Fresno, CA

crimevoice.com

Fresno man accused of fatally shooting neighbor

Above: Christopher Turner booking photo | Fresno PD. Fresno police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 73-year-old man. On the morning of Saturday, August 27, police found 73-year-old Robert Torres lying on the ground in the area of Orchard and Yale Avenues. Torres had reportedly sustained several gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
FRESNO, CA
csufresno.edu

How is Fresno preparing for gun incidents on campus?

There have been more than 430 mass shootings in the country this year. Twenty-seven of those shootings took place on a school campus, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Most recently, a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 left 19 children and two adults dead, one of the deadliest shootings to have taken place on a school campus.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Reckless driving arrest in Corcoran, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after attempting to get away from police officers in his vehicle, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Officers say on Sept. 10, at 10:16 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the 700 block of Letts Avenue for a violation. The driver of the vehicle failed […]
CORCORAN, CA
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KMPH.com

VIDEO: Woman wanted following home burglary in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was caught on camera breaking into a home in Fresno, leaving thousands in damages. According to the homeowners, the woman broke into their house on Tuesday, Sept. 6, near Fresno and Divisadero Avenues. At the time, the owners were not home and received...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Disabled Daughter Left Inside Bus During Extreme Heat

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A valley family is now demanding answers and wanting action. According to Joyce Henry, her daughter who is developmentally disabled and relies on a wheelchair was left behind on a bus in triple-digit heat. 47-year-old Charmaine Tyler attends a day program at Central Valley Training...
FRESNO, CA
Person
John Muir
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County native loses two children in vehicle crash, remains in hospital with two other children

HANFORD, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said a mother of five is in critical condition along with two of her children after a vehicle crash near Hanford Sunday night. CHP confirms another one of her children died during the crash. Emma Babara Figueroa, 29, originally from Seaside, was driving her gray 2006 Honda Odyssey southbound The post Monterey County native loses two children in vehicle crash, remains in hospital with two other children appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Merced PD gang unit serves search warrant, arrests two

Originally Published By: Merced Police Department Facebook Page. “On 9-3-22, at approximately 3:15 PM, Merced Police Officers with the Gang Violence Suppression Unit served a search warrant in the 4300 block of Wickson Place in Merced. As Officers served the search warrant, they located approximately 90 grams of Fentanyl and approximately $21,000 in cash.
MERCED, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Hospitalized after Car Crash at East Bullard Avenue [Fresno, CA]

Hit-and-Run Incident at East Bullard Avenue Left One Seriously Injured. The incident occurred at 8:00 p.m. along Bullard and Angus avenues, per initial reports. According to the CHP, a dark-colored sedan had been sweeping in and out of traffic before colliding with the woman’s car, causing it to crash into the tree.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Police find leading suspect in homicide case

TULARE – With the help of Corcoran and Fresno Police Departments, Tulare Police Department was able to find and arrest their main suspect in a deadly shooting. On Sept. 5, Nathaniel Frank Lujano was taken into custody for homicide on the night of Sep. 3. Detectives of the Tulare Police Department continued an extensive investigation with information provided by the Corcoran Police Department and with assistance from the Fresno Police Department. This case is still an active investigation and anyone with information pertaining to this crime is urged to contact the Tulare Police Department.
TULARE, CA
thesungazette.com

Juvenile booked for assault with a deadly weapon

VISALIA – They say nothing good happens after midnight, perhaps that is true after an individual was assaulted during an armed robbery after 2 a.m. On Sep. 6, at approximately 2:27 a.m., Visalia Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of S. Lovers Lane regarding a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect had robbed the victim at gunpoint, shot him in the leg, and fled the scene in a vehicle prior to officers’ arrival.
VISALIA, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
YourCentralValley.com

New details revealed in Sophia Mason’s death

MERCED, Calif. (KGPE) – A new Merced police report is revealing new details about the homicide investigation regarding the death of 8-year-old Sophia Mason. Mason was found dead in a Merced home in March. Her mother, Samantha Johnson, and Johnson’s boyfriend, Dhante Jackson, have been arrested and face first-degree murder charges. A mountain of stuffed […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

3 shot overnight in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people, all described as Asian by Fresno Police, were shot early Friday morning in Fresno. Officers say at around 12:30 a.m. they were called to the 600 block of North Fourth Street on the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived at the scene found a 35-year-old Asian man […]
FRESNO, CA

