I’m happy this is going to a vote so we can all vote NO. This is getting out of hand…
It's a NO. Not that it matters bc they're already all driving around without licenses in the free cars our government gave them. Why do you think they're pushing this. They jumped the gun already and gave them cars.They are registering them and insuring them I suppose too since you need a license to do either of those. Meanwhile, millions of Americans struggle with transportation.Get this: This year, while looking up bus route schedules for my stepsons middle school, I found out that in our city, the only buses that run for his school are for "ESL LEARNERS" only.It says that - right on the bus schedule 😳So Americans can't get a bus for their kids even living in the same damn neighborhood, but if you're an English as a second language learner, you get a free bus to and from school no matter how close you live 💁🤔 You see why Americans are pissed?
Comments / 23