Police searching for missing Bronx girl, 16
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police are searching for a Bronx teen who has been missing since Friday, officials said on Tuesday. Jamari Perry, 16, was last seen leaving her home on Louisiana Avenue at around 9 p.m., police said. She was described by police as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 125 pounds with brown eyes […]
News 12
Officials: Student shooting threat at CJ Hooker Middle School deemed not credible
Authorities say a shooting threat aimed an Orange County middle school last week was found not to be credible. Goshen Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kurtis Kotes tells News 12 that CJ Hooker students overheard a classmate making a threat last Tuesday on the school bus. Kotes says kids told their...
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: Two juveniles accused of murdering Jersey City teen, 16, will be charged as adults
Two suspects that were juveniles when they allegedly murdered a Jersey City teenager, 16, late last year will be charged as adults, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Juan Crawford, 18, and Leo Barker, 17, both of Jersey City, are each charged with murder and possession of a weapon for...
ALERT CENTER: Missing Valley Stream teen located, police say
Police have not released information about where Carranza was located.
Brooklyn man arrested in fatal Bedford-Stuyvesant stabbing: NYPD
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Authorities announced the arrest of a suspect in a fatal stabbing in Bedford-Stuyvesant late Monday. Dennis Peniston, 36, faces a charge of murder in connection to the incident that unfolded in his apartment building on Vernon Avenue near Nostrand Avenue around 9:55 p.m. Sunday, officials said. Officers answering a 911 call […]
Kids who died in Brooklyn drownings were homicide victims: Medical Examiner
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three children who drowned on Monday were homicide victims, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner of the City of New York determined Tuesday. Police took the mother into custody on Monday, but she was then brought to a hospital. She has not been charged, though officials have indicated that could change. […]
Mugger electrocuted fleeing cops on Bronx subway train, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A fleeing mugger died Tuesday at a Bronx subway station when he fell between the train cars and was electrocuted by the third rail, authorities said. Police said the suspect, who has not been identified, was one of four boys trying to rob people aboard a No. 2 train at around […]
Elizabeth, NJ man charged with murder of 30-year-old woman
ELIZABETH — Murder and weapons charges have been filed in connection with the death of a 30-year-old woman over the weekend. According to the Union County Prosecutor's Office, Elizabeth resident Victor Rodriguez Gomez, 33, is responsible for the death of Carmen Lopez Barahona, of Elizabeth. Elizabeth police officers responded...
Shelton man accused of walking into store while armed with gun
Police say a Shelton man pulled a gun outside a popular business in Monroe.
Rapist Caught After Assault On Putnam Trailway, Police Say
An alleged rapist was nabbed by police after he allegedly assaulted a woman on a popular Hudson Valley Trailway. The incident took place in Mahopac shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 on the Putnam Trailway. According to Lt. Michael Bodo, of the Carmel Police, the department was notified...
Morris County Man Broke Apart Illegal Assault Rifle, Stashed It With Family: Police
A Morris County man tried to hide an illegal assault rifle from police by breaking it down and giving different parts to each of his family members, authorities said. The Washington Township Police Department received reports that a Long Valley man illegally possessed an assault rifle on Thursday, Sept. 8, the department said in a release on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Police: Incident involving minibus trying to pick up students in Ronkonkoma was a miscommunication
The district says it is thankful the incident did not pose any danger to the safety or security of the school community.
jcitytimes.com
The prosecution of two juveniles charged in the death of a 16-year-old Snyder High School student has been moved to Superior Court where they will be tried as adults. On Friday, the cases of Juan Crawford, 18, and Leo Barker, 17, both of Jersey City, were “waived up” to the Law Division of the Superior Court. They have both been implicated in the December 2021 shooting death of Pedro Rodriguez at “O’Lala Empanadas” at 600 Communipaw Avenue and are facing charges of Murder and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose.
Victim pepper-sprayed after chasing down Brooklyn car robber: NYPD
A 44-year-old man was pepper-sprayed after he tried to chase down a man who stole from his car in Brooklyn, police said Tuesday as they released video of the suspect.
News 12
Authorities: Man charged with murder in connection to fatal stabbing; suspect knew the victim
Authorities have announced a man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal stabbing Monday in New Brunswick. Authorities responded around 6:29 a.m. to the area of Throop Avenue and Townsend Street following the report of a stabbing. Police located Barry James, 36, of Edison, who sustained multiple...
Woman charged with leaving 4-month-old baby inside car on Long Island: police
VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was accused of leaving her 4-month-old baby unattended inside a car on Long Island Monday, police said. Officers saw the baby in the rear seat of a car, which was locked and running, parked by a Walmart along Green Acres Road West minutes after 4:30 p.m. They used […]
Man behind bars for armed robbery charged in fatal Brooklyn shooting, cops say
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man who was already behind bars for allegedly stealing a Cartier bracelet was charged Monday in connection with a fatal shooting in Brooklyn earlier this year, authorities said Tuesday. Tyress Blackman, 27, has been locked up at Rikers Island since late January in an unrelated robbery case when he was arrested […]
