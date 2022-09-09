Florida private Christian school teacher accused of 'twerking' on student and pressuring him to drink

PERRY, Fla (TCD) -- A 39-year-old former teacher at a private Christian school was arrested after allegedly "twerking" on a juvenile student and pressuring him to drink alcohol at a prom.

According to WCTV-TV, on April 8, Julie Hoover allegedly tried to force the straw from her cup into the victim's mouth. Staff reportedly left alcohol in the back room for after the dance, WBBH-TV reports.

On the dance floor, the victim told authorities Hoover was "twerking" on him, which made him feel uncomfortable, according to WCTV. Other witnesses at the prom reportedly tried to stop the teacher several times.

Hoover was arrested on Sept. 6 and released the same day, records show. She was reportedly charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a student.

According to records, Hoover was also arrested in June. She was allegedly sexting with an 18-year-old senior at the school, and the mother of the victim found the explicit messages.

The victim's mother reportedly told authorities that she believed Hoover was trying to sneak the student into her home while her husband was at work.

According to WCTV, Hoover was a teacher with Point of Grace Christian. The school sent a statement to WCTV, "Mrs. Hoover is a former teacher with Point of Grace Christian. We will not provide further information on her employment or departure from our school."

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.