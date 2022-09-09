ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

South Carolina Senate rejects near-total abortion ban

By The Hill, Chloe Folmar
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IvzWS_0hpDVpiI00

The South Carolina Senate failed to pass a ban on abortions earlier than six weeks into pregnancy on Thursday.

The controversial bill was altered over two days of debate on the floor, moving it closer to the current South Carolina abortion ban that is tied up in court.

“This is not where I wanted to be. I was hoping we’d be more aggressive, but it’s clear to me the votes are not there in the Senate for an abortion ban before six weeks,” said state Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey (R) in response to the two days of debate over the initial proposal.

The altered law, passed by a 27-16 vote, joins the state’s current abortion law in banning abortion after six weeks, at which point fetal cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound.

The “fetal heartbeat” law was passed last year but only took effect after the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned Roe v. Wade.

The law was suspended by the South Carolina Supreme Court this summer for potentially violating the state constitution.

The new law differs from the old heartbeat law in limiting exceptions, allowing victims of rape and incest three months to get abortions rather than the initially decided five months.

The law will require doctors to collect DNA samples from aborted fetuses to aid law enforcement in prosecuting rapists.

The law also requires two doctors to confirm a diagnosis that a fetus will be unable to survive outside of the womb, meaning that it can be aborted based on the law’s exceptions.

State Sen. Sandy Senn, one of two Republicans who opposed the final measure, criticized the new bill for its lack of progress despite the minor changes between the old and new abortion bans.

“We’ve been here for two days and two nights, and we’re back basically to the same bill we passed a year ago and the Supreme Court has taken off the table at least temporarily,” she said.

Planned Parenthood weighed in on the bill on Friday, criticizing it and other restrictive abortion bills written in the wake of Dobbs.

“Make no mistake: no matter how many narrow exceptions are written into this dangerous bill, it will cause chaos in the health care system and result in people being denied life-saving care,” wrote Vicki Ringer, the director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.

Updated at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandy Senn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#South Atlantic#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The South Carolina Senate#The Supreme Court
WKRG News 5

DUI suspect found unconscious with car in drive, baby in backseat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after he was found unconscious inside his vehicle with a one-year-old in the backseat, police say. On Friday, police located Nicholas Williams, 28, slumped over behind the wheel of a Hyundai Elantra at the intersection of Walnut Grove and Holmes just before midnight. A one-year-old child was […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WKRG News 5

22-year-old man arrested during Queen’s Coffin Procession

A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a “breach of the peace” during the procession of the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday, September 12, Police Scotland said. A Police Scotland spokesperson told Storyful: “A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a breach […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRG News 5

2 women found dead in car after crash in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said two women have died after being involved in a crash that took place Sunday at around 1:25 a.m. According to officials, officers responded to the scene of the crash on East I-65 Service Road near Main Street, where they found two females dead inside […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

53K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy