BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As the summer season winds down, more attention has turned to what will be the long-term strategy in Baltimore to handle the squeegee kid concern. The questions arise about what’s next, given the short-term crime plan implementation by Baltimore City Police. After Timothy Reynolds was killed at the intersection of Light and Conway Streets on July 7, there appeared to be more officers stationed at known squeegee corners.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO