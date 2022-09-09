Read full article on original website
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through September
Virginia has granted another extension for SNAP Emergency benefits through September, ensuring that SNAP recipients in the commonwealth will receive the maximum possible benefits. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Dlxu6r.
End of an Era: WAVY's Don Roberts is retiring
A Hampton Roads icon is saying goodbye after more than three decades at WAVY. Read more: https://bit.ly/3qAG9dl. Norfolk City Council revises proposal on conditional …. 1 hospitalized following mobile home fire on Ike …. 1 hospitalized following mobile home fire on Ike …. Man fatally shot on Chickahominy Rd in...
Free biscuit, sandwich offers this week at Hampton Roads Chick-fil-As
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Chick-fil-As are giving out free chicken biscuits and regular chicken sandwiches this week. The deal is available from Monday, September 12 through Saturday, September 17 at participating Hampton Roads locations. It’s good for one breakfast or lunch entrée per person and is...
VA, NC officials appear on Oath Keepers membership database
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Thousands of names in all 50 states were found on the database of members of the right-wing extremist militia group the Oath Keepers, leaked in September 2021 by Distributed Denial of Secrets. Among those names were hundreds of police officers, elected officials, military members...
44-year-old active-duty soldier arrested, accused of communicating with Gloucester teen
Police say an active-duty soldier from Alabama has been arrested after he was involved in the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl early Tuesday morning in Gloucester.
Rhode Island Gov. McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. McKee, the former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive a...
Missing 5-year-old found dead in Florida waterway
A Florida boy who went missing Saturday afternoon has been found dead, according to authorities.
New student loan forgiveness scams on the rise, BBB says
The Better Business Bureau is sounding the alarm about a recent increase in student loan forgiveness scams after President Joe Biden unveiled a plan to cancel debt for certain borrowers.
Trial starts for man accused of strangling HRRJ inmate
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An ex-corrections officer accused of choking a now former inmate at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail is scheduled to go to trial on Tuesday. Ex-master jail officer Robert Whitaker is facing one count of felony strangulation and one count of assault and battery. Former inmate...
Virginians will start getting one-time tax rebates soon
In the coming days, the first one-time rebates will start going out to eligible taxpayers, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation.
