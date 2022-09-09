ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City Council demands answers after water contamination crisis

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — The Baltimore city council is calling for accountability from the Department of Public Works. Members are concerned about the city's response to E-coli found in the water supply last week. Members passed a resolution at Monday's council meeting clearing the way for investigative hearings to address...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Routine water testing important for your health

WBFF — With Ecoli found in the drinking water in west Baltimore and now a lifted boil advisory. Yet no known cause of where the Ecoli came from. Residents may find it difficult to trust their water source and D.P.W response. This morning a specialist joined us to talk about the crisis and the importance of routine water testing for your health. Water specialist with Atlantic blue water services Ned van Allan.
BALTIMORE, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Addressing Anne Arundel County School shortages

WBFF — As the school year is now underway many counties are still dealing with shortages teacher shortages and bus driver shortages. Anne Arundel county is feeling that pinch. Jessica Haire is the republican candidate looking to unseat county executive Steuart Pittman in the upcoming election. She joined us...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

City Hall bows to squeegee kids who demand 'no cameras' at meeting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Kenny Ebron came to New Shiloh Baptist Church Tuesday night with a message of his own. "Here we have one of the biggest churches in Baltimore talking about squeegee kids. How do we deal with the murders that's happening in the city of Baltimore?" asked Ebron.
BALTIMORE, MD
Person
Jason Mitchell
Person
Brandon Scott
foxbaltimore.com

'There is no set end date' for extra patrols at squeegee corners, say Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As the summer season winds down, more attention has turned to what will be the long-term strategy in Baltimore to handle the squeegee kid concern. The questions arise about what’s next, given the short-term crime plan implementation by Baltimore City Police. After Timothy Reynolds was killed at the intersection of Light and Conway Streets on July 7, there appeared to be more officers stationed at known squeegee corners.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Coalition of Families provides support for a healthy lifestyle

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — September is National Recovery Month, celebrating health improvements of those who may be struggling with behavioral health issues. Statewide nonprofit Maryland Coalition of Families provides free support for a long-term healthy lifestyle. Executive Director Christi Green shares more.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County Police officer assaulted while working

WBFF — A Baltimore county officer assaulted over the weekend. The suspect fleeing into the city before being taken into custody. This morning law enforcement expert and former chief of police in Martinsburg, WV, Maury Richards joined us to weigh in on the crime crisis that seemingly has no boundaries.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

17-year-old driver dies after striking tree in Randallstown

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WBFF) — A 17-year-old boy was killed after he crashed his car into a tree late Monday in Randallstown, Baltimore County police said. The boy was driving on Liberty Road around 10 p.m. when an unknown vehicle turned on Liberty Road. The boy attempted to change to lanes to avoid striking other cars, but lost control and hit a curb and then a tree.
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Teenager injured in Arbutus shooting last week, say Baltimore County Police

ARBUTUS, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say a teenage boy was injured in a shooting that happened on Friday, September 9. Police say the shooting happened in the 900 block of St. Charles Avenue in Arbutus at about 9:45 p.m. When officers responded to the scene, they say they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot.
ARBUTUS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

WATCH: two ships collide while in the Inner Harbor during Fleet Week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two ships crashed while in the Inner Harbor during Baltimore's Fleet Week, on Sunday. According to eyewitness, Dick Froderman, the Danish ship Danmark was getting underway with the help of some tugs. The assistance pulled the ship back into the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul causing the crash.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Suspects in custody following officer assault in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two suspects were arrested after assaulting officers in Baltimore County Saturday. The officer was assaulted while in the 8100 block of Honeygo Blvd. in Rosedale, according to police. During a traffic stop on the suspects vehicle as officers were attempting arrest, the driver began to ram...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

