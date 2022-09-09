Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Report: Parents arrested after one suspect drives away with child while intoxicated, another has weapons
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a couple was arrested Monday evening after the father overdosed in a car with a young child and the child’s mother was deemed under the influence of drugs and unable to take her child home. Richard Marshall, 37, of Youngstown, was booked...
WYTV.com
Man sentenced in murder, attempted murder case
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man convicted earlier this year in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court of killing a man and wounding his girlfriend was sentenced Tuesday to 58 years to life in prison. Judge John Durkin handed down the sentence for Lavontae Knight, 27, of Youngstown, who was...
WYTV.com
Woman accused of ramming ex’s SUV appears in court
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman accused of felonious assault remains free on bond. Shequila Daniels, of Youngstown, was in court Tuesday morning. Last month, police say Daniels rammed her car into an SUV belonging to an ex-boyfriend. She was then accused of hitting a woman who got out of the vehicle with her car.
WYTV.com
Man accused of burglary, grabbing victim by throat and threats
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Trumbull County Jail suspected of breaking into a woman’s home, grabbing her by the neck and ripping off her shirt and necklace, according to a police report. The man is also suspected of trespassing and threatening to kill a man just two days after the first incident.
WYTV.com
Mahoning County official in court for OVI
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County’s treasurer was in the Struthers Municipal Court building Monday but he never went before a judge. Dan Yemma was scheduled to be arraigned Monday on an OVI charge. His attorney filed a written plea of not guilty and a waiver of his...
WYTV.com
Niles PD: Suspect wanted for continuous CVS thefts
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles City Police are looking for a person they say is connected to several reported incidents at a local drug store. The suspect is accused of shoplifting incidents at the Niles CVS on Youngstown Warren Road. Niles police identified the suspect as a Black woman...
WYTV.com
Father and son judges part of court opening in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As lawyers, judges and others gathered for what’s known as the “Opening of Court” in Mahoning County, Common Pleas Judge Anthony D’Apolito reminded the area’s newest attorneys of the prominence of their profession. “The practice of law is not a...
WYTV.com
1 in custody following school threat in Kent
KENT, Ohio (WJW) – The Kent Police Department detained a student following a possible school threat to Kent Roosevelt High School. Kent police say around 10 a.m. Monday, an officer went to speak to a student who had made a vague threat on social media Sunday night. According to a press release from Kent police, the 15-year-old student was not where he was supposed to be.
WYTV.com
Man accused of running from OVI checkpoint
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people were arrested and a police chase ensued following an OVI checkpoint this weekend in Austintown. The Mahoning County OVI Task Force set up an OVI checkpoint Sunday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 483 N. Canfield Niles Road. About 707 vehicles passed...
WYTV.com
Police called to hospital after man shot in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was taken to the hospital after reportedly being shot. Warren Police were called to Trumbull Regional Hospital around 4:45 a.m. Sunday morning. When they got there, they found a 27-year-old man who said he had been shot. According to a police report, the...
WYTV.com
Police looking for large missing snake in Mercer
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Police in Mercer are trying to find a snake they say escaped from a home over the weekend. Officers said that the snake escaped from the 200 block of North Pitt Street in Mercer. Mercer County humane agent Paul Tobin said that the snake named Steve escaped through a screen on a balcony door.
WYTV.com
Student accused of making threat to Youngstown school
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A 16-year-old boy was booked into the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center on a charge of inducing panic for threatening to shoot up a school. The arrest came after WKBN became aware of a threat the boy made online Sunday to carry out a shooting at Woodrow Wilson Alternative School and Virtual Academy.
WYTV.com
Youngstown police identify bones found as those of missing woman
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say a set of remains found last month belong to a woman missing since 2017. At a press conference Tuesday morning, police announced the remains belong to Amy Hambrick, 29, who was last seen in November 2017. She was supposed to meet up at a friend’s house in North Jackson, but her family said she never made it.
WYTV.com
Suspect arrested, charged in aggravated arson case
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was arrested last Monday evening as a suspect in an arson case. Jazmyne McDowell, 26, is in the Mahoning County Jail suspected of setting a fire on a front porch on the 100 block of Gordon Avenue last Monday, September 5. The homeowner...
WYTV.com
K-9 search team practices rescues with local firefighters
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, the Newton Falls Joint Fire District partnered with the Ohio K-9 Search and Rescue Team for live-action training. The team is based out of Trumbull County but works throughout Ohio and neighboring states. They do land and water searches for missing people and help recover bodies.
WYTV.com
Local animal advocacy group trying to move to new location
WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- A Trumbull County animal group announced that they are trying to relocate later this fall. The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project announced on their Facebook page that they are trying to purchase a new property in Warren Township on the 2600 block of Tod Lane. The...
WYTV.com
Police investigating after gunfire hits cruiser
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — No one was injured after an unmarked police cruiser was hit by gunfire early Saturday morning as two officers were investigating a large amount of gunfire on the East Side. Reports said the two officers in the department’s Neighborhood Response Unit were northbound on Wilson...
WYTV.com
Eastwood Mall held free health screenings
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – People walking through the Eastwood Mall Tuesday had access to free health screenings. It was all a part of the Trumbull County Health & Wellness Expo inside the mall. More than 30 local health care providers took part to offer a variety of screenings, administer...
WYTV.com
Heavy damage in Trumbull County crash
FARMINGTON Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters were called to a three vehicle accident that caused heavy damage in Farmington Township Tuesday evening. Crews were called to State Route 534 and State Route 88 just before 5 p.m. According to a post on the Farmington Township Fire Department Sta22 Facebook page, five...
WYTV.com
Ambulances called to crash near Youngstown playground
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews were called to a two vehicle crash near a Youngstown playground Wednesday morning. Police and firefighters responded to the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and North Dunlap Avenue before 7:30 a.m. Officers said that there are injuries and that ambulances were called to the scene. Ambulances and...
