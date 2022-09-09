ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

End of an Era: WAVY's Don Roberts is retiring

A Hampton Roads icon is saying goodbye after more than three decades at WAVY. Read more: https://bit.ly/3qAG9dl. Norfolk City Council revises proposal on conditional …. 1 hospitalized following mobile home fire on Ike …. 1 hospitalized following mobile home fire on Ike …. Man fatally shot on Chickahominy Rd in...
POLITICS
WAVY News 10

Free biscuit, sandwich offers this week at Hampton Roads Chick-fil-As

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Chick-fil-As are giving out free chicken biscuits and regular chicken sandwiches this week. The deal is available from Monday, September 12 through Saturday, September 17 at participating Hampton Roads locations. It’s good for one breakfast or lunch entrée per person and is...
RESTAURANTS
WAVY News 10

VA, NC officials appear on Oath Keepers membership database

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Thousands of names in all 50 states were found on the database of members of the right-wing extremist militia group the Oath Keepers, leaked in September 2021 by Distributed Denial of Secrets. Among those names were hundreds of police officers, elected officials, military members...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
WAVY News 10

Rhode Island Gov. McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. McKee, the former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Linus Travel#Siamang#Https#Virginia Zoo
WAVY News 10

Trial starts for man accused of strangling HRRJ inmate

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An ex-corrections officer accused of choking a now former inmate at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail is scheduled to go to trial on Tuesday. Ex-master jail officer Robert Whitaker is facing one count of felony strangulation and one count of assault and battery. Former inmate...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy