I mean. What else is there to say at this point? The Notre Dame Fighting Irish put up an abysmal performance on Saturday in the loss to Marshall, and that is putting it lightly. Nothing was really clicking, the defense got bullied, and the offense couldn’t put much together. It was a mess we haven’t seen the likes of since 2016 and really since about 2008 or 2011. Honestly, not many of the reactions to the game were overreacting because that was such a bleak loss. But, I’ll put some takes in here we can discuss.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO