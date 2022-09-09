A trial for a man accused of murder in Lexington began this week with jury selection. Dawson County District Court records indicate Francisco Hernandez-Corona, is charged with first degree murder and a weapons count in the drive by shooting death of Marcus Keyser in Lexington in July of 2021. The Twenty-Year-Old faces life in prison if convicted of murder. The trial is expected to continue through Friday, according to Tri-City Television Station NTV. Another Twenty-Year-Old male involved in the case is facing the same charges for his involvement. That jury trial is expected to begin sometime in November.

DAWSON COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO