On Monday, September 12, 2022, the Nebraska First PAC released the first set of senators and candidates for the Nebraska Legislature who have signed pledges to make all votes for leadership positions in the Unicameral public. According to a press release from Nebraska First PAC; in total, 17 current members and 17 candidates for Legislature have already made this commitment. The current signers represent 30 of the 49 districts, including 4 districts where both candidates up for election have signed the pledge. Among those signing the pledge is Speaker Mike Hilgers also a favorite for Nebraska Attorney General, longtime Revenue Chair Senator Lou Ann Linehan. Along with District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson and Lincoln County Commissioner / District 42 Candidate Chris Bruns. And Western Nebraska Senators Tom Brewer and Steve Erdman.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO