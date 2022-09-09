ARLINGTON, Texas — At International Food Land in Arlington, owner Osama Rashid has felt inflation’s wrath over the past few decades. It has never hurt him this badly. “It started last year, but this year it got worse,” Rashid said. “It’s not fun. It forced us, after 30 years, to change the way we run our business,” Rashid said.

