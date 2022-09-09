Repeat California Drunken Driver Who Fatally Struck 6-Year-Old Girl Playing on Sidewalk Is Sentenced for Murder

Read full article on original website
Man Who Said He Believed Kylie Jenner Told Him to Murder Three People Gets Multiple Life Sentences, No Parole
The California man who said he killed three people because he believed he was told to do so by reality star and business mogul Kylie Jenner will spend the rest of his life in prison. Marvin Magallanes, 31, was sentenced Thursday to two consecutive life terms in prison, plus an...
Ohio Stalker Who Called Himself ‘Freddy Krueger’ Sentenced to Prison for Harassing ‘All My Children,’ ‘CSI: Miami’ Actress and Her Daughter
An Ohio man is to spend about 3 1/2 years in federal prison for what prosecutors describe as a “12-year campaign of harassment” against actress Eva LaRue and her daughter that included threatening to torture, rape and kill them in letters he signed under the name of a fictional serial murderer.
‘I Want to Clear Your Name’: Vindictive Prosecution Alleged in Federal Gun Case Linked to Los Angeles Police Detective’s Homicide Probe
Four months into their representation of a woman in a seemingly routine gun case, public defenders in Los Angeles notified federal prosecutors of what they described as a fundamental problem: A police detective instigated the charges as revenge for their client’s refusal to cooperate in a homicide probe. The...
