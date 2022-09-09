ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, MN

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members said Monday that the teenage football player who was paralyzed during a game one week ago has been removed from his ventilator, and promptly said his first words since the accident.A week ago last Friday, 15-year old Ethan Glynn suffered a devastating injury during the season opening football game against Chaska. Ethan's parents have been posting updates through a blog on CaringBridge. On Monday, they posted:We had a quiet weekend filled with lots of football and some much-needed rest. Ethan continues to amaze everyone with his grit and determination. Never have we been so excited to hear the words "roll...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Randolph Homecoming Court announced, King and Queen crowned

It is homecoming week at Randolph Schools and the 2022 Homecoming Court was announced Monday afternoon before seniors Kellen Otte and Anna Olsen were crowned King and Queen. Joining Otte and Olsen on the Homecoming Court were JJ Root, Tessa Banks, Evan Bennerotte, Paige Ford, Tyson Cooreman, Marea Nielsen, Collin Otto and Kaillie Sorem. Click through the photos above for the whole court.
RANDOLPH, MN
Bring Me The News

13 Minnesota colleges ranked among best in the U.S.

A Minnesota college has made the top 10 list of best national liberal arts colleges in the country. According to the U.S. News and World Report, Carleton College in Northfield was the top-ranked national liberal arts college in the state, and ranked 6th overall nationally out of 220 liberal arts colleges – a rise of 3 places from last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mankato, MN
Randolph, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Randolph, MN
Local
Minnesota Basketball
WTIP

Woman rescued from BWCA after getting lost, wandering for miles through dense forest

A Minnesota woman is safe after spending a rainy September night lost in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near the Gunflint Trail. 56-year-old Jennifer Fitzer, a resident of Golden Valley, Minn., became lost Thursday, Sept. 8 from her group’s campsite on Rib Lake in the BWCA. This was Fitzer’s first trip to the Boundary Waters, according to her brother, Chuck Fitzer. Chuck spoke with WTIP Sept. 12 about the incident.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
KARE 11

Popular restaurant chain Sweetgreen opens Minnesota locations

EDINA, Minn. — Sweetgreen, a fast-casual health food chain originally from Washington D.C., is coming to Minnesota with multiple new locations. The newest restaurant is located at Galleria Edina and is set to open on Sept. 13. The location will be, "hosting various festivities in celebration of our first Minneapolis location with local partners in the community," according to an Instagram post from the chain.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Camp
ccxmedia.org

Hennepin Tech Grad Creates Award-Winning Steampunk Furniture

On the Brooklyn Park campus of Hennepin Technical College, students can explore a wide range of possible careers. One of the programs offered here is cabinetmaking. It’s a skillset that appealed to Duncan MacLeslie. “My mom kind of saw me getting into the woodworking side of things, and she...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Quick Country 96.5

August Tax Collections For Minnesota Exceeded Forecast (Again)

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Tax collections reported by the State of Minnesota continued to be higher than forecast last month. A monthly update from the Minnesota Office of Management and Budget shows net general fund revenues in August totaled just over $1.93 billion. That was $69 million or 3.7% above the level that was predicted by the most recent state revenue forecast.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Unw St#Randolph Rocket
103.7 THE LOON

Motorcycle Crash Kills Janesville Man

MELROSE -- A motorcycle crash South of Melrose Sunday killed a Janesville, Minnesota man. Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a motorcycle crash at 2:15 Sunday afternoon. Officials say it appears two motorcycles were going South on County Road 13 about a mile and a half South of...
MELROSE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

4 injured in Highway 15 crash

Four people were injured Saturday in a crash on Highway 15 when a pickup drove through a stop sign. The crash happened at about 4:40 a.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pickup, which was westbound on Sibley Co Rd 8 failed to stop at the stop sign entering Highway 15, then collided in the intersection with an SUV that was northbound on Highway 15.
HANSKA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sasquatch 107.7

Semi-Truck Rollover Jams Hwy. 52 Traffic

Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash involving a semi-truck is slowing traffic on Hwy. 52 this morning. The crash happened between Cannon Falls and Hampton. MnDOT traffic cameras in the area showed an overturned tanker truck resting in the median at Hwy. 52 and Fisher Ave. The rig has since been returned to an upright position with the help of two tow trucks equipped with cranes.
CANNON FALLS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy