Read full article on original website
Related
Jordana Brewster-Starrer ‘Who Invited Charlie?’ North America Sales Rights Picked Up by CAA Media Finance (EXCLUSIVE)
CAA Media Finance has snapped up the North American sales rights to “Who Invited Charlie?” The film will have its world market premiere at TIFF via CAA and Lon Haber & Co. “Who Invited Charlie?” stars Jordana Brewster (“Fast & Furious 7”) as Rosie, Adam Pally (“Happy Endings”) as Charlie, Reid Scott (“Veep”) as Phil and Dylan Penn (“Flag Day”) as Jess. In the film, Scott plays Phil Schreiber, a hedge fund manager, who flees to the Hamptons alongside his wife Rosie and the couple’s son as the COVID-19 pandemic takes hold. Things take a strange turn when Schreiber’s college roommate Charlie (Pally)...
‘Dateline’s’ Andrea Canning talks crime, writing rom-coms and ‘Baywatch’ internship
A jet-setting journalist leads a double life: documenting real-life stories of crime and intrigue by day, and penning lovey-dovey Christmas TV movies and sinister mysteries by night. It might sound far-fetched, but for Andrea Canning, it’s just another day of the week. Canning, a correspondent for “Dateline,” is marking...
Harry Styles Promotes Midterm Voter Registration With 'Harryween' Sweepstakes
The singer, partnering with a nonprofit called HeadCount, will invite two lucky participants to his 2022 Halloween concert.
Comments / 0