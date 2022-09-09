ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastpointe, MI

Heated dispute erupts at Eastpointe council meeting between mayor, citizens

By Sarah Grimmer, Adam Tabor
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ebsR1_0hpDVg0z00

A heated debate between Eastpointe’s mayor and residents at a city council meeting this week has some saying their first amendment rights aren’t being respected.

The meeting took place on Wednesday and as important background, the city’s mayor is currently seeking a personal protection order against one of the city council members for an alleged assault this past June.

In a video posted on the city's Youtube channel, Mayor Monique Owens can be seen having heated disputes with three Eastpointe residents. Each resident told 7 Action News they attended the meeting to speak on behalf of the character of the council member Mayor Owens is seeking a PPO against, Harvey Curley.

Here’s how Wednesday’s city council meeting went.

“I’m here in support of councilmen Curley,” said Doraine Chandler, Eastpointe resident, at Wednesday’s meeting.

The mayor interrupted Chandler.

“Okay, you know what, I’m going to stop you right there, or we’re going to stop the council meeting because I’m not going to let you speak on something that has to do with the police,” said Monique Owens, mayor of Eastpointe, while interjecting.

“You don’t even know what I was going to say,” Chandler retorted.

“I’m gonna have a point of order and I’m gonna talk over you, this is gonna be one of those meetings ya’ll never seen before. You’re not gonna respect people that have things going on,” Owens said.

“What is the city council for if she can’t go in front of the city council?” said Wendy Hill, Eastpointe resident.

“She can't talk about public things?” a council member asked Mayor Owens.

“She can talk about public things but I’m giving her a warning just like we have always given people warnings before they spoke on things,” the mayor responded.

“That’s inappropriate,” said the council member.

The council meeting comes months after Mayor Owens filed the PPO against Curley who can be seen in the video sitting next to her. In the PPO, Owen’s claims the request stems from an incident during the Cruisin’ Gratiot event on June 18 where Curley, she said, assaulted her during the opening ceremonies.

The PPO is still pending.

7 Action News reached out to Mayor Owens, council members and residents to meet and share their perspective of what happened. Everyone responded, except Mayor Owens, who stopped replying to requests for an interview.

“Her actions were deplorable and had nothing to do with her filing a PPO or an assault charge,” said Harvey Curley, Eastpointe City Council member.

“The public can still come out and they can scrutinize us all they want, that’s part of the position,” said Sarah Lucido, Eastpointe City Council member.

7 Action News showed the video of the meeting to several Eastpointe residents.

“Oh man, she’s in a tight situation I’d say,” a resident said.

The infamous meeting lasted for about 14 minutes before city council members walked out.

If you’d like to watch the full meeting, click this link www.youtube.com/watch?v=SP8LOa0VIwY.

Comments / 7

Human Bean
4d ago

I live in Eastpointe, and I am in full support of changing the name back to East Detroit , im even willing to donate money to the cause, ain't no Pointe

Reply
3
Yarddog121
3d ago

owens is the worst mayor Eastpointe has ever had. she should've left for Harper woods when she had the chance.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
recordpatriot.com

Feds remove ethnic slur from place names across Michigan

Federal officials have renamed 32 sites on federal lands in Michigan to remove the ethnic slur "squaw" from their names. The United States Department of the Interior, the agency responsible for the changes, said "squaw" has historically been used as a racial and ethnic slur particularly offensive for Indigenous women in a press release issued on Thursday explaining its decision.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit demolition company OK'd to bid on city work after inspector general investigation

Detroit’s Inspector General has concluded that a demolition company that was once under investigation for questionable business conduct is again eligible to bid on city work. Inspector General Ellen Ha suspended Inner City Contracting on June 21 to determine whether the company fraudulently obtained documentation to be awarded Detroit Based Business (DBB), Detroit Small Business (DSB), and Detroit Headquartered Business (DHB) certifications, which offer advantages in the bidding process. Based on the evidence Ha analyzed, the...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eastpointe, MI
Eastpointe, MI
Government
City
Harvey, MI
Local
Michigan Government
michiganradio.org

Detroit city council committee to consider $7 million ShotSpotter contract

A Detroit city council committee will consider a $7 million dollar contract this week that would expand the gunshot detector technology ShotSpotter in the city. That funding would come from the American Rescue Plan Act. Councilmember Gabriela Santiago-Romero said ShotSpotter has shown inadequate evidence of improving safety, reducing crime, or...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Politics Local#7 Action News#Ppo
The Oakland Press

Man accused of killing his grandmother to get psychiatric evaluation

A Southfield man accused of killing his grandmother will undergo psychiatric testing, as ordered by an Oakland County judge. During a Sept. 12 pretrial hearing, Oakland County Circuit Judge Jeffery Matis said Desjuan Tyree-Anthony Mack will be evaluated for criminal responsibility and competency as he faces open murder and firearms charges for the fatal shooting of Margaret Mack, 72.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Victim waiting for bus in Eastpointe chased, shot at by suspect

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of shooting at a victim who was waiting for a bus in Eastpointe on Thursday. Police said the victim was at the stop at Eight Mile near Redmond when Jalel Dee Skiffer approached him with a gun. When the victim ran through yards of nearby homes to escape, police say Skiffer chased him and shot at him.
EASTPOINTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Chalkbeat

School cellphone ban proposed by Michigan lawmaker

Freshman Jude Mys listens to music in the hallways to clear his head between classes at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.Junior Jeffrey James texts throughout the day to check in with his girlfriend, senior Mahli Madrid, and confirm after-school plans.  Senior Aniya Kidd uses her phone during the school day to keep track of assignments her teachers post online.None of that would be permitted under a Michigan House bill that would...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

2 teens arrested attempting to steal Camaros from Lansing GM plant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two 19-year-olds from Detroit were taken into custody Monday morning after reportedly stealing and crashing two Camaros from the GM Lansing Grand River Assembly. According to authorities, the Lansing police received a call at about 2:30 a.m. from that claimed two men were attempting to steal...
LANSING, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy