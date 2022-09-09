Read full article on original website
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 MP Beta Rewards Revealed
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta begins on September 16, starting with a weekend of PlayStation-exclusive access, and Activision has revealed all the rewards players can earn from participating. A total of 10 different reward items can be earned for Modern Warfare 2 by leveling up in the...
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Coming May 12th, 2023 – Nintendo Switch
The title for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been revealed! The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch on Nintendo Switch May 12th, 2023.
Sony Shares First Look At PlayStation Stars Digital Collectibles, No Mention Of NFTs
Shown during the September State of Play, PlayStation has revealed the first look at what some of the digital rewards are going to be for its upcoming PlayStation Stars, an upcoming loyalty program that will let players earn rewards for completing activities. One type of reward will be digital collectibles,...
Deathloop Ads On Xbox Suggest A Launch Is Finally Coming
Following a year-long exclusivity period on PlayStation 5, it seems that Arkane's time-bending shooter Deathloop is heading to Xbox. Ads for the Bethesda-published title have started appearing on the Xbox Dashboard, according to several users on Reddit who have been served them. The title results in an error screen when selected, but the existence of the ad and the preorder text suggests that an official announcement isn't far off. It makes sense, too, given that the game's release anniversary is this month.
PlayStation Reveals Synduality, A Post-Apocalyptic Mecha Game
Mechs, an AI waifu, and a post-apocalyptic world come together to create Synduality, the next title from Bandai Namco. Revealed at September 13's PlayStation State of Play, the upcoming game is slated to release in 2023. The reveal trailer begins with a quote from renowned science fiction author Arthur C....
Biggest PlayStation State Of Play September 2022 Announcements
The September PlayStation State of Play livestream has concluded, featuring announcements related to nearly a dozen upcoming games. The biggest reveal was undoubtedly the big closer: a new gameplay trailer for God of War Ragnarök. That said, we got to see a lot of cool-looking projects coming from some of PlayStation's Japanese partners, as well as more titles scheduled to launch for PSVR 2 in 2023. You can check out our full coverage by clicking the headlines below:
Kirby's Return To Dream Land Remake Is Coming To Nintendo Switch
To celebrate Kirby's 30th anniversary, Nintendo has announced a remake of Kirby's Return to Dream Land is on its way. Titled Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, the GameCube classic is slated to hit Switch February 24, 2023. In addition to all of the game's fan favorite copy abilities returning,...
God Of War Ragnarok Gameplay Trailer Revealed Alongside Special Edition DualSense Controller
God of War: Ragnarok is surely at the forefront of many minds with its November launch date approaching fast, and knowing that, Sony decided to build further hype during its State of Play with a new gameplay trailer. Mixing in cinematic moments, such as basically everyone questioning Kratos' judgment, including himself, we also get an extended look at the game's combat systems and incredible-looking environments.
Run Or Boom
Bayonetta 3 – Nintendo Direct 9.13.22 – Nintendo Switch
This one is for the angels in the audience! Join Bayonetta for a devilishly good time in this hair-raising, demon-summoning adventure.
SCP : Secret Files
Nintendo Direct September 2022: The Biggest Games And Announcements
Nintendo held its latest Nintendo Direct presentation on September 13, and it came packed full of announcements, both big and small, from a variety of first-party and third-party studios. We didn't hear any news on the much-rumored Metroid Prime remaster or ports of games like The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, but what we did get was very impressive. New Fire Emblem and Pikmin games are both on the way, we're getting a remake of one of the most-beloved Kirby games of all time, and we're getting a full sequel to Octopath Traveler. Retro fans are eating well, also, with classic N64 games like GoldenEye and Pokemon Stadium coming to Nintendo Switch Online soon, as well as a Switch release of Radiant Silvergun today.
Hogwarts Legacy Is Getting An Exclusive Mission On PlayStation
Sony showed off some exclusive content coming to Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation 4 and 5 during its September State of Play. In the exclusive mission, players will be able to explore a shop in Hogsmeade, the town located near the Hogwarts campus, and play something that looks like a sequence from the 2005 horror game, Condemned: Criminal Origins.
The Wraith of the Galaxy
Input Chaos
Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Remake Coming To Switch As The Next Story Of Seasons Game
If you've been longing to return to the tranquil land of Forgotten Valley, it's time to pack your bags--Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life is getting the remake treatment. Announced during September 13's Nintendo Direct, the classic GameCube game is coming to Switch under a new name: Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.
Enclosure 3-D
Yakuza Like A Dragon: Ishin Announced For PS4 And PS5 During State Of Play
During Sony's September State Of Play, Like A Dragon: Ishin--a Yakuza spin-off set in 1860s Kyo, a fictionalized version of Kyoto--was announced for PS4 and PS5. The release date is February 2023. Like A Dragon: Ishin was originally released in Japan in 2014 under the title Ryu Ga Gotoku Ishin....
Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge Is Coming To PSVR 2
During September's State of Play, PlayStation revealed several games coming to PS5, PS4, and PSVR 2, including Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge Enhanced Edition, which is coming to PSVR 2 in 2023. A new trailer for the game reveals that the game features plenty of familiar faces from the Star Wars universe, including everyone's favorite pirate, Hondo.
Pokemon Go Test Your Mettle Event To Highlight Steel-Types
Niantic has announced a new Pokemon Go event that will take place from September 16, 10 AM, to September 21, 8 PM local time. Players will have to battle against steel-type pokemon. Those in the Northern Hemisphere will encounter the Ultra Beast Kartana, while players in the Southern Hemisphere will encounter the Ultra Beast Celesteela.
