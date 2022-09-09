ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Jo Belle
2d ago

I’m happy this is going to a vote so we can all vote NO. This is getting out of hand…

Madd ✨ Miche
3d ago

It's a NO. Not that it matters bc they're already all driving around without licenses in the free cars our government gave them. Why do you think they're pushing this. They jumped the gun already and gave them cars.They are registering them and insuring them I suppose too since you need a license to do either of those. Meanwhile, millions of Americans struggle with transportation.Get this: This year, while looking up bus route schedules for my stepsons middle school, I found out that in our city, the only buses that run for his school are for "ESL LEARNERS" only.It says that - right on the bus schedule 😳So Americans can't get a bus for their kids even living in the same damn neighborhood, but if you're an English as a second language learner, you get a free bus to and from school no matter how close you live 💁🤔 You see why Americans are pissed?

franklincountynow.com

Massachusetts Voters Could Reject New License Law

(Boston, MA) Massachusetts voters will have the opportunity to decide whether the state should reject the new license law allowing immigrants who are in the country illegally to get driver’s licenses. Governor Baker vetoed the law, however the veto was overridden by the Massachusetts House and Senate in June.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

A campaign is launching in support of keeping new driver’s license law in place after a Republican effort to repeal it made the November ballot

A transportation secretary from the Dukakis administration, the Massachusetts Major Cities Chiefs of Police Association, and Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian are among the public figures who will work to convince voters to keep a new driver’s license law in place. Days after the state’s top elections official confirmed a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Law allowing immigrants to receive Massachusetts driver’s licenses to go in front of voters this year

BOSTON – The question of whether to repeal the new law enabling undocumented immigrants to receive regular Massachusetts driver’s licenses will officially appear on the November 8 statewide Election Day ballot. The Massachusetts Secretary of State’s office on Friday informed the Fair and Secure Massachusetts ballot committee, who...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts 2022 primary saw 22% voter turnout, despite early voting and vote by mail, Secretary of State Bill Galvin says

Only 21.8% of registered Massachusetts voters cast their ballots for the state primary that saw Democratic female candidates clinch trailblazing victories, including Attorney General Maura Healey for governor and former Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell for attorney general. That mirrors the turnout from the 2018 state primaries, Secretary of State...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Maura Healey may win in a walk — but that's not good for her or Mass. voters

The first poll to be released since the Massachusetts’ state primary last week was not a surprise: the Democrat, Attorney General Maura Healey leads the Republican nominee, Geoff Diehl, by 18%. (Some 12% of voters remain undecided.) While there are still events that could dramatically upend the race, it seems far more likely that as it was in the primary election, Healey will barely break a sweat en route to making history as the first woman to be elected to the office of governor of the commonwealth.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NHPR

Massachusetts voters faced with 4 ballot questions in November

In addition to contests for statewide offices and legislative races, there will be four questions on November's general election ballot in Massachusetts. If passed, Question One would impose an additional 4% tax on income over $1 million, with the proceeds to be used on education and transportation purposes. If the amendment is approved by voters, the first $1 million of annual household income would still be taxed at the current 5% tax rate and income above that first $1 million would be taxed at an effective rate of 9%. It would add an estimated $1.3 billion in annual revenue for the state, according to a report published this year by the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

LGBTQ activist flags discrimination in Massachusetts nursing homes

A longtime activist appeared at the LGBTQ Commission on Aging’s quarterly meeting Tuesday to advocate for an addendum to state nursing home quality assessments focused on the treatment of elderly LGBTQ+ residents in long-term care facilities. Activist Alejandro Marcel has lived in a nursing home in Massachusetts for the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bestcolleges.com

Best Trade Schools in Massachusetts

More than 50 trade schools in Massachusetts offer career-focused education. Most programs take less than a year to complete. A 2021 report from The Boston Foundation found people who earned a workforce credential earned 26% more than workers with a high school education. Apprentice programs provide trade education and experience...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Federal government seized, then sold $856,000 Waltham home from couple accused of illegally doing business with Syrian company

Homeland Security is diverting nearly $650,000 to a victims’ compensation fund from the sale of a suburban Boston home that belonged to a couple authorities say illegally did business with a Syrian electronics company, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. The Syrian company was involved in the acquisition of parts that could be used to build improvised explosive devices and used against United States and coalition troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, U.S. authorities said.
WALTHAM, MA

