Detroit, MI

Christine Bell
4d ago

i think its a good ideal for detroit because every day some one is getting shot .if it your family menber you would want the police there and if it you being shot at you would want the police there as soon as possible.When someone you know and love get shot than you will be crying If only we had the Shots Spoter

ggmmgg
3d ago

unfortunately it's a useless piece of equipment most gunshots happen and then the thieves flee so what good is it to go where the gunshot happen I'm sure somebody was calling an ambulance at that location anyway, so $8 million dollars would pay for a lot of officers to be on the street

Detroit News

Two Detroit men charged in separate shootings in Eastpointe

Eastpointe — Two Detroit men have been charged in connection with a pair of unrelated shootings that happened in Eastpointe last week. The first one, Early Lamont Jones, 34, was charged Friday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe with discharging a weapon from a vehicle, felony firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and carrying a concealed weapon.
CBS Detroit

Police searching for two men accused in series of break-ins in metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are asking for the community's help in locating two men accused in a series of break-ins across metro Detroit.According to Detroit Police, the suspects were photographed by a Ring camera on the front porch of a home on the 7700 block of Mettetal Street at around 12 p.m. on August 27. The department says the two men are suspected in a series of home break-ins in Detroit as well as areas across metro Detroit.Police are asking anyone with information to contact the DPD's 6th District at 313-596-5600 or 1-800-SPEAKUP.
fox2detroit.com

8-year-old dead from gunshot in Detroit home, police say

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are investigating a shooting incident in Detroit where an 8-year-old girl died after being struck in the neck. The shooting happened in the 8800 block of Heyden on Detroit's west side. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 12 p.m. Tuesday. Chief James White...
CBS Detroit

8-year-old girl fatally shot inside Detroit home

(CBS DETROIT) - An 8-year-old girl is dead after a fatal shooting inside her home in west Detroit on Tuesday.According to the Detroit Police Department, the child was at home with her 10-year-old sibling when she was accidentally shot. When officers arrived, they found the young girl with gunshot wounds to her neck and shoulder. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Detroit police say the children's mother was not at the home at the time of the shooting but did arrive a short time after. The department says they've secured a search warrant and more information is expected in the coming days.The 10-year-old child was uninjured but taken to an area hospital for evaluation.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
The Ann Arbor News

1 dead in shootout, suspect on the loose

DETROIT – A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in an apparent shootout Sunday evening in Detroit, officials said. There was a shootout between two people around 6 p.m. Sunday in the area of Ewald Circle and Dexter Avenue in Detroit, FOX 2 Detroit reports. One man suffered multiple gunshot wounds while the other fled the scene and escaped.
fox2detroit.com

Police: Victim waiting for bus in Eastpointe chased, shot at by suspect

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of shooting at a victim who was waiting for a bus in Eastpointe on Thursday. Police said the victim was at the stop at Eight Mile near Redmond when Jalel Dee Skiffer approached him with a gun. When the victim ran through yards of nearby homes to escape, police say Skiffer chased him and shot at him.
Mike Duggan
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Police Department launches new reserve class

DETROIT – It’s been about five years since the Detroit Police Department had training for its Officer Reserve Corp Program. But all that has changed as new recruits will now spend twice a week and eight hours every other weekend learning at DPD’s training. The trainees are...
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit demolition company OK'd to bid on city work after inspector general investigation

Detroit’s Inspector General has concluded that a demolition company that was once under investigation for questionable business conduct is again eligible to bid on city work. Inspector General Ellen Ha suspended Inner City Contracting on June 21 to determine whether the company fraudulently obtained documentation to be awarded Detroit Based Business (DBB), Detroit Small Business (DSB), and Detroit Headquartered Business (DHB) certifications, which offer advantages in the bidding process. Based on the evidence Ha analyzed, the...
michiganradio.org

Detroit city council committee to consider $7 million ShotSpotter contract

A Detroit city council committee will consider a $7 million dollar contract this week that would expand the gunshot detector technology ShotSpotter in the city. That funding would come from the American Rescue Plan Act. Councilmember Gabriela Santiago-Romero said ShotSpotter has shown inadequate evidence of improving safety, reducing crime, or...
WILX-TV

2 teens arrested attempting to steal Camaros from Lansing GM plant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two 19-year-olds from Detroit were taken into custody Monday morning after reportedly stealing and crashing two Camaros from the GM Lansing Grand River Assembly. According to authorities, the Lansing police received a call at about 2:30 a.m. from that claimed two men were attempting to steal...
Detroit News

Quadruple shooting in Detroit leaves 1 in critical condition, 3 seriously injured

Detroit — Four people were seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday on the northeast side of Detroit, according to police. At about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, three men and one woman were outside in the 13000 block of East Warren Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.
The Ann Arbor News

Teen allegedly carjacks family at gunpoint outside their home

EASTPOINTE, MI – An 18-year-old is accused of carjacking a family at gunpoint over the weekend outside their home in Eastpointe, authorities said. Jaylien Crandall Weaver, 18, of Roseville, is accused of approaching a family outside their home while wearing a ski mask and gloves and carrying a gun around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, WDIV Local 4 reports. He allegedly pointed the gun at the family and demanded the keys to their vehicle. He took the keys, got into the vehicle and drove away. The family was about to enter their home at the time of the incident.
