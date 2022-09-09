Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Houston rescue dog featured on People Magazine
HOUSTON – From a Houston shelter to the pages of People Magazine. The incredible journey of Koda the Canine Yoda, an adorable local pup that has been chosen as a finalist in People Magazine’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest this year. Koda is a very photogenic dog...
10 Must-Try Beauty Products Inspired By Fall’s Biggest Trends
When you think of fall beauty trends, some classic looks come to mind. These might include a modern take on the smoky eye, grunge black eyeliner, deep berry lipstick and some Old Hollywood-style waves. But let’s switch that up a bit and talk about the beauty products we’re loving inspired by Fall 2022’s biggest fashion trends. This is an exciting mix of Barbiecore-pink, plaid and disco vibes and the products to grab to evoke these trends. They’re from some of your fave brands, too. Look, we don’t need to tell you about fall eyeshadow shades and darker, moodier lipstick colors. You...
The Best Smoking Guns for Giving Food and Drinks That Wood-Fired Flavor
The merger of technology and food has led to entirely new dishes and presentations using one of the most primordial ingredients: smoke. Think about it. Ever patronized a slick new bar where your Manhattan comes resting beneath a smoky mist clinging to the glass? Or visited a white tablecloth restaurant where a waiter removes a cloche to reveal your dry-aged steak enveloped in the stuff? To achieve those results at home, use a smoking gun. The best of these small, nimble tools allow you to get those same impressive effects (and flavors!) into just about any dish or cocktail. It might...
Comments / 0