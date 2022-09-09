There are a lot of “hiring now” signs around town, but it’s been tough to get workers in the doors of those businesses. “I think employers in our state, we got really low unemployment, and they are finding the need to get creative with how to meet their workforce needs. How are they going to recruit people? Because as we heard today, they are not getting the number of applicants they used to be getting five or ten years ago. They are getting fewer applicants,” said Dan Solomon, Manager for Minnesota Dual-Training Pipeline.

DULUTH, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO