Chronicle
Goat Rocks Fire Spreads in All Directions, Reaches 2,842 Acres; Improved Weather Expected
The Goat Rocks Fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest near Packwood continued to spread in all directions overnight. As of 8 a.m. Sunday, the fire had been mapped at 2,842 acres, nearly twice its size from 24 hours earlier. No injuries or structure damage have been caused by the...
Chronicle
Goat Rocks Fire: U.S. Highway 12 Opening, Evacuations Lifting as Red Flag Warning Ends
U.S. Highway 12 between Packwood and White Pass is open and evacuations set in place due to the Goat Rocks Fire in East Lewis County are being lifted this evening as the red flag warning — signaling high fire danger due to dry, windy conditions — ends. State...
Evacuation orders in place for parts of southwest Washington due to wildfire danger
Lewis County Emergency Management has issued a Level 3 evacuation notice — meaning leave now — for the Goat Rocks, High Valley and Timberline areas due to dangerous wildfire conditions. Residents have been told to evacuate to White Pass High School. A Level 2 evacuation notice — be...
Chronicle
Mysterious Corn Crash on Highway 12 Overshadowed by Goat Rocks Fire Response
Bad news for corn deliveries. Good news for birds of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. A truck hauling corn has crashed on U.S. Highway 12 between Packwood and White Pass. The stretch of highway has been closed since Friday afternoon due to the growing Goat Rocks Fire, which has prompted level three “GO” evacuation notices for the Timberline, High Valley and Goat Rocks neighborhoods.
The Suburban Times
What if it was more than clouds?
Pierce County social media post. Last Wednesday (Sept. 7) we learned about lenticular clouds thanks to Mt. Rainier. Maybe it caused other questions. Check out how to prepare for something more serious coming from the mountain. bit.ly/3Ruvc9d.
Chronicle
Fire Updates: State Fire Mobilization Resources Approved as Goat Rocks Fire Reaches 1,800 Acres
Goat Rocks Fire Central: This post will be updated with additional information throughout the course of the fire. To see more headlines, visit chronline.com. 10:30 p.m. Friday Update: Forest Service Provides Update on Goat Rocks Fire:. Washington Emergency Management has said the Goat Rocks Fire is now at 1,800 acres,...
q13fox.com
Smoke, fire danger creating big problems
Buckle up for active weather today: unfortunately, fire danger is spiking in a major way. Smoke has also pushed into Western Washington, leading to plunging air quality. Temperatures will near 90 degrees for many backyards. Fire danger starts dropping in the lowlands tomorrow but stays elevated over the Cascades through...
MyNorthwest.com
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Bonney Lake fire extinguished after closing in on shopping center
In Pierce County, a backburn is underway in the woods near the Bonney Lake Fred Meyer location. This is a part of the effort to fully contain two wildfires that broke out late Thursday morning in a wooded greenbelt behind the shopping center. No buildings are believed to be threatened.
New proposal revisits camping ban on public property in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma City Council will consider a proposal Tuesday to prohibit camping and storing personal belongings on public property within 10 blocks of temporary shelters. Last year, the city planned to consider a ban on camping on public property but the proposal was nixed out of concern...
Yakima authorities searching for missing 4-year-old
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a 4-year-old boy who went missing Saturday. Four-year-old Lucian was last seen around 7:15 p.m. near the play area at Sarg Hubbard Park, according to the Yakima Police Department. Lucian was...
Tacoma aims to ban camping, storing belongings near temporary shelters
Tacoma City Council will vote on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and storing personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters next Tuesday. The ordinance was introduced by District 1 Councilmember John Hines, who is cited for drafting this measure in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding areas near Tacoma shelters.
Eatonville teachers send no confidence vote in Superintendent Gary Neal
EATONVILLE, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on western Washington schools facing teacher strikes originally aired September 12, 2022. Eatonville teachers submitted a no confidence vote in Eatonville School District (ESD) Superintendent Gary Neal on Tuesday, the Eatonville Education Association (EEA) announced. The union released a number of...
Pierce County's housing market shows signs of cooling off
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — After months of rising prices, Pierce County’s housing market is finally leveling out. Data from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service’s latest report shows closed sales year-over-year have declined for a third straight month. The median closed sale price for a home in Pierce...
Body found near Green River in Kent
The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the Green River in Kent on Wednesday. A passerby told deputies they saw the body in the 25000 block of Frager Road. The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation to uncover the circumstances behind the...
kptv.com
Helicopter crashes into Merrill Lake while picking up water for Kalama Fire
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A helicopter being used to fight the Kalama Fire in Washington crashed into Merrill lake on Wednesday, fire officials say. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on the north end of Merrill lake, roughly 2.5 miles from the town of Cougar. According to fire...
Chronicle
‘Dangerous’: Officials Visit Largest Homeless Encampment in Centralia
An encampment at the end of Centralia’s Eckerson Road with a regularly-fluctuating population of people experiencing homelessness was the backdrop for a tour of elected and appointed officials from throughout the area on Thursday, as it has been frequently in the last few years. Currently, around 24 people live...
KOMO News
Second Homicide Suspect Arrested in the Tacoma Murder
TACOMA, Wash. — Today, officers arrested a second suspect in relation to a fatal shooting that took place on July 30, ending in the killing of 39-year old, Ronnal Hines. The 24-year-old female was booked into jail for Murder 2. Officials established probable cause to arrest two suspects related...
Man found dead in Tacoma road
TACOMA, Wash. — A man with a gunshot wound was found dead in a Tacoma road early Monday. At 5:13 a.m., personnel from the Tacoma Fire Department saw a man on the road at the intersection of East 72nd and East I Street. The man appeared to have been...
The Crime Blotter: ATF and Tacoma police arrest alleged repeat fentanyl dealer at Econo Lodge
Wednesday night, Tacoma Police Department officers assisted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) in a joint operation to serve a high-risk federal search warrant on two units at the Econo Lodge on S Hosmer Street. South Hosmer Street has become a center of gun violence, human trafficking,...
Washington state adds strict requirements for school resource officers
PUYALLUP, Wash. — When Carly Cappetto took the oath with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, she knew she wanted to do something positive. So when Cappetto had the opportunity to work in the schools as a School Resource Officer (SRO), she jumped at the chance. "I don't look at...
KING 5
