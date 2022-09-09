Crypto-linked stocks fell after U.S. inflation in August came in higher than expected and bitcoin tumbled more than 7% on Tuesday. The shares of crypto miners, which are most exposed to the price swings of the digital currencies they mine, were the worst hit. Stocks of some of the largest, such as Core Scientific (CORZ), Riot Blockchain (RIOT) and Marathon Digital (MARA), fell by more than 7% in early U.S. trading.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO