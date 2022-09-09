Read full article on original website
Southwest agrees to four-year deal with aircraft appearance technicians
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines Co. and the union representing its aircraft appearance technicians announced late Thursday they have reached terms on a tentative labor agreement. The deal comes after members of the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association rejected a previous tentative agreement in July. The union represents about 170 aircraft...
Inflation, rising food costs hitting international grocery stores in North Texas
ARLINGTON, Texas — At International Food Land in Arlington, owner Osama Rashid has felt inflation’s wrath over the past few decades. It has never hurt him this badly. “It started last year, but this year it got worse,” Rashid said. “It’s not fun. It forced us, after 30 years, to change the way we run our business,” Rashid said.
$43 million new-build mansion hits market in University Park enclave of Volk Estates
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. After four years of construction, the finishing touches are being put on a 23,688-square-foot mansion in University Park, and the grand limestone palace has hit the market priced at $43 million. The home at 6915 Baltimore Drive in...
Free phones, services available for eligible DART riders
DALLAS — Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is working with Assurance Wireless to provide free smartphones, phone services, and discounted transportation to eligible riders. The two are working together for the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which was made to help households get broadband internet for things like work, school and healthcare.
Longhorn from North Texas one of 100 students awarded 'life changing' scholarships from former President Obama
DALLAS — Kayla Abramowitz applied on a whim. She didn’t think she’d done enough to be considered for one of 100 scholarships former President Barack Obama was offering to young people he thinks will change the world. She didn’t think she’d get a second look.
DFW weather: Above normal temperatures in the mix
North Texas isn't done with summer temperatures just yet. Here's the latest.
Burning desire: Dallas Fuel using success to etch name among top pro sports teams in North Texas
DALLAS — Burn blue. Two words that define one of the most recently successful pro sports teams in the North Texas area. Nestled in an office space at Victory Park in downtown, the Dallas Fuel are making a name for themselves globally and are putting North Texas in the international spotlight.
Talk Traffic To Me: I-30 Zipper Machines
DALLAS — If you're a driver stuck in traffic along that busy stretch of I-30 in Dallas, you know it can be a pain in the you-know-what when your commute is derailed by traffic. “We get weird looks, birdies,” said machine operator James Washington. “Half the time, they think...
British store in Grapevine helps people grieve queen's passing
GRAPEVINE, Texas — There is no shortage of things authentic at the British Emporium in Grapevine. The store specializes in British goods ranging from biscuits to socks with Queen Elizabeth II's face on them. "We're teeming with British culture in this shop," said Sammy Bailey, store manager and son...
Wyndham Hotels breaks ground on new extended-stay brand in Plano dubbed 'Project ECHO'
PLANO, Texas — A new type of hotel is coming to North Texas. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts on Wednesday announced the groundbreaking of its newest extended-stay brand in Plano. The economy hotel, dubbed "Project ECHO," is technically still a prototype, according to the company, but it will be a launching point for more hotels of this type.
Frisco couple makes tradition out of 300+ annual donations
FRISCO, Texas — Dan Tatsch, of Frisco, and his wife, Rebecca have a problem: they love animals. “Just a little bit,” Dan said. “I think our fantasy is buying hundreds of acres, moving out to the country and adopting them all. Although, we know that’s not realistic.”
'House System' helping build elementary friendships, competition and future leaders
DALLAS — Friendly competition and constant encouragement can both go a long way. And they are part of the successful mix at a southern Dallas elementary school, where a "wheel of fortune" type spinning wheel in the hallway has its place in that budding success story, too. "Our friends...
Texas Medical Board suspends doctor connected with 'compromised' IV bag investigation at North Dallas surgical center
DALLAS — A Texas Medical Board disciplinary panel has temporarily suspended the license of a Baylor Scott & White doctor connected to its investigation into a 'compromised' IV bag that caused a death and serious heart complications. The doctor, Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, was suspended Thursday after the board determined...
"Manos de Oro" screening - late nights at the Dallas Museum of Art
National Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off later this week. You may remember a few years ago we introduced you to north Texas Latino film director Merced Elizondo to talk about the launch of his film "Manos de Oro." Since then, it has been featured on HBO, the Academy of Motion...
Queen Elizabeth II's comments on Texans from 1991
AUSTIN, Texas — As people from around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96, many in Texas are remembering her trip to Texas from more than 30 years ago. In May 1991, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch became the first...
Religious employers need not cover PrEP in their health plans, federal judge rules
FORT WORTH, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune. A federal judge in Fort Worth agreed Wednesday with a group of Christian conservatives that Affordable Care Act requirements to cover HIV prevention drugs violate their religious freedom. U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor also agreed that aspects...
9/11 lessons learned: 21 years later, veterans and volunteers pay tribute on National Day of Service
DALLAS — A National Day of Service is an annual reminder of the sacrifices paid on September 11, 2001 and the sacrifices in the years of military operations, and military losses, that followed. And for a Marine veteran, Friday also proved a chance to remind his 13-year-old daughter of...
North Texas constable and county commissioner deny involvement with Oath Keepers despite ending up on 'leaked' membership list
DALLAS, Texas — A North Texas constable and county commissioner deny being fully engaged or part of the Oath Keepers after their names ended up on a membership database that the Anti-Defamation League turned into an interactive map Wednesday following months of research. The Oath Keepers are a far-right...
Dallas County to consider whether to demolish the county jail and criminal courthouse – potentially changing the city skyline
DALLAS — Dallas County commissioners are considering whether to move the county jail and criminal courthouse from the western edge of downtown, potentially opening hundreds of acres of prime real estate to development that could permanently change the city skyline. “We’re looking at what would be best,” county Judge...
City of Murphy issues boil water notice
MURPHY, Texas — Editor's note: A previous version of this story said the boil water notice was issued due to E.coli being present in the water, as was stated in the press release headline sent out by the city. This story has been updated to reflect updates from city officials.
