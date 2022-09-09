ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jordana Brewster-Starrer ‘Who Invited Charlie?’ North America Sales Rights Picked Up by CAA Media Finance (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA Media Finance has snapped up the North American sales rights to “Who Invited Charlie?” The film will have its world market premiere at TIFF via CAA and Lon Haber & Co. “Who Invited Charlie?” stars Jordana Brewster (“Fast & Furious 7”) as Rosie, Adam Pally (“Happy Endings”) as Charlie, Reid Scott (“Veep”) as Phil and Dylan Penn (“Flag Day”) as Jess. In the film, Scott plays Phil Schreiber, a hedge fund manager, who flees to the Hamptons alongside his wife Rosie and the couple’s son as the COVID-19 pandemic takes hold. Things take a strange turn when Schreiber’s college roommate Charlie (Pally)...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy