globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Duluth 2022
Beautifully located along the northern shore of Lake Superior, Duluth is one of the most scenic cities in Minnesota. Pristine forests, architecturally stunning downtown, lakeside neighborhoods, and the world-famous Aerial Lift Bridge are the very things upon which locals pride themselves. With sophisticated dining, world-class museums, historic mansions, plenty of...
Is A Mister Car Wash Coming To Duluth?
Mister Car Wash was founded in 1969 and apparently, there could be a location planned in Duluth, Minnesota. According to their website, not only "inspire people to shine", but they are also the largest car wash company throughout the United States. Mister Car Wash goes by a pretty simple formula, make people feel good by delivering a clean, dry, and shiny car every time. The company's brand also says they are anchored in quality, speed, and commitment to creating a memorable customer experience.
Long-Term Detour Begins September 14 on Garfield Avenue in Duluth
As the massive Twin Ports Interchange project moves forward, more and more smaller, yet related projects pop up that impact traffic in the area. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, one such supporting project will get underway on September 14 in Duluth. Beginning Wednesday, traffic from Port Terminal to Garfield Avenue will be detoured onto Helberg Drive in Duluth.
boreal.org
Tensions rise over Duluth’s first sustainable tiny housing project
Simply Tiny Development is a Colorado-based company that builds tiny houses and camper vans. A small team came together experiencing the challenges that we’re facing as a society, as a generation, especially with housing,” said CEO Sean Dixon, Ph.D. “After I got out of college, we really kind of took a stance and figured out what we wanted to do. We figured we could have a decent impact, and we started tackling sustainability, housing or sustainable housing. We kind of just looked around and said, ‘Okay, how can we actually start making a difference?’ And we looked at some tiny homes and sort of progressed from there.”
KEYC
New COVID-19 booster shots start rolling out in Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New COVID-19 booster shots have started rolling out in Minnesota. The first recipients rolled up their sleeves at state-run vaccination sites at the Mall of America and in Duluth. The rollout began at the Mall of America Wednesday. People ages 12 and up are eligible to...
WDIO-TV
GMN Birthdays: 9/13/22
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
FOX 21 Online
Body Found Under I-35 Ramp In Downtown Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A man’s body was found under the I-35 ramp in Downtown Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department. Police say the call came in around 4:20 p.m. Sunday along the 800 block of West Railroad Street at the underpass. Investigators believe the 29 year-old man...
WDIO-TV
Duluth East boy’s soccer best Grand Rapids
Duluth East was hosting the Thunderhawks for the final match of a three game home stretch. Grand Rapids Grant Chandler scored the first goal of the game. Zachary Wallerstein collected the first East goal, as the Greyhounds won 4-3. Around The Web. Ads by Revcontent. Start Sleeping with Soap in...
boreal.org
Heavy rain expected Thursday and Friday
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • September 13, 2022. A prolonged period of rainfall in a moisture rich atmosphere will lead to several inches of rain across the Minnesota Arrowhead Thursday and Friday. This may cause localized flooding.
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
FOX 21 Online
148th Fighter Wing Welcomes New Commander
DULUTH, Minn. – The 148th Fighter Wing of the Minnesota Air National Guard saw a change of command Saturday as one of their long-time members has risen in the ranks to become its latest Wing Commander. Colonel Nathan Aysta is no stranger to the Northland. He remembers seeing the...
WDIO-TV
Finding creative ways to recruit and retain employees
There are a lot of “hiring now” signs around town, but it’s been tough to get workers in the doors of those businesses. “I think employers in our state, we got really low unemployment, and they are finding the need to get creative with how to meet their workforce needs. How are they going to recruit people? Because as we heard today, they are not getting the number of applicants they used to be getting five or ten years ago. They are getting fewer applicants,” said Dan Solomon, Manager for Minnesota Dual-Training Pipeline.
WDIO-TV
Single car crash near Interstate 35 and Highway 53 in Duluth
Sunday afternoon, rescue teams responded to a car accident on Southbound Interstate 35 at Highway 53 in Duluth. A truck was traveling southbound and was approaching Highway 53 when it suddenly veered left and struck a concrete barrier on the left side and came to a stop. Authorities say this...
WDIO-TV
Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day strike over pay
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses in Minnesota launched a three-day strike Monday, pressing for salary increases they say will help improve patient care by resolving understaffing stresses that have worsened in the coronavirus pandemic. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas...
WDIO-TV
Two people injured in Duluth shooting
Tuesday, Duluth Police responded to a shooting that took place on the 100th block of East Third Street. Police say that they located two individuals who sustained non-life threatening injuries. Those individuals were taken to the hospital. Duluth Police say this is an active investigation. WDIO will continue to bring...
See Where UMD and UWS Land on The Latest Nationwide College Rankings
Each year 'US News and World Report' releases its annual list of best colleges in the country, the latest 2022-2023 rankings are out, let's see how UMD and UWS faired. Let's start with the biggest of the two, the University of Minnesota Duluth was ranked 33rd in the Regional Universities Midwest list, it was a 4-way tie for that spot, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, Lawrence Technological University, Carthage College, all share that 33rd spot.
boreal.org
Essentia Health: Hospitals To Remain Open During Nurse’s Strike
DULUTH, Minn. – With a strike by members of the Minnesota Nurses Association scheduled to start Monday, Essentia Health says their hospitals in Duluth, Superior, and Moose Lake will remain open. In a statement Friday, Essentia says while contract negotiations continue, they have a wide range of contingencies to...
WDIO-TV
Beyond the Playbook: Hermantown dancer turns Vikings cheerleader
When you hear the name Hermantown Hawks, your mind immediately thinks hockey. For Karlyn Nessa however, she’s changing the tape by dancing from humble beginnings at Corey Veech Memorial Field. To this year, U.S. Bank Stadium, becoming a professional cheerleader with the Minnesota Vikings. “I started dancing when I...
FOX 21 Online
Man Shot At Local Business In Superior, Injuries Non Life-Threatening
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Superior Police Department says there was a shooting at a local business Sunday in Superior. The incident happened at Lady Vi’s just before 2 a.m. When officers arrived on-scene, they saw a lot of people leaving at once, with some of them telling police that the shooting happened inside the men’s bathroom.
Thousands of Minnesota nurses hit the picket lines in historic 3-day strike
The largest private-sector nurses strike in U.S. history began on Monday with some 15,000 nurses launching a three-day strike at 15 hospitals across the Twin Cities and Duluth area. The hospitals say the strike will bring minimal disruptions to patient care as they lean on thousands of traveling nurses to replace striking nurses. The strike […] The post Thousands of Minnesota nurses hit the picket lines in historic 3-day strike appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
