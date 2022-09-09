Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Brings Kids to County Fair Amid Son Gabe’s Ongoing Feud With Kody: See Photos!

TLC; Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Fun day! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown brought some of her kids to a county fair amid son Gabe Brown’s ongoing feud with dad Kody Brown.

“County fair time!” Janelle, 53, captioned an Instagram montage video on Thursday, September 8, featuring her kids Gabe and Savanah.

In the first few snapshots, the young adults posed for a few funny pictures in front of the large attractions, whereas Janelle was spotted in one of the last slides in her clip standing behind her daughter.

Janelle shares Gabe, 20 and Savanah, 17, in addition to Madison, 26, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 24, and Logan, 24, with her husband, 53.

Gabe and Kody have been at odds with each other since the family patriarch placed strict COVID-19 rules on the family in 2020, Janelle said during part 2 of the February tell-all episode.

However, the father-son duo aren’t the only ones with a strained relationship in the Brown family. Ever since Christine Brown left Kody in November 2021, the group hasn’t been the same.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the Cooking With Just Christine host wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

The upcoming season 17 premiere is expected to reveal the major changes within the family dynamic following Christine’s departure. During the initial trailer for the first episode of the season, Christine and Kody, were seen arguing over the status of their marriage. Kody is also married to Meri Brown and Robyn Brown.

“It’s been heartbreaking being your wife for years,” the LuLaRoe retailer tearfully said to her now-former spouse.

Christine and Kody’s relationship wasn’t the only one under fire, according to the teaser. Janelle also made a striking revelation in a separate scene, saying, “He’s no longer acting as my husband here.”

Earlier this week, Christine and Janelle enjoyed a road trip together, as the two have remained close despite Christine and Kody’s split.

“Janelle and I are on a road trip today,” Christine said while driving the car, before playfully adding, “Janelle does not like my driving. … I used to be afraid of flying really bad. So what I do now when I fly is I just pretend like I am Janelle in a car with me driving. And you know what? I’m fine so I don’t even fear flying anymore.”