad car in Durand
DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a chase that spanned about five and a half miles in and around Durand Saturday. According to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Shawn Bauer of Arkansaw was arrested after allegedly striking a squad car with his truck and fleeing.
Motorcyclist killed in Olmsted County crash
ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A motorcyclists was killed along Highway 52 in Olmsted County Saturday evening.The crash happened near mile marker 36, in Orion Township.Police say the motorcycle collided with a Chevrolet Traverse heading in the opposite direction.The driver of the motorcycle -- identified by the State Patrol as 36-year-old Rick Jay Hutton -- was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.The State Patrol also reported that they're investigating whether the driver of the Chevrolet, a 57-year-old from Chatfield, was under the influence of alcohol.Neither that driver, nor his passenger, were injured in the crash.
Sparta Police arrest man accused in shots fired incident
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — Police arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with a shots fired incident Saturday. According to a release, Sparta Police responded to the 200 block of West Wisconsin Street for a report of multiple shots fired around 10:30 p.m. Police found the suspect, Juan Bravo, at...
WEAU-TV 13
Police: Missing Hayward man found dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
cwbradio.com
Man Involved in High Speed Chase in Clark and Chippewa Counties Sentenced
A man involved in a pursuit in Clark and Chippewa Counties was sentenced in Chippewa County Court. Back in June, the Lake Hallie Police Department reported it was involved in a pursuit of a white Chrysler 300 stolen vehicle from Clark County. The report stated the vehicle had been driving down Highway 29 erratically.
La Crosse man sentenced for fentanyl distribution conviction
MADISON (WKBT) — A La Crosse man will spend 7 1/2 years in prison for fentanyl distribution. The Chief U.S. District Judge sentenced 37-year-old Antoine Hardie on Monday. Hardie pleaded guilty to possessing 40 or more grams of fentanyl with intent to distribute on May 17. Police said Hardie...
Man killed in Vernon County motorcycle crash
The driver, 35-year-old Kevin Flemming and his passenger, 31-year-old Amber Blake, both from Des Moines, were thrown from the motorcycle. Neither were wearing helmets, authorities said.
