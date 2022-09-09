Read full article on original website
Hoax 911 call of armed people forces Madera Schools into lockdown
Madera police are investigating a false emergency call that forced three Madera Unified schools into lockdown.
crimevoice.com
Fresno man accused of fatally shooting neighbor
Above: Christopher Turner booking photo | Fresno PD. Fresno police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 73-year-old man. On the morning of Saturday, August 27, police found 73-year-old Robert Torres lying on the ground in the area of Orchard and Yale Avenues. Torres had reportedly sustained several gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
csufresno.edu
How is Fresno preparing for gun incidents on campus?
There have been more than 430 mass shootings in the country this year. Twenty-seven of those shootings took place on a school campus, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Most recently, a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 left 19 children and two adults dead, one of the deadliest shootings to have taken place on a school campus.
Reckless driving arrest in Corcoran, police say
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after attempting to get away from police officers in his vehicle, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Officers say on Sept. 10, at 10:16 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the 700 block of Letts Avenue for a violation. The driver of the vehicle failed […]
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Woman wanted following home burglary in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was caught on camera breaking into a home in Fresno, leaving thousands in damages. According to the homeowners, the woman broke into their house on Tuesday, Sept. 6, near Fresno and Divisadero Avenues. At the time, the owners were not home and received...
Man killed in drive-by shooting in southeast Fresno identified
40-year-old Bernardo Yniguez was killed Friday night just after 8 pm in front of his mother's house, where he had been staying.
KMJ
Disabled Daughter Left Inside Bus During Extreme Heat
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A valley family is now demanding answers and wanting action. According to Joyce Henry, her daughter who is developmentally disabled and relies on a wheelchair was left behind on a bus in triple-digit heat. 47-year-old Charmaine Tyler attends a day program at Central Valley Training...
Driver airlifted after cement truck crash in Madera County
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – CHP officials are investigating how a cement truck veered off the and into a field Tuesday morning. Investigators say the truck was headed south on Road 16 north of Avenue 14 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and which caused the truck to crash and roll on its […]
KMPH.com
Porch pirates caught on camera stealing packages valued at $1,300 in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men were caught on camera stealing two packages from a front porch in Fresno on Monday. The theft happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Cedar Springs apartment complex near Cedar and Shaw Avenues. The victim says the two items that were stolen are a...
Fresno police chief: Tower District is 'one of the safest places' despite Friday night shooting
Fresno Police are still looking for the person who fired shots at Bobby Salazar's in Fresno's Tower District. But business owners insist the streets are still safe in the area known for its nightlife.
Monterey County native loses two children in vehicle crash, remains in hospital with two other children
HANFORD, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said a mother of five is in critical condition along with two of her children after a vehicle crash near Hanford Sunday night. CHP confirms another one of her children died during the crash. Emma Babara Figueroa, 29, originally from Seaside, was driving her gray 2006 Honda Odyssey southbound The post Monterey County native loses two children in vehicle crash, remains in hospital with two other children appeared first on KION546.
crimevoice.com
Merced PD gang unit serves search warrant, arrests two
Originally Published By: Merced Police Department Facebook Page. “On 9-3-22, at approximately 3:15 PM, Merced Police Officers with the Gang Violence Suppression Unit served a search warrant in the 4300 block of Wickson Place in Merced. As Officers served the search warrant, they located approximately 90 grams of Fentanyl and approximately $21,000 in cash.
L.A. Weekly
1 Hospitalized after Car Crash at East Bullard Avenue [Fresno, CA]
Hit-and-Run Incident at East Bullard Avenue Left One Seriously Injured. The incident occurred at 8:00 p.m. along Bullard and Angus avenues, per initial reports. According to the CHP, a dark-colored sedan had been sweeping in and out of traffic before colliding with the woman’s car, causing it to crash into the tree.
KMJ
Fresno Fire And Local First Responders Honor Firefighters Lost In The 9/11 Attacks
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Firefighters with the Fresno Fire Department have been doing a 343 burpee challenge every year to remember and honor the lives of their fellow firefighters who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks. Fresno Fire says this year marks 20 years of doing over 6,000...
thesungazette.com
Police find leading suspect in homicide case
TULARE – With the help of Corcoran and Fresno Police Departments, Tulare Police Department was able to find and arrest their main suspect in a deadly shooting. On Sept. 5, Nathaniel Frank Lujano was taken into custody for homicide on the night of Sep. 3. Detectives of the Tulare Police Department continued an extensive investigation with information provided by the Corcoran Police Department and with assistance from the Fresno Police Department. This case is still an active investigation and anyone with information pertaining to this crime is urged to contact the Tulare Police Department.
thesungazette.com
Juvenile booked for assault with a deadly weapon
VISALIA – They say nothing good happens after midnight, perhaps that is true after an individual was assaulted during an armed robbery after 2 a.m. On Sep. 6, at approximately 2:27 a.m., Visalia Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of S. Lovers Lane regarding a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect had robbed the victim at gunpoint, shot him in the leg, and fled the scene in a vehicle prior to officers’ arrival.
Former California principal faces charges after allegedly shoving a special needs student
A former elementary school principal in California is facing charges of cruelty to a minor after a video surfaced that appears to show him shoving a student to the ground.
New details revealed in Sophia Mason’s death
MERCED, Calif. (KGPE) – A new Merced police report is revealing new details about the homicide investigation regarding the death of 8-year-old Sophia Mason. Mason was found dead in a Merced home in March. Her mother, Samantha Johnson, and Johnson’s boyfriend, Dhante Jackson, have been arrested and face first-degree murder charges. A mountain of stuffed […]
3 shot overnight in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people, all described as Asian by Fresno Police, were shot early Friday morning in Fresno. Officers say at around 12:30 a.m. they were called to the 600 block of North Fourth Street on the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived at the scene found a 35-year-old Asian man […]
