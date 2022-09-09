ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Southwest agrees to four-year deal with aircraft appearance technicians

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines Co. and the union representing its aircraft appearance technicians announced late Thursday they have reached terms on a tentative labor agreement. The deal comes after members of the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association rejected a previous tentative agreement in July. The union represents about 170 aircraft...
Free phones, services available for eligible DART riders

DALLAS — Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is working with Assurance Wireless to provide free smartphones, phone services, and discounted transportation to eligible riders. The two are working together for the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which was made to help households get broadband internet for things like work, school and healthcare.
Talk Traffic To Me: I-30 Zipper Machines

DALLAS — If you're a driver stuck in traffic along that busy stretch of I-30 in Dallas, you know it can be a pain in the you-know-what when your commute is derailed by traffic. “We get weird looks, birdies,” said machine operator James Washington. “Half the time, they think...
British store in Grapevine helps people grieve queen's passing

GRAPEVINE, Texas — There is no shortage of things authentic at the British Emporium in Grapevine. The store specializes in British goods ranging from biscuits to socks with Queen Elizabeth II's face on them. "We're teeming with British culture in this shop," said Sammy Bailey, store manager and son...
Frisco couple makes tradition out of 300+ annual donations

FRISCO, Texas — Dan Tatsch, of Frisco, and his wife, Rebecca have a problem: they love animals. “Just a little bit,” Dan said. “I think our fantasy is buying hundreds of acres, moving out to the country and adopting them all. Although, we know that’s not realistic.”
"Manos de Oro" screening - late nights at the Dallas Museum of Art

National Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off later this week. You may remember a few years ago we introduced you to north Texas Latino film director Merced Elizondo to talk about the launch of his film "Manos de Oro." Since then, it has been featured on HBO, the Academy of Motion...
Queen Elizabeth II's comments on Texans from 1991

AUSTIN, Texas — As people from around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96, many in Texas are remembering her trip to Texas from more than 30 years ago. In May 1991, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch became the first...
City of Murphy issues boil water notice

MURPHY, Texas — Editor's note: A previous version of this story said the boil water notice was issued due to E.coli being present in the water, as was stated in the press release headline sent out by the city. This story has been updated to reflect updates from city officials.
