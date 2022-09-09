CAA Media Finance has snapped up the North American sales rights to “Who Invited Charlie?” The film will have its world market premiere at TIFF via CAA and Lon Haber & Co. “Who Invited Charlie?” stars Jordana Brewster (“Fast & Furious 7”) as Rosie, Adam Pally (“Happy Endings”) as Charlie, Reid Scott (“Veep”) as Phil and Dylan Penn (“Flag Day”) as Jess. In the film, Scott plays Phil Schreiber, a hedge fund manager, who flees to the Hamptons alongside his wife Rosie and the couple’s son as the COVID-19 pandemic takes hold. Things take a strange turn when Schreiber’s college roommate Charlie (Pally)...

MOVIES ・ 13 MINUTES AGO