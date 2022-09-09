ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

What’s Working: Cooking up good nutrition

By Devon Walsh
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — In tonight’s What’s Working, things are getting stirred up at an after-school program in Mobile. The Dumas Wesley Community Center has cooked up a new program for underprivileged kids. Local non-profit, The Cookery Project, comes in every other week to teach a cooking class.

The cooking classes are part of a STEAM curriculum that Dumas Wesley leaders are trying to teach at their after-school program. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

“They don’t realize they are learning math by learning to measure. It’s a great opportunity to see how cooking relates to our steam learning,” said Joni Hendee with the Dumas Wesley Community Center.

Karrie Nelson with the Cookery Project says her goal is to reach the most underserved members of the community and talk about “culinary intervention and nutrition.” She wants the children to learn how to choose healthier meals and snacks. She hopes the children are taking the information they are learning and bringing it home to their parents.

“In the kitchen, it doesn’t matter if you are five or fifteen. We talk about choosing this food over that food, how can you turn a cereal or a waffle or a pancake and turn it into something more nutritious? We can add fruits and vegetables,” said Nelson.

In the last two sessions, the students made vegetable sushi and berry parfait. They tell WKRG News 5 they are enjoying learning to cook.

“I have never cooked before, and I actually like to cook now,” said Antonia Williams Jenkins.

