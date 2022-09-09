ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Game of the Week: #4 Gulf Shores vs. #1 UMS-Wright

By Simone Eli
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Week four of the high school football season features one of the most anticipated matchups this year. Class 5A #1-ranked UMS-Wright hosts #4 Gulf Shores in a battle of unbeatens.

The outcome of the Bulldogs, Dolphins game could very likely determine the winner of 5A Region 1.

Zaxby’s Player of the Week: Fairhope QB Caden Creel

UMS-Wright is led by running back/safety Cole Blaylock, the WKRG Player of the Week from Week 2. Blaylock has rushed for more than 500 yards this season and scored 10 touchdowns. The Bulldogs have lost just two region games in the last 5 years.

Gulf Shores’ offense is averaging more than 30 points per game this season under quarterback Brendon Byrd.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday. WKRG Sports Reporter Simone Eli will have coverage from the game at 5 and 6PM on WKRG.

