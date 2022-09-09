ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

Crypto Stocks Tumble After Bitcoin Falls on Higher-Than-Estimated Inflation

Crypto-linked stocks fell after U.S. inflation in August came in higher than expected and bitcoin tumbled more than 7% on Tuesday. The shares of crypto miners, which are most exposed to the price swings of the digital currencies they mine, were the worst hit. Stocks of some of the largest, such as Core Scientific (CORZ), Riot Blockchain (RIOT) and Marathon Digital (MARA), fell by more than 7% in early U.S. trading.
STOCKS
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Has Not Bottomed Out, Data Suggests; Ether and Other Altcoins Fall in Monday Trading

Prices: Bitcoin rises but ether falls in Monday trading. Insights: Bitcoin may not have reached its lowest point, data from two research firms suggests. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

4 Things Blockchain Analysts Are Saying About the Ethereum Merge

Cryptocurrency market watchers are eyeing the long-awaited Ethereum Merge this week as the network changes from a proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain to a more energy-efficient proof-of-stake (PoS) system. The Merge is predicted to reduce Ethereum’s energy consumption by 99.95% – considered to be positive for the network's sustainability and security. Based...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Ether Lags Bitcoin as Ethereum Merge Nears; Here's Why

With the U.S. dollar restrained and the Ethereum blockchain's software upgrade known as the Merge almost here, stars seem to be aligned in favor of ether (ETH). And yet, the native token of Ethereum has been underperforming bitcoin (BTC) since Friday. While bitcoin has rallied 15% to $22,300 since Friday,...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Scaramucci
CoinDesk

Nansen Casts Doubt on Merge-Initiated Staked ETH Sell-Off

Nansen, a blockchain analytics firm, published a report on Monday addressing one of the principal fears raised by Ethereum’s monumental Merge event expected this week: that a significant number of so-called “stakers” could cause a major sell-off of ether (ETH) the second they get the chance. Sometime...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

A Bitcoin ETF Is Long Past Due, Crypto Lobbyists Say in New Report

The question of whether the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) should be forced to permit spot-based bitcoin exchange-traded-funds (ETF) is now inching through the courts, but industry lobbyists are making another public push to declare the regulator is wrong in opposing the product. The Chamber of Digital Commerce, a...
CURRENCIES
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: US Inflation Data Roils Markets, Bitcoin and Ether Fall

Risk markets declined across the board after inflation data disappointed investors on Tuesday. August’s consumer price index (CPI) data showed an unexpectedly high 8.3% increase in prices versus expectations for an 8.1% increase. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 6.3% versus forecasts of 6.1%. Bitcoin...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Edges to All-Time High

On-chain data shows that bitcoin’s mining difficulty has crossed an all-time high with its latest jump, the second in two weeks. Bitcoin’s mining difficulty increased by 3.45% at block height 753,984 to 32.05 trillion hashes. This is the second significant recent increase. On Aug. 31, the difficulty jumped...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Btc#Conotoxia#Storm Partners#Ftx Ventures
CoinDesk

Path Forward for Crypto Gets Tougher After US CPI Report Comes in Hot

The path forward for risky assets, including cryptocurrencies, may have become more challenging. The U.S. inflation rate, it turns out, isn’t slowing nearly as much as economists had predicted it would. The latest reading comes from Tuesday’s release of the U.S. consumer price index, which showed the 12-month inflation...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Asset Manager Stone Ridge Shutting Bitcoin Futures Fund

Stone Ridge Asset Management intends to liquidate and dissolve its Stone Ridge Bitcoin Strategy Fund next month, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The fund launched in late 2019 with a strategy to invest in bitcoin (BTC) via futures contracts, but failed to find interest with investors. Today it holds only about $2.3 million in assets under management, according to Google Finance.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CoinDesk

Blockchain Startup Diamond Standard Raises $30M to Fund Expansion

Blockchain startup Diamond Standard, which is tokenizing diamonds to create a new investable asset class, raised $30 million in a Series A funding round led by venture capital firm Left Lane and investment management firm Horizon Kinetics. Diamond Standard is aiming to use the new funding to expand its production...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Should Change ... Slowly

Bitcoin is slow to change. Transaction speeds are too slow for a global payment system. The community is reluctant to embrace novelty. And the rate of new innovation, in comparison to nearly every other blockchain, is tortoise-like. Fortunately for Bitcoin, I believe its slow and steady pace will ultimately be its superpower.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

US Inflation Data Could Test Bitcoin’s Rally

The U.S. consumer price index report is expected to show slower inflation in August, which is one of the reasons why the price of bitcoin (BTC) has been rising since Friday. But the new data could show that while price pressures are cooling, they are still too hot for Federal Reserve officials to ease off on tightening monetary policy.
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Huobi to Delist 7 Privacy Coins, Including Zcash, Monero

Prominent crypto exchange Huobi Global will delist seven privacy tokens next week amid broader regulatory scrutiny of such tokens, it said in a statement on Monday. “Huobi Global strictly complies with the compliance policies of every country and region and always endeavors to safeguard our users' assets,” the exchange, which is one of the largest in world, said.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CoinDesk

Steep Drop in Bitcoin, Ether Causes Over $250M in Futures Losses

Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) fell below recent support levels in the past 24 hours in a move that caused over $250 million in liquidations tracking the two assets, according to data. The crypto markets followed a drop in U.S. equities after higher-than-expected inflation readings for August. Futures tracking bitcoin...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Bitcoin's Health May Hinge on a Legal Feud in Norway

Though deeply rooted in Bitcoin’s past, a court case beginning in Norway this week could have serious implications for the cryptocurrency’s future, according to the plaintiff’s supporters. Hodlonaut, a pseudonymous bitcoiner who edits Bitcoin magazine Citadel21, filed the lawsuit against businessman Craig S. Wright, who has repeatedly...
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

US CPI Report Shows Inflation Hotter Than Expected, Bitcoin Plunges 9.6%

U.S. inflation decelerated in August, but remained higher than what economists had expected, a sign that the U.S. Federal Reserve will stay aggressive in raising interest rates. The consumer price index rose 8.3% in August from a year earlier, a mild slowdown from the 8.5% reported for July. Economists at...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy