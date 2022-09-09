ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

13News Now

Man dies after shooting on E. Brambleton Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday afternoon. According to a tweet, police got the call around noon. When they arrived at the scene, which was on the 900 block of Brambleton Avenue, they found a man who had been shot.
WAVY News 10

Man shot Sunday night in Young Terrace area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Sunday night on Nicholson Street in the Young Terrace area of Norfolk. Police say they were called to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 8:20 p.m. for a walk-in gunshot victim with non life-threatening injuries. The investigation so far has found the...
WAVY News 10

Barricade situation, shooting under investigation in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are working a barricade situation that’s been going on for hours Wednesday morning, after a shooting that happened in the same area overnight. Norfolk dispatchers didn’t have many details when initially contacted by 10 On Your Side early Wednesday, but said they...
WAVY News 10

Man accused of killing 21-year-old on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a 21-year-old man was fatally shot on September 3 in Newport News. 26-year-old De’Aundre Malique Jarrett, of Newport News, was arrested around 11 p.m. Friday and also charged with use of a firearm, Newport News said in announcing his arrest Monday.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

