San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

All 5 teen suspects in custody following carjacking, assault of 15-year-old outside Seguin Walmart

SAN ANTONIO – Seguin police said all five suspects wanted in connection with the assault and carjacking of a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot have been arrested. The suspects, whose ages ranged from 16 to 19, had been wanted since the incident that took place at 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, outside the store in the 500 block of South State Highway 123 Bypass.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Deputies arrest man accused of possessing several illegal automatic firearms

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in Poteet accused of possessing several illegal automatic firearms. 20-year-old Elijah Freabe had an active felony warrant for his arrest. The warrant was issued after Freabe allegedly distributed and sold switches. Switches are illegal devices that are placed on weapons to turn semi-automatic weapons into illegal automatic weapons.
POTEET, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
news4sanantonio.com

Baptist Temple needs help after day care van stolen, vandalized during overnight break-in

SAN ANTONIO - A Southeast Side church is asking for your help after their fell victim to theft and vandalism over the weekend. The Baptist Temple was broken into sometime in the early morning hours of Monday. The suspects stole the van used to pick up children who attend the Early Learning Center. The van was eventually recovered but it was badly vandalized to the point that it needs to be replaced.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Public Safety
news4sanantonio.com

REWARD: Police seeking suspect who fatally shot victim in 2018

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a male suspect who shot an individual to their death. The incident happened September 8, 2018, around 3:30 a.m. on the Eastside of town in the parking lot of Big Cassel Smoke House. According to the police, the victim was standing in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Two brothers shot on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead following a shooting on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning. At 4:20 a.m., SAPD officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Latigo Drive and Rawhide Lane. At the location, officers noticed a car parked in the middle of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

