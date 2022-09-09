ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12-Foot-Tall Puppet, Little Amal, Will Walk All Five Boroughs In NYC

Little Amal, a 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, has been traveling the world since July 2021. And for the first time ever, she will arrive in NYC. From September 14th – October 2, Little Amal will walk all five boroughs, beginning at JFK airport. The symbolic puppet has already traveled a sum of 9,000km around 12 countries and 85 cities. She represents “all children fleeing war, violence and persecution” delivering an urgent message to the world: “Don’t forget about us.” The remarkable puppet was built by Handspring Puppet Company, known for creating the puppets in the international hit play War Horse. Made from “robust but lightweight materials” such as cane and carbon fibre, Handspring had to ensure their creation could withstand traveling such intense distances. It takes an entire team of four puppeteers to operate Little Amal. Two puppeteers man her arms, one walks on stilts to support her back, and the last controls ‘the harp,’ which brings Little Amal’s face, head and eyes to life through a variety of strings.
Daily News

Brooklyn subway rider stabbed in back by stranger he asked to quiet down: ‘Nobody came to his help’

A Brooklyn subway rider was stabbed in the back by a stranger he asked to stop talking so loudly on the train, police said Tuesday. The 49-year-old victim, who is expected to recover, was talking on his cell phone on a Manhattan-bound No. 2 train when his conversation was disrupted by his attacker’s loud voice about 12:40 p.m. Monday, cops said. The assailant, taking offense when the victim ...
Daily News

Coney Island mom faced eviction and financial strife before drowning of kids; deaths ruled homicides

The troubled Brooklyn mom suspected of drowning her three small children in the ocean off Coney Island remained inside a psychiatric facility Tuesday, as the city Medical Examiner’s office ruled the deaths homicides. Authorities were investigating whether the deaths could be tied to possible postpartum depression, a police source told the Daily News. Likely criminal charges remained pending ...
News 12

Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach

NEW YORK (AP) — Three children were found dead in the surf off Brooklyn's famed Coney Island boardwalk early Monday and police believe they may have been drowned by their mother. The bodies of the 7-year-old boy, 4-year-old girl and 3-month-old girl were found after a nearly three-hour search...
The Staten Island Advance

They ranked the best pizzas in the world . . . a place in Manhattan tied Italy for first – but Staten Island didn’t make it! We kid you not.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A globe-trotting pizza-tasting panel has declared the earth’s top 100 pie destinations. Spoiler alert: no Staten Island parlors landed on the list of taste-makers from the gastro guide “50 Top Pizza.”. A handful of Borough of Parks’ pizzaiolo wondered, essentially, what the crust?...
untappedcities.com

10 of the Oldest Bars and Restaurants in Brooklyn

A city of its own until 1898, Brooklyn is home to many of the city’s oldest institutions. Restaurants and bars are no exception, with the oldest dating back to 1887. Given the history of immigration, there’s not surprisingly a concentration in Italian joints and bars connected with German beer. An honorable mention goes to P.J. Hanley Tavern in Carroll Gardens, which was until a few years ago, Brooklyn’s oldest bar dating to 1874. Here are the oldest bars and restaurants in Brooklyn.
PIX11

Tickets for PICK 10 jackpot sold in Brooklyn, on Long Island

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winning tickets for Saturday’s $500,000 PICK 10 jackpot were sold in Brooklyn and on Long Island, state lottery officials said Monday. The lucky tickets were sold at Tang’s Amber Mini Market on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn and Lakeville Stationery on Lakeville Road in North New Hyde Park, officials said. To win […]
News 12

Police: Excavator part falls on man, kills him in Brooklyn

A man was killed in an industrial accident on Java Street in Brooklyn Monday. The 46-year-old male worker was attempting to attach a piece of equipment to an excavator near 1 Java St. around 9 a.m. when the equipment failed, and the attachment fell and crushed the worker. The equipment weighed an estimated 2,000 pounds.
