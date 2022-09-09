Read full article on original website
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Look: Notre Dame Football Team Will Have Special Guest This Weekend
Former Notre Dame superstar Manti Te'o will be in South Bend for Saturday's game against the California Golden Bears. He will walk with the team from the Basilica to Notre Dame Stadium, per Fighting Irish insider Pete Sampson. Te'o joined the Fighting Irish as the No. 1 linebacker recruit in...
WNDU
Notre Dame dedicates new hydro facility in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame just added water to its sustainable energy portfolio. The current of the St. Joseph River is once again being used to produce electrical current. Notre Dame spent nearly three years and $30 million on a hydro facility near the dam...
WNDU
Father, son buy historic Kizer House
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. A father and son bought the historic Kizer House located in the 800 block of West Washington Street in South Bend. Stephen and Ed Ziegler bought the property back in March. “And I’ve been watching the real...
WNDU
Notre Dame falls out of AP Top 25 after loss to Marshall
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame had a streak of 80 straight weeks ranked in the AP Top 25. That streak has come to an end, as the Irish are unranked for the first time since 2017 after Saturday’s loss at home to unranked Marshall. The Irish fell all the way out of the poll, despite being the eighth-ranked team in the country.
WNDU
What’s not working for Notre Dame?
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a tough weekend for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, falling to 0-2 to start the season and losing starting quarterback Tyler Buchner for the season due to an injury. So, where does Notre Dame go from here?. Head Coach Marcus Freeman said once...
Marcus Freeman Announces Crushing Notre Dame Injury News
Notre Dame's football season is going from bad to worse. On Monday, a couple of days after their second loss of the season - a shocking upset loss to Marshall - head coach Marcus Freeman announced crushing injury news. "Marcus Freeman says QB Tyler Buchner suffered a significant sprain in...
WNDU
South Bend Cubs open playoffs at Four Winds Field Tuesday
Lanes to be closed on Western Avenue near Mayflower Road in South Bend Tuesday. The lane closures impact Western Avenue starting at Mayflower Road and continuing 300 feet east of the intersection. Notre Dame dedicates new hydro facility in South Bend. Updated: 6 hours ago. The plant has been producing...
WNDU
Notre Dame QB Buchner out for season with shoulder injury
Lanes to be closed on Western Avenue near Mayflower Road in South Bend Tuesday. The lane closures impact Western Avenue starting at Mayflower Road and continuing 300 feet east of the intersection. Notre Dame dedicates new hydro facility in South Bend. Updated: 3 hours ago. The plant has been producing...
Former HBCU coach reveals secret in Marshall’s shocking win vs. Notre Dame football
Marshall football shocked Notre Dame over the weekend. The Fighting Irish entered the matchup as heavy favorites but the Thundering Herd upset the odds. And it was an HBCU product, Charles Huff, who led the way for Marshall in the thrilling win, per hbcusports.com. Huff was formerly the captain for...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame vs. Marshall: OVERREACTIONS
I mean. What else is there to say at this point? The Notre Dame Fighting Irish put up an abysmal performance on Saturday in the loss to Marshall, and that is putting it lightly. Nothing was really clicking, the defense got bullied, and the offense couldn’t put much together. It was a mess we haven’t seen the likes of since 2016 and really since about 2008 or 2011. Honestly, not many of the reactions to the game were overreacting because that was such a bleak loss. But, I’ll put some takes in here we can discuss.
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Dense Fog Giving Way to Sunshine
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: A dense fog advisory is in effect through 9am Wednesday. Areas of dense fog will create visibilities under a quarter mile through the morning commute. Low and changing visibilities are likely through the morning with things beginning to greatly improve after 9am. Plan ahead and give yourself some extra time and space on the roads. Once the fog begins to clear through the middle of the morning the sunshine will begin to warm things up. Highs will likely approach the 80-degree mark through the afternoon. It will be warm and mostly sunny with a light breeze later in the day. High of 80 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.
abc57.com
Section of College Avenue closed starting September 14
GOSHEN, Ind. - A section of College Avenue will close starting on Wednesday while crews work on infrastructure along the road. The road will be closed east of Century Drive through December 30. The detour will follow Lincolnway East (U.S. 33) to Kercher Road (County Road 38) to County Road...
22 WSBT
Planned closure of Osceola rail crossing brings mixed reaction
An Osceola railroad crossing will be closing soon. Local officials say they were told it’s due to there being too many crossings in a such short distance. Chestnut Road is one of 5 railroad crossings within the span of less than a mile. But it will soon be closed.
WNDU
New business opens in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A brand-new business is now open in Elkhart. J&B Home Décor & Gifts held its grand opening last week. The store offers everything from accent furniture pieces for your home, to gourmet treats, to specialty dog toys, and everything in between. While the store has...
abc57.com
Elkhart High School awarded $500,000 during awards gala
The Indiana Department of Education awarded over $4 million to schools across the state at the first Educational Excellence Awards Gala. Elkhart High School received a $500,000 award at the event. Elkhart High School was awarded $500,000 for Excellence in Crossing the Finish Line. This award recognized the high school...
WNDU
South Bend’s ‘May House’ to be moved to new neighborhood
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A historic house in South Bend will be on the move this upcoming Thursday, Sept. 15. A 2,400-square-foot brick house built in 1929 by prominent attorney Arthur May will be moved to its new location at 919 Riverside Drive in the Chapin Park Historic District, which is approximately 0.2 miles from its current location at 130 Park Lane.
rvbusiness.com
Forest River Bringing In John Mellencamp for Dealer Expo
ELKHART, Ind. – As a “Thank You” to their dealers, Forest River Inc. officials are excited to announce John Mellencamp and Brantley Gilbert as the entertainment for the 13th annual Forest River Dealer Expo. On Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and...
WNDU
Indiana women’s care providers prepare for abortion ban on Thursday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s abortion clinic will stop doing abortions, but it won’t close its doors. Whole Woman’s Health has announced that the clinic on Lincolnway West will continue to operate beyond the effective date of Indiana’s new abortion ban, which is Thursday of this week.
Inside Indiana Business
What’s driving growth in Elkhart?
The mayor of Elkhart says his community has changed its way of looking at economic development. While the long-time manufacturing hub is still reliant on the vast recreational vehicle industry, it also understands the need to create opportunities and diverse industries to attract new workers. Mayor Rod Roberson says a key is quality of life.
Human swine flu case after Berrien County Fair
A human case of the swine flu, Influenza A (H1N2)v, has been detected in someone had contact with the swine at the Berrien County Youth Fair last month, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
