High Point, NC

Student Riley Robinson Steals The Show

Usually, Guilford County Board of Commissioners’ meetings don’t have a star, however, at the last meeting of the board, on Thursday, Sept. 1, the star was a 16-year-old student named Riley Robinson. In fact, Robinson was supposed to even sit at the dais with the county commissioners –...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Sedgefield Elementary School closes for the day

Greensboro — A case of the Mondays is what one Guilford County School dealt with after students were sent home early. The City of Greensboro was called out to Sedgefield Elementary school earlier today due to a water pipe issue, causing them to turn the water off at the school. Students were sent home around 11:00 this morning and maintenance crews have been out here working on the pipes, but they're unsure as to when it will be fixed and when students will be able to return to school. Parents are hoping for a quick return, the district will alert parents about the schools reopening through a texting notification system.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro doctor alters care over lack of funding

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad doctor’s office is adapting its care after not receiving needed funding through a state program. Many people in the southeast Greensboro community depend on the Triad Medical Group, formerly Evans-Blount Total Access Care, for care. Dr. Shamsher Ahulwalia, a psychiatrist, took over the practice in 2019. Dr. Ahulwalia tells […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

‘We loved her deeply’: Professor at Bennett College dies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A professor who taught at Bennett College has died. Tennille Foust died Tuesday morning, according to Bennett College. "Our hearts are very heavy. One of our beloved angels earned her heavenly wings today. Tennille Foust, professor, director, producer, chief student advocate, colleague, friend, and auntie to Bennett students. We loved her deeply and she loved us,” read a statement from Bennett College sent to WFMY News 2.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

High Point hosts Community Day

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High point authorities hosted an event this weekend to build relationships with the youth. At Washington Terrace Park, law enforcement brought their K9s, offered flu shots, and gave the youth a chance to ask questions about their jobs. Organizers said they wanted to give them...
HIGH POINT, NC
thecentersquare.com

Report: Greensboro led the nation in largest annual rent increases

(The Center Square) — Greensboro led the nation for the largest year-over-year rent increases for one-bedroom units in July, though rents are increasing dramatically in several other North Carolina cities, as well, according to Rent.com. The renter assistance website's August Rent Report showed rents for one bedrooms in Greensboro...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Carolina Classic Fair coming to Winston-Salem this fall

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair is coming to Winston-Salem this fall. This year, the fair will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9. at 2825 University Pkwy, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Fair hours will be Sunday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
