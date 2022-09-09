ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trempealeau County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Driver suffers minor injuries, narrowly avoids head-on collision in Trempealeau County rollover crash

TOWN OF SUMNER, Wis. (WKBT) — A driver suffered minor injuries in a rollover crash while trying to avoid a head-on collision in Trempealeau County Monday. According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Jeramiah Parson of Strum tried to pass another vehicle travelling west on US HWY 10/53 near Tracey Valley Road. This was a no-passing zone, according to authorities. Parson left the road to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle and rolled his car.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passes away

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Sheriff Ron Cramer. Below is the full statement from the sheriff’s office. “It is with great sadness that the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office announces the unexpected death of Sheriff Ron Cramer. Sheriff Cramer was elected the 47th Sheriff of Eau Claire County in 1996. He started with the Sheriff’s Office in 1975 and served the people of Eau Claire County proudly as a Reserve Deputy, Jailer, Patrol Deputy, Civil Process, and Detective. Sheriff Cramer was also proud of his work with the West Central Drug Task Force, where he served as an investigator, then Project Director, and his graduation from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia in 1999. Sheriff Cramer truly loved his work and it showed in his passion for helping the people of Eau Claire County. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to serve the citizens of Eau Claire County with the professionalism and respect Sheriff Cramer expected of us all. Please respect the family’s wishes for privacy in this difficult time, arrangements are pending.”
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Two-Vehicle Crash Results In Death Of A 74-Year-Old Female From Cadott

CHIPPEWA COUNTY -- A two-vehicle crash in the village of Cadott, WI, has resulted in the death of 74-year-old Bonnie Tripp. According to Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk, at 9:39a on Sunday, September 11, 2022, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s office received a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries and road blockage.
CADOTT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trempealeau County, WI
Accidents
City
Whitehall, WI
County
Trempealeau County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Trempealeau County, WI
Crime & Safety
whby.com

Man facing 6th OWI charge after 115 MPH traffic stop

MONROE COUNTY, Wis–A driver is facing sixth offense drunk driving charges after a high-speed traffic stop in Monroe County. On its Facebook page, the State Patrol shows the vehicle was clocked doing 115-miles an hour in a seventy zone. The driver claimed he just wanted to see how fast...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Neillsville Fire Department Responds to Milk Truck in the Ditch

The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a milk truck tipped over in the ditch on Monday morning. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, around 8:55am yesterday morning, they received a report of a milk truck tipped in the ditch about 75 yards east of Cardinal Avenue on Granton Road in the Township of Grant. When they arrived, they found the truck tipped over in the north ditch.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Crash on I-94 causing lane closure

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- [UPDATE 4:47 p.m.] Due to the crash, the right lane on I-94 eastbound at mile marker 83 is closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Estimated duration over two hours. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - [UPDATE 1:49 p.m.] The left lane on I-94...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Missing Hayward Man Found Deceased

BLACK RIVER FALLS,- An alert for a missing Hayward man, Kenneth William Taylor, 22, was cancelled by the Police Department yesterday evening. It was reported that Taylor was last seen leaving a residence near Rye Bluff Road in Black River Falls on September 10, at about 5am. The Police Department reported him to possibly be in danger.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Accident#Ems
Southern Minnesota News

State patrol cites alochol in crash that killed Rochester motorcyclist

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was a factor in a crash that left a Rochester motorcyclist dead. Rick Jay Hutton, 36, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 52 in Olmsted County Saturday. The crash happened shortly...
ROCHESTER, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Suspect arrested after gunshots fired in Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) -A suspect is taken into custody after authorities responded to a report of gunshots fired in Sparta. According to a media release from the Sparta Police Department, on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 around 10:35 a.m. authorities responded to the 200-block of West Wisconsin Street for a report of multiple shots fired.
SPARTA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
WEAU-TV 13

Man arrested after fleeing law enforcement, damaging squad car in Durand

DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a chase that spanned about five and a half miles in and around Durand Saturday. According to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Shawn Bauer of Arkansaw was arrested after allegedly striking a squad car with his truck and fleeing.
DURAND, WI
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist killed in Olmsted County crash

ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A motorcyclists was killed along Highway 52 in Olmsted County Saturday evening.The crash happened near mile marker 36, in Orion Township.Police say the motorcycle collided with a Chevrolet Traverse heading in the opposite direction.The driver of the motorcycle -- identified by the State Patrol as 36-year-old Rick Jay Hutton -- was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.The State Patrol also reported that they're investigating whether the driver of the Chevrolet, a 57-year-old from Chatfield, was under the influence of alcohol.Neither that driver, nor his passenger, were injured in the crash.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Police: Missing Hayward man found dead

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy