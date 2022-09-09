ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PIX11

Police searching for missing Bronx girl, 16

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police are searching for a Bronx teen who has been missing since Friday, officials said on Tuesday. Jamari Perry, 16, was last seen leaving her home on Louisiana Avenue at around 9 p.m., police said. She was described by police as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 125 pounds with brown eyes […]
BRONX, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man arrested in fatal Bedford-Stuyvesant stabbing: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Authorities announced the arrest of a suspect in a fatal stabbing in Bedford-Stuyvesant late Monday. Dennis Peniston, 36, faces a charge of murder in connection to the incident that unfolded in his apartment building on Vernon Avenue near Nostrand Avenue around 9:55 p.m. Sunday, officials said. Officers answering a 911 call […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Kids who died in Brooklyn drownings were homicide victims: Medical Examiner

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three children who drowned on Monday were homicide victims, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner of the City of New York determined Tuesday. Police took the mother into custody on Monday, but she was then brought to a hospital. She has not been charged, though officials have indicated that could change. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Mugger electrocuted fleeing cops on Bronx subway train, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A fleeing mugger died Tuesday at a Bronx subway station when he fell between the train cars and was electrocuted by the third rail, authorities said. Police said the suspect, who has not been identified, was one of four boys trying to rob people aboard a No. 2 train at around […]
BRONX, NY
#Lincoln High School#Police#Nypd#School Safety#Violent Crime
New Jersey 101.5

Elizabeth, NJ man charged with murder of 30-year-old woman

ELIZABETH — Murder and weapons charges have been filed in connection with the death of a 30-year-old woman over the weekend. According to the Union County Prosecutor's Office, Elizabeth resident Victor Rodriguez Gomez, 33, is responsible for the death of Carmen Lopez Barahona, of Elizabeth. Elizabeth police officers responded...
ELIZABETH, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
jcitytimes.com

Two Youths Charged in Murder of Snyder H.S. Student Will be Tried as Adults

The prosecution of two juveniles charged in the death of a 16-year-old Snyder High School student has been moved to Superior Court where they will be tried as adults. On Friday, the cases of Juan Crawford, 18, and Leo Barker, 17, both of Jersey City, were “waived up” to the Law Division of the Superior Court. They have both been implicated in the December 2021 shooting death of Pedro Rodriguez at “O’Lala Empanadas” at 600 Communipaw Avenue and are facing charges of Murder and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

