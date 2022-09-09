Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
All 5 teen suspects in custody following carjacking, assault of 15-year-old outside Seguin Walmart
SAN ANTONIO – Seguin police said all five suspects wanted in connection with the assault and carjacking of a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot have been arrested. The suspects, whose ages ranged from 16 to 19, had been wanted since the incident that took place at 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, outside the store in the 500 block of South State Highway 123 Bypass.
KSAT 12
Stabbing near Southpark Mall was the result of road rage, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person was taken to the hospital and two others to San Antonio police headquarters after a road rage incident ended with a stabbing, police said. Police believe it started when one driver cut off the other on South Zarzamora Street on the South Side. One...
KSAT 12
Hollywood Park police ID suspect accused of opening fire in restaurant, killing 2
HOLLYWOOD PARK – Hollywood Park police have identified the suspect who they said opened fire inside a restaurant over the weekend, killing two people and injuring a third. Police Chief Shad Prichard said they are searching for Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, who is wanted for capital murder. The...
news4sanantonio.com
Deputies arrest man accused of possessing several illegal automatic firearms
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in Poteet accused of possessing several illegal automatic firearms. 20-year-old Elijah Freabe had an active felony warrant for his arrest. The warrant was issued after Freabe allegedly distributed and sold switches. Switches are illegal devices that are placed on weapons to turn semi-automatic weapons into illegal automatic weapons.
news4sanantonio.com
Standoff with man barricaded inside Southeast Side home enters 12th hour
SAN ANTONIO – Police are responding to an active scene on the city's Southeast side where a man is barricaded inside his home. The standoff began around 5 p.m. at a home off Diamondback Trail near Loop 410. According to officials, this began as a mental health call from...
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Robbery suspect pulls knife on security guard at Northwest Side Walmart
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking for your help to identify the man they believe was involved in an aggravated robbery at a Northwest Side Walmart. The robbery happened around 3 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Walmart on Bandera Road near West Woodlawn Avenue. Police said the suspect took...
Man stabbed in the neck after suspected road rage incident, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Police say two people were arrested after a road rage incident led to a stabbing on the south side Tuesday afternoon. According to SAPD, it all started when one driver reportedly cut off another driver. The suspect followed the victim into a parking lot of a Dick's Sporting Goods store at South Park Mall.
KSAT 12
SAPD officer fired after she was found asleep in car with blood-alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer who was found asleep behind the wheel with a blood-alcohol content level nearly three times the legal limit has been fired, according to records obtained by KSAT Investigates. Rosemary Caudillo received the indefinite suspension, tantamount to firing, in June, four months...
KSAT 12
Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspects in aggravated assault outside East Side food mart
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for an aggravated assault. The incident occurred July 8 around 10:30 p.m. at a Chevron Food Mart in the 4000 block of East Houston Street on the city’s East Side.
news4sanantonio.com
Police could use your help looking for the suspect who killed a man back in 2018
SAN ANTONIO - Crime stoppers could use your help looking for the suspect responsible for killing a man back in 2018. 44-year-old Herion Chase was killed in the parking lot of Big Cassel's Smokehouse near I-10 and Dietrich Road. Police say two men were across the street standing next to...
KTSA
Man found unconscious along road in Schertz fights with cops who were checking on him
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man found unconscious on the side of a road in Schertz has been thrown in jail after throwing punches and kicks at police. According to KSAT-12, officers got a call at around 1:45 A.M. Sunday about a person lying along FM 78 near River Road.
news4sanantonio.com
Baptist Temple needs help after day care van stolen, vandalized during overnight break-in
SAN ANTONIO - A Southeast Side church is asking for your help after their fell victim to theft and vandalism over the weekend. The Baptist Temple was broken into sometime in the early morning hours of Monday. The suspects stole the van used to pick up children who attend the Early Learning Center. The van was eventually recovered but it was badly vandalized to the point that it needs to be replaced.
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police seeking suspect who fatally shot victim in 2018
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a male suspect who shot an individual to their death. The incident happened September 8, 2018, around 3:30 a.m. on the Eastside of town in the parking lot of Big Cassel Smoke House. According to the police, the victim was standing in...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man accused of threatening to shoot mother of his children and her sister
SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested a man they say threatened to shoot the mother of his children and her sister. According to arrest records, Ross Priestly texted one of the victims saying he knew what car they were driving and threatened to shoot them. Police say after his call...
17-year-old arrested and charged in the murder of 15-year-old Ethan Soto
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly four months after a 15-year-old was shot and killed, San Antonio Police arrest a 17-year-old they believe is the shooter. On May 16, officers responded to a shooting off the 2100 block of Alston Street on the city’s northwest side. When officers arrived, they found Ethan Soto lying in a pool of blood, shot multiple times.
KSAT 12
Man pistol-whips teen while holding baby and shoots girlfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue to investigate a robbery and assault after a man pistol-whipped a teen boy and shot his girlfriend Sunday. At 1:45 a.m., South patrol officers responded to an apartment complex, at the 6000 block of Ray Ellison Boulevard, for a robbery. According to...
KSAT 12
Truck crashes into home, New Braunfels police need help identifying driver
New Braunfels – New Braunfels police are searching for the driver of a white Ford pickup truck responsible for crashing into a house in the 900 block of Darion Street. The incident happened at 1:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 4. A Ring camera located across the street from the home...
KSAT 12
Two brothers shot on West Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead following a shooting on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning. At 4:20 a.m., SAPD officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Latigo Drive and Rawhide Lane. At the location, officers noticed a car parked in the middle of...
news4sanantonio.com
Man dies after being struck by vehicle during deadly hit-and-run on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on a busy Northwest Side highway in a deadly hit-and run accident. The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday along Northwest Loop 410 at the Ingram Road Exit. When police arrived, they said they found the man...
