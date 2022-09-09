Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Brooklyn mom of 3 drowned kids was in custody battle, facing eviction
The Brooklyn mother of three young children who were apparently drowned at a Coney Island beach remained under psychiatric evaluation Tuesday as new details emerged in the tragedy.
12-Foot-Tall Puppet, Little Amal, Will Walk All Five Boroughs In NYC
Little Amal, a 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, has been traveling the world since July 2021. And for the first time ever, she will arrive in NYC. From September 14th – October 2, Little Amal will walk all five boroughs, beginning at JFK airport. The symbolic puppet has already traveled a sum of 9,000km around 12 countries and 85 cities. She represents “all children fleeing war, violence and persecution” delivering an urgent message to the world: “Don’t forget about us.” The remarkable puppet was built by Handspring Puppet Company, known for creating the puppets in the international hit play War Horse. Made from “robust but lightweight materials” such as cane and carbon fibre, Handspring had to ensure their creation could withstand traveling such intense distances. It takes an entire team of four puppeteers to operate Little Amal. Two puppeteers man her arms, one walks on stilts to support her back, and the last controls ‘the harp,’ which brings Little Amal’s face, head and eyes to life through a variety of strings.
Brooklyn subway rider stabbed in back by stranger he asked to quiet down: ‘Nobody came to his help’
A Brooklyn subway rider was stabbed in the back by a stranger he asked to stop talking so loudly on the train, police said Tuesday. The 49-year-old victim, who is expected to recover, was talking on his cell phone on a Manhattan-bound No. 2 train when his conversation was disrupted by his attacker’s loud voice about 12:40 p.m. Monday, cops said. The assailant, taking offense when the victim ...
Uniondale HS students inspired to follow dreams following alum's big Emmy win
A Uniondale High School alum made some big noise at the Emmy Awards on Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medical examiner rules deaths of 3 children on Coney Island as homicides by drowning
Police work along a stretch of beach at Coney Island after a mother was suspected of drowning her children in the ocean on September 12th, 2022. A spokesperson for the Administration for Children's Services told Gothamist they were working with the NYPD to investigate. [ more › ]
3 children dead after found unconscious on Coney Island beach; mother being questioned by police
Three children have died after they were found unconscious on a Coney Island beach Monday morning
NYPD: Three children dead, mother found wandering the Coney Island boardwalk barefoot
Police are investigating the deaths of three children. NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey is pictured center-right at a press conference this morning. Police are investigating the cause of the deaths. [ more › ]
Coney Island mom faced eviction and financial strife before drowning of kids; deaths ruled homicides
The troubled Brooklyn mom suspected of drowning her three small children in the ocean off Coney Island remained inside a psychiatric facility Tuesday, as the city Medical Examiner’s office ruled the deaths homicides. Authorities were investigating whether the deaths could be tied to possible postpartum depression, a police source told the Daily News. Likely criminal charges remained pending ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12
Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach
NEW YORK (AP) — Three children were found dead in the surf off Brooklyn's famed Coney Island boardwalk early Monday and police believe they may have been drowned by their mother. The bodies of the 7-year-old boy, 4-year-old girl and 3-month-old girl were found after a nearly three-hour search...
They ranked the best pizzas in the world . . . a place in Manhattan tied Italy for first – but Staten Island didn’t make it! We kid you not.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A globe-trotting pizza-tasting panel has declared the earth’s top 100 pie destinations. Spoiler alert: no Staten Island parlors landed on the list of taste-makers from the gastro guide “50 Top Pizza.”. A handful of Borough of Parks’ pizzaiolo wondered, essentially, what the crust?...
Woman wanted for slashing 30-year-old tourist in the face at Manhattan subway station
A 30-year-old woman was slashed in the face by another woman while walking the steps of a Manhattan subway station, authorities said.
untappedcities.com
10 of the Oldest Bars and Restaurants in Brooklyn
A city of its own until 1898, Brooklyn is home to many of the city’s oldest institutions. Restaurants and bars are no exception, with the oldest dating back to 1887. Given the history of immigration, there’s not surprisingly a concentration in Italian joints and bars connected with German beer. An honorable mention goes to P.J. Hanley Tavern in Carroll Gardens, which was until a few years ago, Brooklyn’s oldest bar dating to 1874. Here are the oldest bars and restaurants in Brooklyn.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘I didn’t want nobody to die’: Amazon driver credited with helping family escape fire
SYOSSET, N.Y. — A delivery driver in New York is being called a hero after alerting a Long Island family to a fire at their home on Saturday. Kevin Rivera was making his delivery rounds in Syosset when he saw the fire at a home on Bluebird Drive, WABC reported.
Heartless attack outside S.I. Ferry terminal: Man, 40, bashed victim, 78, with cane, say cops
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 40-year-old Brooklyn man smashed a 78-year-old victim so hard with a cane outside the St. George Ferry Terminal two months ago that the cane snapped, prosecutors allege. Vladimir Jospeh, of the 1100 block of Washington Avenue, faces first-degree robbery and other charges stemming from...
Woman shot in head during Brooklyn drive-by saved by wig: NYPD
A woman’s wig helped her escape serious injury in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn over the weekend, authorities said.
Tickets for PICK 10 jackpot sold in Brooklyn, on Long Island
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winning tickets for Saturday’s $500,000 PICK 10 jackpot were sold in Brooklyn and on Long Island, state lottery officials said Monday. The lucky tickets were sold at Tang’s Amber Mini Market on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn and Lakeville Stationery on Lakeville Road in North New Hyde Park, officials said. To win […]
Cardi B touts importance of education in return to her Bronx middle school; makes $100K donation
She, alongside Schools Chancellor David Banks, spoke about her experience in the public school system and the importance of education.
News 12
Police: Excavator part falls on man, kills him in Brooklyn
A man was killed in an industrial accident on Java Street in Brooklyn Monday. The 46-year-old male worker was attempting to attach a piece of equipment to an excavator near 1 Java St. around 9 a.m. when the equipment failed, and the attachment fell and crushed the worker. The equipment weighed an estimated 2,000 pounds.
Man crushed to death by 2,000-pound machine at Brooklyn job site: officials
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 46-year-old construction worker was crushed to death when a 2,000-pound machine fell on him at a Brooklyn job site Monday morning, officials said. Authorities responded to an emergency call for a person trapped under a heavy machine at 1 Java Street in Greenpoint at 9:15 a.m., according to the FDNY. The […]
Man, 29, fatally shot in head in afternoon shooting on Brooklyn street
The victim, who has not been identified, was gunned down in front of a home on E. 29th Street, at Avenue D, in East Flatbush on Sunday afternoon.
Comments / 0