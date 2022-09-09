Monty’s Good Burger Opening Sixth Location in Santa Monica

The fast-growing 100 percent plant-based restaurant Monty’s Good Burger is expanding to a new location in Santa Monica at 123 Broadway .

The company’s sixth location will move into the former home of Thai Dishes, first reported by Toddrickallen . The exact opening date of this new location is unknown, but the company is currently hiring, according to signs posted on the building. Representatives from Monty’s Good Burger denied What Now Los Angeles of additional details when contacted. All things considered, fans of these vegan burgers will likely see this new site open sometime in early Fall 2022 .

The expansion proves the company is still growing throughout Southern California, despite only being open since the summer of 2018. Now, through its five locations in Culver City, WeHo, Echo Park, Koreatown, and Riverside, the company has served millions of burgers, fries, and shakes. To add even more flavor to the already delicious burger, Monty’s Good Burger uses locally sourced ingredients, house-made sauce, and caramelized grilled onions.

Beyond delicious, the burgers are an option for carnivores who care about the environment but still want that familiar taste. Each burger requires 75-80% less environmental resources than the traditional meat of the past. Besides the burgers, the restaurant will also offer organic draft sodas, sparkling house-made lemonade, cookies made by Rocco’s Sweet Shoppe, house-made sauces, delicious signature organic oatly oatmilk shakes, and chicken tenders from Daring Foods.

Photo: Official

