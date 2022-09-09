Read full article on original website
Christine Bell
4d ago
i think its a good ideal for detroit because every day some one is getting shot .if it your family menber you would want the police there and if it you being shot at you would want the police there as soon as possible.When someone you know and love get shot than you will be crying If only we had the Shots Spoter
Reply
2
ggmmgg
3d ago
unfortunately it's a useless piece of equipment most gunshots happen and then the thieves flee so what good is it to go where the gunshot happen I'm sure somebody was calling an ambulance at that location anyway, so $8 million dollars would pay for a lot of officers to be on the street
Reply
2
Related
Detroit News
Two Detroit men charged in separate shootings in Eastpointe
Eastpointe — Two Detroit men have been charged in connection with a pair of unrelated shootings that happened in Eastpointe last week. The first one, Early Lamont Jones, 34, was charged Friday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe with discharging a weapon from a vehicle, felony firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and carrying a concealed weapon.
Police searching for two men accused in series of break-ins in metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are asking for the community's help in locating two men accused in a series of break-ins across metro Detroit.According to Detroit Police, the suspects were photographed by a Ring camera on the front porch of a home on the 7700 block of Mettetal Street at around 12 p.m. on August 27. The department says the two men are suspected in a series of home break-ins in Detroit as well as areas across metro Detroit.Police are asking anyone with information to contact the DPD's 6th District at 313-596-5600 or 1-800-SPEAKUP.
fox2detroit.com
8-year-old dead from gunshot in Detroit home, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are investigating a shooting incident in Detroit where an 8-year-old girl died after being struck in the neck. The shooting happened in the 8800 block of Heyden on Detroit's west side. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 12 p.m. Tuesday. Chief James White...
Detroit News
Man sentenced to life in prison after slipping through cracks in 2003 Detroit slaying
Detroit — A suspect in a 2003 slaying who slipped through the cracks and was not charged until 2018 was sentenced Friday to life in prison for the murder of Marchella Robinson. Detroit police sought murder charges against James Matthews, 69, in Robinson's death in 2003, but the warrant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
8-year-old girl fatally shot inside Detroit home
(CBS DETROIT) - An 8-year-old girl is dead after a fatal shooting inside her home in west Detroit on Tuesday.According to the Detroit Police Department, the child was at home with her 10-year-old sibling when she was accidentally shot. When officers arrived, they found the young girl with gunshot wounds to her neck and shoulder. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Detroit police say the children's mother was not at the home at the time of the shooting but did arrive a short time after. The department says they've secured a search warrant and more information is expected in the coming days.The 10-year-old child was uninjured but taken to an area hospital for evaluation.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
1 dead in shootout, suspect on the loose
DETROIT – A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in an apparent shootout Sunday evening in Detroit, officials said. There was a shootout between two people around 6 p.m. Sunday in the area of Ewald Circle and Dexter Avenue in Detroit, FOX 2 Detroit reports. One man suffered multiple gunshot wounds while the other fled the scene and escaped.
Thieves drive cars through 2 metro Detroit gun stores, nearly 100 guns stolen
Roughly 100 guns are now illegally on the street after thieves drove cars through two metro Detroit gun shops over the weekend.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Victim waiting for bus in Eastpointe chased, shot at by suspect
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of shooting at a victim who was waiting for a bus in Eastpointe on Thursday. Police said the victim was at the stop at Eight Mile near Redmond when Jalel Dee Skiffer approached him with a gun. When the victim ran through yards of nearby homes to escape, police say Skiffer chased him and shot at him.
RELATED PEOPLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Police Department launches new reserve class
DETROIT – It’s been about five years since the Detroit Police Department had training for its Officer Reserve Corp Program. But all that has changed as new recruits will now spend twice a week and eight hours every other weekend learning at DPD’s training. The trainees are...
Detroit demolition company OK'd to bid on city work after inspector general investigation
Detroit’s Inspector General has concluded that a demolition company that was once under investigation for questionable business conduct is again eligible to bid on city work. Inspector General Ellen Ha suspended Inner City Contracting on June 21 to determine whether the company fraudulently obtained documentation to be awarded Detroit Based Business (DBB), Detroit Small Business (DSB), and Detroit Headquartered Business (DHB) certifications, which offer advantages in the bidding process. Based on the evidence Ha analyzed, the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New alert system in Detroit allows residents to stay updated during emergencies in their neighborhoods
DETROIT – At the Homeland Security office in Detroit, if there’s an emergency happening in the city, officials will have their eyes on it and start alerting residents with a new program. These officials want to be able to contact as many people as possible at that exact...
Over a dozen Ford Mustangs worth at least $60,000 a piece stolen off lot in Woodhaven
Roughly 12 to 15 Mustangs near the Flat Rock Assembly Plant were stolen early Tuesday morning just one week after thieves took a dozen vehicles from the same area, authorities confirmed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Centre Daily
Wounded daughter crawls away to call 911 as dad fatally shoots mom, Michigan cops say
A 53-year-old man wounded his daughter and fatally shot his wife and the family dog, according to Michigan authorities. The 25-year-old daughter called 911 just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, saying her father had just shot her, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
michiganradio.org
Detroit city council committee to consider $7 million ShotSpotter contract
A Detroit city council committee will consider a $7 million dollar contract this week that would expand the gunshot detector technology ShotSpotter in the city. That funding would come from the American Rescue Plan Act. Councilmember Gabriela Santiago-Romero said ShotSpotter has shown inadequate evidence of improving safety, reducing crime, or...
WILX-TV
2 teens arrested attempting to steal Camaros from Lansing GM plant
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two 19-year-olds from Detroit were taken into custody Monday morning after reportedly stealing and crashing two Camaros from the GM Lansing Grand River Assembly. According to authorities, the Lansing police received a call at about 2:30 a.m. from that claimed two men were attempting to steal...
Detroit News
Quadruple shooting in Detroit leaves 1 in critical condition, 3 seriously injured
Detroit — Four people were seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday on the northeast side of Detroit, according to police. At about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, three men and one woman were outside in the 13000 block of East Warren Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video captures 2 home invasions targeting same family in Inkster
Inkster police are sending out a warning to all tonight. Violent thieves pretended to work for DTE to gain access to the home of an 84-year-old woman and her disabled daughter.
Man shot, hospitalized after exchanging words with another driver on Southfield Freeway in Detroit
The search is on for a suspect in an apparent road rage shooting on the Southfield Freeway between Joy and Plymouth in Detroit late Saturday night that sent a man to the hospital.
Teen allegedly carjacks family at gunpoint outside their home
EASTPOINTE, MI – An 18-year-old is accused of carjacking a family at gunpoint over the weekend outside their home in Eastpointe, authorities said. Jaylien Crandall Weaver, 18, of Roseville, is accused of approaching a family outside their home while wearing a ski mask and gloves and carrying a gun around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, WDIV Local 4 reports. He allegedly pointed the gun at the family and demanded the keys to their vehicle. He took the keys, got into the vehicle and drove away. The family was about to enter their home at the time of the incident.
Car crashes into Metro Detroit jewelry store just months after owner was shot and killed
A car crashed into the corner of Hutch’s Jewelry, a Metro Detroit jeweler known for selling high-priced pieces to Detroit rappers. The jewelry store was in the news in June 2022 after the shooting death of owner Dan Hutchinson.
Comments / 3