Magnolia, AR

Southern Arkansas University reports enrollment levels breaking records

By Alex Kienlen
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

MAGNOLIA, Ark. – More good news about enrollment numbers in Arkansas higher education, this time for a university in south Arkansas.

Southern Arkansas University reported Friday that it had 5,094 students enrolled for its fall 2022 semester, the school’s largest-ever enrollment. This was a 15% increase for the school, the university reported.

“We feel so completely fortunate to reach this historic level in our enrollment. So many people in our SAU community worked tirelessly and built strong relationships with our student body and their families to make this milestone happen,” Trey Berry, SAU president, said.

Arkansas State University reports record setting class size, retention

Undergraduate levels for the SAU fall 2022 semester were 3,148 students, with the freshman class showing a 10% jump from a year earlier. This marks a retention rate up 7% from the previous 2021 fall semester.

Transfer student enrollment for SAU’s fall 2022 was also up, by 54%. Graduate students are up 53%.

Arkansas universities have been reporting increasing enrollment and especially freshman class numbers for the fall 2022 semester.

UA Little Rock reports record freshman enrollment

Tuesday, UA Little Rock reported its freshman class was up 29% for the fall 2022 semester. Earlier, Harding University reports a 6.9% increase, while Henderson University saw a 5% increase for the semester.

UA Pine Bluff reported a 12% increase in student retention to 77% for fall 2022.

