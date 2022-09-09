Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with shots fired investigation in Cape Girardeau
A southeast Missouri mother wanted on charges of child abuse and child neglect is in custody. A shooting investigation continues in Poplar Bluff. MoDOT to make repairs on Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Missouri Department of Transportation will be making repairs to the Bill Emerson...
wrul.com
Carmi Police Arrest Two Monday
A Carmi man out on conditional discharge for domestic battery is back behind bars on a new battery charge. It was just after 9pm Tuesday night when Carmi Police were called to 201 6th Street in reference to an altercation. Jason Sigmund of 203 6th was arrested after a complaint was signed stating he struck a white male in the face with his hand.
southernillinoisnow.com
An investigation into one crime leads to arrest of Centralia man on another
Centralia Police arrested a 33-year-old Centralia man for unlawful possession of methamphetamine after originally going to his home to arrest him on a different case. Zachery Konhorst of D’Ann Drive reportedly had a baggie for what field tested as methamphetamine in his pocket. He had been listed as a person of interest earlier in a case for alleged non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.
kbsi23.com
Man accused of hitting someone with baseball bat arrested after foot chase in Metropolis
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KBSI) – A Golconda man faces charges after police say he hit someone with a metal baseball bat and stole $10 and a flashlight. Timothy P. Ashworth, 59, of Golconda faces aggravated battery, armed violence, theft, criminal trespass to property and attempted fleeing/eluding police charges. Metropolis police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southernillinoisnow.com
Odin man charged with allegedly attacking 15-year-old in Bryan Memorial Park
A 21-year-old Odin man has been released on five-thousand dollars personal recognizance bond after being charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery to a 15-year-old Salem juvenile boy in Bryan Memorial Park in Salem. In the probable cause statement, States Attorney Tim Hudspeth said Marion Eagan is accused of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 13th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 60-year-old Faith Moon of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by Salem Police on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending possession of controlled substance charge. She remained in jail Tuesday in lieu of $30,000 bond.
KFVS12
Smoke fills apartment in Cape Girardeau
Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Graves County Courthouse to come down. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Nine months after a devastating tornado hit...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man arrested after shots fired near Arena Park
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces charges after police investigated a report of shots fired on Sunday, Sept. 11. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Themis Street for a report of shots fired at 4:12 p.m. This is near Arena Park where the SEMO District Fair is underway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man arrested in connection with bomb threats at Schutt Sports
A 35-year-old Salem man has been arrested by Salem Police on four counts of felony disorderly conduct in connection with four alleged bomb threats to Schutt Sports. Damon DeBoer of South Jefferson reportedly made the threats on two separate days, including two on Monday. He was an employee of the plant and reportedly had been released from the Marion County Jail on a drug court sanction early Monday morning so he could go to work. He was scheduled to work the first shift.
KFVS12
Golconda man accused of theft, hitting another man with metal baseball bat
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A Golconda man is accused of stealing items from and hitting another man with a metal baseball bat. Timothy P. Ashworth, 59, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, armed violence, theft, criminal trespass to property and attempted fleeing/evading police. According to Metropolis police, they were...
KFVS12
Suspect arrested in case of shots fired in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been taken into custody in Cape Girardeau after a case of shots fired on the 2800 block of Themis Street. After being called to the scene at 4:12 p.m., officers located the suspect. The suspect took off running. They caught the suspect...
wjpf.com
Carbondale man convicted of first degree murder
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WJPF) – A Carbondale man has been found guilty of first degree murder. Devale Johnson, 25, is one of three men charged in the August 2020 death of Jamonte Allison. Police said the 44-year-old Allison was shot to death at a home in the 1000 block of North Robert A Stalls Avenue as the result of an ongoing dispute.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wjpf.com
Suspect arrested after an altercation that left one person injured in Marion
One person has been injured and a suspect arrested after an altercation outside a bar in Marion. Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at the America’s Best Value Inn and Heartland Sports Bar early Thursday morning. Officers located a man lying in the grass on the...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau crews respond to apartment fire on Hazel St.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to an apartment fire on Hazel Street Tuesday afternoon, September 13. According to firefighters on scene, they received a call about an apartment filled with smoke at 51 Hazel St. They said no one was home at the time, but the residents had...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia High School student charged with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly threatening to shoot up the school
A 15-year-old Centralia juvenile boy who was a student at Centralia High School was formally charged in Marion County Juvenile Court on Monday with felony disorderly conduct after allegedly making a threat of violence against the school. Centralia Police had originally arrested the juvenile at the school on Friday for...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, September 11th, 2022
Salem Police arrested 23-year-old Kemper Hotze of North Ohio Street in Salem for felony criminal trespass to a residence. He was taken into custody after allegedly entering an occupied home in the 500 block of West Warmouth where he was told he was not wanted. Hotze was taken to the Marion County Jail.
wrul.com
Upcoming Jury Trial Vacated; Two Sentenced to Jail Monday
White County Circuit Clerk Kelly Fulkerson tells WROY/WRUL News that the jury trial in White County that was scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 20th has been vacated. Any jurors who had been summoned to appear for the September 20th and 21st dates no longer need to appear and will be sent a new summons if needed in the future.
westkentuckystar.com
Golconda man arrested after hitting man with baseball bat
A Golconda man was arrested in Metropolis last week after hitting a victim with a metal baseball bat. Metropolis Police said they were called to Massac Memorial Hospital for an assault victim who had also been robbed. The victim allegedly identified the assailant as 59-year-old Timothy P. Ashworth of Golconda. The injured person reportedly told police that Ashworth took a flashlight, $10 cash, and then hit the victim with the bat.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 10th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 19-year-old Centralia man for reckless conduct, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, and reckless driving. Tahj Billberry of Hickory Ridge Court was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 20-year-old Higginsville, Missouri man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on an outstanding felony failure...
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop ends in drug charges in McCracken County
A traffic stop in McCracken County ended in a drug arrest on Sunday. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Oaks Road near Lydon Road. The vehicle was driven by 60-year-old Roy W. Hayes of Grand Rivers, KY. Hayes was allegedly in possession a...
Comments / 0