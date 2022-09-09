Read full article on original website
Aggie Academy receives recognition from first lady | Here's what it is
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Aggie Academy held its first open house on Tuesday to celebrate one month of being open. North Carolina A&T State University is the only HBCU in our state to have a lab school. The school offers hands-on research experience for students from underperforming schools while also...
rhinotimes.com
Student Riley Robinson Steals The Show
Usually, Guilford County Board of Commissioners’ meetings don’t have a star, however, at the last meeting of the board, on Thursday, Sept. 1, the star was a 16-year-old student named Riley Robinson. In fact, Robinson was supposed to even sit at the dais with the county commissioners –...
abc45.com
Sedgefield Elementary School closes for the day
Greensboro — A case of the Mondays is what one Guilford County School dealt with after students were sent home early. The City of Greensboro was called out to Sedgefield Elementary school earlier today due to a water pipe issue, causing them to turn the water off at the school. Students were sent home around 11:00 this morning and maintenance crews have been out here working on the pipes, but they're unsure as to when it will be fixed and when students will be able to return to school. Parents are hoping for a quick return, the district will alert parents about the schools reopening through a texting notification system.
Greensboro doctor alters care over lack of funding
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad doctor’s office is adapting its care after not receiving needed funding through a state program. Many people in the southeast Greensboro community depend on the Triad Medical Group, formerly Evans-Blount Total Access Care, for care. Dr. Shamsher Ahulwalia, a psychiatrist, took over the practice in 2019. Dr. Ahulwalia tells […]
‘We loved her deeply’: Professor at Bennett College dies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A professor who taught at Bennett College has died. Tennille Foust died Tuesday morning, according to Bennett College. "Our hearts are very heavy. One of our beloved angels earned her heavenly wings today. Tennille Foust, professor, director, producer, chief student advocate, colleague, friend, and auntie to Bennett students. We loved her deeply and she loved us,” read a statement from Bennett College sent to WFMY News 2.
WXII 12
High Point hosts Community Day
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High point authorities hosted an event this weekend to build relationships with the youth. At Washington Terrace Park, law enforcement brought their K9s, offered flu shots, and gave the youth a chance to ask questions about their jobs. Organizers said they wanted to give them...
Greensboro doctor’s office serving those with limited options closes unexpectedly
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A doctor’s office in east Greensboro serving a community with limited healthcare options closed unexpectedly. City leaders tell FOX8 the idea for the Evans-Blount Total Access Center came up in 2007 because of the medical desert in the community. “We wanted to be accessible as well, and we are. We’re right […]
Noise complaint leads to Greensboro police celebrating girl's quinceañera
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police celebrated a young girl's quinceañera with her after receiving a noise complaint call about the party. Officers were going to check out where the noise was coming from and arrived to a birthday party. A young lady was celebrating her quinceañera over the...
‘Speak up and say something’: North Carolina parents thankful for quick response after school threat on Snapchat
Terrell made the threat on the app sometime around Friday, and by Saturday, he was in custody facing a charge of communicating threats of mass violence to an educational institution.
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16th
Big C Waffles is launching in Kernersville on September 16th. Big C has already become a local favorite in Durham, where their original location was established in 2017 after a successful food truck run in the Triangle.
thecentersquare.com
Report: Greensboro led the nation in largest annual rent increases
(The Center Square) — Greensboro led the nation for the largest year-over-year rent increases for one-bedroom units in July, though rents are increasing dramatically in several other North Carolina cities, as well, according to Rent.com. The renter assistance website's August Rent Report showed rents for one bedrooms in Greensboro...
wfmynews2.com
A Tuesday town hall meeting will address a rise in criminal activity on the southeast side of Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community town hall meeting Tuesday is focused on stopping crime on the southeast side of Greensboro. City leaders will meet with neighbors living near Randleman Road who are concerned about recent violence. People who have lived in the area for years are now on high alert.
