Wright Falls Short on Signature Requirements for Nebraska Governor’s Ballot
Nebraska voters can anticipate seeing three names on the November ballot for voters. The Nebraska Examine reports that the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office confirmed Tuesday that David Wright who re-registered as a nonpartisan to run for Nebraska Governor, failed to gather enough valid signatures to get his name on the ballot.
Nebraska First PAC Releases Senators and Candidates for Legislature Who Have Signed Pledges to Make Leadership Votes Public
On Monday, September 12, 2022, the Nebraska First PAC released the first set of senators and candidates for the Nebraska Legislature who have signed pledges to make all votes for leadership positions in the Unicameral public. According to a press release from Nebraska First PAC; in total, 17 current members and 17 candidates for Legislature have already made this commitment. The current signers represent 30 of the 49 districts, including 4 districts where both candidates up for election have signed the pledge. Among those signing the pledge is Speaker Mike Hilgers also a favorite for Nebraska Attorney General, longtime Revenue Chair Senator Lou Ann Linehan. Along with District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson and Lincoln County Commissioner / District 42 Candidate Chris Bruns. And Western Nebraska Senators Tom Brewer and Steve Erdman.
Voter ID and Minimum Wage Initiatives Receive Ballot Numbers
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced today that the Voter ID Constitutional Amendment and Minimum Wage Initiative have received their Ballot Numbers for the Statewide General Election Ballot. On September 9th, 2022, a random draw of initiative numbers was conducted with sponsors of the initiative petitions invited to attend, according to a press release from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office. The results of that draw are as follows:
University of Nebraska Campuses to Waive Undergraduate Application Fee Sept. 16-30
The University of Nebraska’s campuses will waive the undergraduate admissions application fee for Nebraska students from Sept. 16 through Sept. 30, part of an ongoing system-wide effort to expand access and encourage college-going among students and families, according to a press release from the University of Nebraska. Beginning Friday,...
Cindy Volkmer Appointed as District Court Judge for the Eleventh Judicial District
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Cindy R. Volkmer to the District Court for the Eleventh Judicial District (consisting of Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow, and Thomas counties). Volkmer, 37, has practiced law at Kelley, Scritsmier & Byrne in...
Nebraska Farmers Start Corn, Sorghum Harvest as Pasture Conditions Hold Steady
Harvest is underway in Nebraska as widespread drought conditions persist across the state. According to our AG Affiliates at Brownfield, 1% is in and is rated 42% good-to-excellent with 86% dented and 36% mature. Soybeans are 43 percent good-to-excellent with 43% dropping leaves. 5% of winter wheat has been planted....
