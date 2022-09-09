ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

KWQC

Suites of Bettendorf: A Vintage Cooperative Community

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Suites of Bettendorf: A Vintage Cooperative Community, will host a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 3:00 p.m. An open house at 2592 Middle Road, Bettendorf, will follow until 6:00 p.m. Sheri Winter, Suites of Bettendorf, a Vintage Cooperative Community, highlights details about the thoughtfully-designed, 3-story building...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

What’s the Good News, Quad Cities: September 2022

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Whenever you need a dose of good news to contrast with the usual fare within the 24/7 news culture, you can count on this PSL regular feature. Every month, Sean Leary from QuadCities.com and KWQC-TV6′s Paula Sands Live team up to offer you a...
DAVENPORT, IA
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
KWQC

New children’s book features a Galesburg landmark

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) -Galesburg residents will recognize a local landmark featured prominently in a new children’s book. “Silas, The Great House Cat” has been released in both paperback and hardback. The book was written by PSL guest, Janet Pogue-Tolle, who collaborated with another Galesburg local, artist Dusty Scott...
GALESBURG, IL
97X

This Is Why Bettendorf’s New Waterpark Will Not Be Indoors

Bettendorf's new waterpark at 'The Landing' will not be indoors and city leaders are sharing why. The Bettendorf City Council met on Tuesday night to review results from the survey conducted about the new 'The Landing' project, including the waterpark. According to the Quad-City Times, about half of the comments sent to the city asked them to consider making the waterpark indoors instead of outdoors.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

1920 vintage football game held Saturday in Rock Island

First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 9/12: Clouds and cool temperatures this afternoon. Light rain showers end this afternoon, and it becomes clear overnight with cool temperatures. Davenport man charged with sexual abuse. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Davenport man was arrested Friday in connection with a sex abuse case. Missing...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Rock Island Arsenal holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday

First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 9/12: Clouds and cool temperatures this afternoon. Light rain showers end this afternoon, and it becomes clear overnight with cool temperatures. 1920 vintage football game held Saturday in Rock Island. Updated: 5 hours ago. It was a celebration of pro football history Saturday at Douglas...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
B100

New Soft Serve Ice Cream Shop Is Now Open in Eldridge

There's a new place to satisfy your ice cream cravings in Eldridge. Twists Soft Serve has opened its doors at 110 S. 9th Avenue in Eldridge. They have a menu that includes more than ice cream cones. They also offer milkshakes and their special 'Twisters' (which are like a thicker milkshake made with ingredients including Reese's, Oreo's, Butterfingers, etc.) They also have sundaes, like the Turtle Sundae here:
ELDRIDGE, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food

The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is responsible for inspecting food establishments such as grocery stores, restaurants and convenience stores, as well as food processing plants, hotels and motels. (Photo illustration by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for...
DES MOINES, IA
KWQC

Walcott holds town hall to discuss potential school changes

WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - Following the Davenport Community School Board meeting on Monday, Walcott held a town hall to discuss the potential changes that could be coming to Walcott Elementary School. The potential change would repurpose Walcott Elementary School from a K-8 school to either 5th - 8th grade school...
WALCOTT, IA
NewsBreak
Arts
KWQC

Bettendorf woman wins $50,000 lottery prize

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman won a $50,000 lottery prize from the Iowa Lottery’s“Wild Card” scratch game. Marchelle Kosgard won the fourth top prize of the game, according to a media relase. She purchased her winning ticket at ExpressLane, 3718 State St. in Bettendorf,. According...
BETTENDORF, IA
wvik.org

Demoliton Soon for RI Parking Ramp ?

The low bid is from Langman Construction for 1.9 million dollars, about 15 per cent lower than an engineer's estimate of 2.3 million. City staff is recommending approval. The proposed contract with Langman would also include building a ground-level parking lot after the two-story ramp is demolished. The garage has...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

ACE Waterproofing and Basement Solutions

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -ACE Waterproofing & Basement Solutions wants area homeowners to know that now is the best time to do foundation wall stabilization. Why? Due to the soil being so dry, it’s the straightest the wall will ever be again. Adam Ellis from the local, family-owned company, joins...
LE CLAIRE, IA
KWQC

Stella Sawmill

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Stella Sawmill is a locally-owned and operated mill in Milan, Illinois. What started as a hobby has grown into a full service custom milling and kiln drying operation with hardwood sales. Angie Devolder, Stella Sawmill, discusses the facility and business located at 850 2nd Avenue West, Milan.
MILAN, IL
cbs2iowa.com

Aerohawks Air Show canceled, residents still showed for flying demos

Iowa City — Sunday afternoon, Iowa City's 29th Annual Iowa City Aerohawks Air Show at the Aerohawks Flying Field was canceled. Crews canceled the show due to forecasted inclement weather conditions. However, residents still came to the airfield to see the aircraft on display. Crews then decided to hold...
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Davenport Community Schools continue to have internet outages

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Community Schools were without internet up until Tuesday morning due to what the district is calling, “server issues”. District spokesperson Mike Vondran confirmed with TV6 that the outages were due to server issues and that a team of specialists are in town continuing to work on resolving the issue.
DAVENPORT, IA

