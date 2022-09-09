The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics remain many months away, but NBC Sports has an idea it hopes will get fans thinking about the athletic extravaganza right now. A new monthly series, “Chasing Gold: Paris 2024,” will debut this Sunday, September 18 on NBC at 2:30 p.m. eastern, and NBC Sports executives hope an early look at the athletes gearing up for the Games will build new storylines and anticipation. “We think we can help grow and cultivate interest in the Olympics year-round,” says Jack Felling, the series’ coordinating producer. NBCUniversal and its parent company. Comcast, have a lot invested in getting sports fans...

