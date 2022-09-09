Read full article on original website
North Platte Planning Commission Recommends Permit for Commercial Strip Mining
At a special meeting Monday evening, members of the City of North Platte Planning Commission recommended approval of a conditional use permit to allow a commercial strip mining operation that would be used in the building of Sustainable Beef, LLC. The meeting can be viewed with the link provided below:
Colorado Man Accused of Murder Finance in North Platte Takes Plea Deal
A jury trial for a Colorado man accused of murdering his finance in North Platte will not continue. According to Lincoln County District Court records, William Stanback of Greely, Colorado pled no contest to one count of second-degree murder. In exchange for the fourty-two-year-old plea prosecutors reduced a charge of first-degree murder to second-degree murder.
Lincoln County Man Charged with Causing Injuries to Infant
A Lincoln County man has been charged after allegedly causing injuries to an infant. Tri-City Television Station NTV reports that; Tyler Henry, is charged in Lincoln County Court with child abuse. According to an arrest affidavit, on Friday, North Platte Police responded to the emergency room at Great Plains Health...
Murder Trial Begins in Dawson County
A trial for a man accused of murder in Lexington began this week with jury selection. Dawson County District Court records indicate Francisco Hernandez-Corona, is charged with first degree murder and a weapons count in the drive by shooting death of Marcus Keyser in Lexington in July of 2021. The Twenty-Year-Old faces life in prison if convicted of murder. The trial is expected to continue through Friday, according to Tri-City Television Station NTV. Another Twenty-Year-Old male involved in the case is facing the same charges for his involvement. That jury trial is expected to begin sometime in November.
North Platte Police Department Concludes Drive Sober of Get Pulled Over Campaign
The North Platte Police Department participated in the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign”, from August 19th to September 5th 2022, according to a press release from the North Platte Police Department. NPPD Officers worked 160 hours of Overtime. A total of 6 arrests were made for impaired driving, with 4 attributable to Alcohol and 2 attributable to Drugged Driving. Department wide, forty total citations were issued and eighty-five total traffic contacts were made department wide. Five fugitive arrests were made. Six citations were issued for violation of traffic control devices, fourteen citations.
