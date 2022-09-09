Read full article on original website
Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members said Monday that the teenage football player who was paralyzed during a game one week ago has been removed from his ventilator, and promptly said his first words since the accident.A week ago last Friday, 15-year old Ethan Glynn suffered a devastating injury during the season opening football game against Chaska. Ethan's parents have been posting updates through a blog on CaringBridge. On Monday, they posted:We had a quiet weekend filled with lots of football and some much-needed rest. Ethan continues to amaze everyone with his grit and determination. Never have we been so excited to hear the words "roll...
'It all got taken away from me so fast': Blaine senior back on field after serious health scare
BLAINE, Minn. — High school football is off and running again in Minnesota, and no one is happier about that than a senior defensive lineman from Blaine. Andrew Edwards nearly died last year, so now, he's savoring every moment. The problem began with COVID in April of last year....
Randolph Homecoming Court announced, King and Queen crowned
It is homecoming week at Randolph Schools and the 2022 Homecoming Court was announced Monday afternoon before seniors Kellen Otte and Anna Olsen were crowned King and Queen. Joining Otte and Olsen on the Homecoming Court were JJ Root, Tessa Banks, Evan Bennerotte, Paige Ford, Tyson Cooreman, Marea Nielsen, Collin Otto and Kaillie Sorem. Click through the photos above for the whole court.
13 Minnesota colleges ranked among best in the U.S.
A Minnesota college has made the top 10 list of best national liberal arts colleges in the country. According to the U.S. News and World Report, Carleton College in Northfield was the top-ranked national liberal arts college in the state, and ranked 6th overall nationally out of 220 liberal arts colleges – a rise of 3 places from last year.
Traffic cam captures moments leading up to the crash that killed former Gopher track athlete
(FOX 9) - A Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic camera captured the moments leading up to the crash that killed a 25-year-old former Gopher track athlete late last month. Eric Walker was an accomplished and beloved student-athlete who broke track records at high school and colligate levels before graduating...
Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave
There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
Woman rescued from BWCA after getting lost, wandering for miles through dense forest
A Minnesota woman is safe after spending a rainy September night lost in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near the Gunflint Trail. 56-year-old Jennifer Fitzer, a resident of Golden Valley, Minn., became lost Thursday, Sept. 8 from her group’s campsite on Rib Lake in the BWCA. This was Fitzer’s first trip to the Boundary Waters, according to her brother, Chuck Fitzer. Chuck spoke with WTIP Sept. 12 about the incident.
Popular restaurant chain Sweetgreen opens Minnesota locations
EDINA, Minn. — Sweetgreen, a fast-casual health food chain originally from Washington D.C., is coming to Minnesota with multiple new locations. The newest restaurant is located at Galleria Edina and is set to open on Sept. 13. The location will be, "hosting various festivities in celebration of our first Minneapolis location with local partners in the community," according to an Instagram post from the chain.
Hennepin Tech Grad Creates Award-Winning Steampunk Furniture
On the Brooklyn Park campus of Hennepin Technical College, students can explore a wide range of possible careers. One of the programs offered here is cabinetmaking. It’s a skillset that appealed to Duncan MacLeslie. “My mom kind of saw me getting into the woodworking side of things, and she...
2 with life-threatening injuries following motorcycle crash in SE Minnesota
GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - Two people suffered life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash Monday night in Goodhue County. The Minnesota State Patrol said Bruce Mcallister, 67, of Eyota, and Sylvia Johnson, 53, of Eagan, were seriously injured during the crash on Highway 52. Mcallister was taken to St. Marys and...
August Tax Collections For Minnesota Exceeded Forecast (Again)
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Tax collections reported by the State of Minnesota continued to be higher than forecast last month. A monthly update from the Minnesota Office of Management and Budget shows net general fund revenues in August totaled just over $1.93 billion. That was $69 million or 3.7% above the level that was predicted by the most recent state revenue forecast.
New Italian restaurant keeps with the cozy, theatrical spirit of downtown Anoka
Barzini's Italiano is now open at 222 E Main St. in Anoka, Minn. Photo courtesy of Logan Thompson. A player piano taps out jazzy tunes while "The Godfather" plays on the television at Barzini's Italiano in downtown Anoka. The restaurant recently opened on the historic Main Street in the space...
Rochester: Deaths of Iowa couple in their 60s were result of murder-suicide
Police are investigating the deaths of an Iowa couple found in a home Rochester last week as a murder-suicide. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers performed a welfare check at a home on the 500 block of 16th Street Northeast on Labor Day. At the home, they found a...
Motorcycle Crash Kills Janesville Man
MELROSE -- A motorcycle crash South of Melrose Sunday killed a Janesville, Minnesota man. Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a motorcycle crash at 2:15 Sunday afternoon. Officials say it appears two motorcycles were going South on County Road 13 about a mile and a half South of...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
4 injured in Highway 15 crash
Four people were injured Saturday in a crash on Highway 15 when a pickup drove through a stop sign. The crash happened at about 4:40 a.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pickup, which was westbound on Sibley Co Rd 8 failed to stop at the stop sign entering Highway 15, then collided in the intersection with an SUV that was northbound on Highway 15.
Medical Examiner: Man Found in Robbinsdale’s Crystal Lake Accidentally Drowned
A body found this summer in a Robbinsdale lake has been determined to be an accidental drowning, according to a report released this weekend by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. The body of 24-year-old Khalil Azad of Buffalo was found in Crystal Lake on July 5. According to...
Squirrel causes outage, cutting power to 10,000 NE Minneapolis homes
A power outage that impacted almost 10,000 homes in northeast Minneapolis was caused by a squirrel. That's according to Xcel Energy, which had to deal with the sudden outage on Sunday morning. "I just learned that a squirrel had come into contact with our equipment, causing the outage," a spokeswoman...
Semi-Truck Rollover Jams Hwy. 52 Traffic
Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash involving a semi-truck is slowing traffic on Hwy. 52 this morning. The crash happened between Cannon Falls and Hampton. MnDOT traffic cameras in the area showed an overturned tanker truck resting in the median at Hwy. 52 and Fisher Ave. The rig has since been returned to an upright position with the help of two tow trucks equipped with cranes.
Over 500 housing units proposed for site of shuttered middle school in Eagan
Developers are looking to raze the former Metcalf Middle School building at 2250 Diffley Road in Eagan to make way a residential development. Submitted photo. A mix of apartments, townhomes and senior housing are proposed to be developed at the site of a former middle school in Eagan. In April,...
