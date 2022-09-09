Alabama, Texas governors make friendly wager over Saturday’s game between Crimson Tide and Longhorns

Read full article on original website
Alabama football: No more No. 1 for the Crimson Tide, and it's too early for that to be a bad thing
When Nick Saban, his coaching staff and his players wake up on Monday morning to begin preparations for Louisiana-Monroe, they won’t be the No. 1 team in the country anymore. And that might not be the worst thing in the world. Alabama stubbed its toe about a million times...
Alabama trolls Matthew McConaughey, Texas in game win poster
Alabama earned a hard-fought 20-19 win at Texas on Saturday in a game that could have easily gone the other way. But good teams find ways to win when they’re not at their best, and that’s just what the Crimson Tide was able to do in Austin. In...
Nick Saban implies practice issues kept Alabama star out of Texas game
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide went to Texas in Week 2 and narrowly escaped with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. Many fans and analysts noted that CB Eli Ricks, the star transfer from LSU, didn’t appear in the Week 2 matchup at all. He’s dealt with a back issue during fall camp, but that didn’t seem to be the reason for his absence on Saturday.
Alabama vs Vanderbilt Kickoff Time Announced
The Crimson Tide and the Commodores will be the second night game at Bryant-Denny Stadium this season.
Jeff Traylor, UTSA coach, reacts to Alabama's narrow win: 'It really looked like Texas outplayed them'
Jeff Traylor, the UT-San Antonio coach, and his team play Texas this week, so Traylor and his staff have already had time breaking down the video from the Alabama-Texas game on Saturday. Even though Alabama won 20-19, Traylor said he’s not sure the best team won on Saturday. “Just...
First and 10: Alabama fans, here's the brutal truth: This Tide team has serious issues
I’ve got some bad news for Alabama faithful looking for an answer to why what used to look so easy, is now so ugly. And it begins and ends with the same guy who spent much of the offseason complaining about NIL and its impact on recruiting. Want to...
Paul Finebaum says Texas A&M is at DEFCON 3 and calls Appalachian State loss 'inexcusable'
Paul Finebaum has evaluated Texas A&M, and while he continues to give Jimbo Fisher more time, the alarm bells are beginning to ring in Aggieland following the loss to Appalachian State. Finebaum made his regular Monday appearance on WJOX in Birmingham, Alabama and the “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning”...
Alabama football: 3 things I liked, 3 things I didn't like about the Tide's narrow victory
Alabama had an astounding 15 penalties for exactly 100 yards in Saturday’s Houdini-act victory in Austin, Texas. It had an alarming number of missed tackles up front. It had a bevy of blown coverages from its secondary. It punted 6 consecutive times, when it usually takes the Tide about...
Paul Finebaum says he wasn't surprised Alabama failed to cover spread against Texas
Paul Finebaum wasn’t surprised that Texas covered the 20-point spread against then-No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. The Crimson Tide escaped Austin with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. On Sunday, Finebaum joined ESPN’s Matt Barrie for a review of the Week 2 results. Finebaum recalled making the case for...
Things you should never do at a college football tailgate
The SEC has some of the best tailgating scenes in college football, especially in Tuscaloosa and Auburn, and it only takes walking a few steps past a handful of tents on campus to see why. Fans setting up on Saturdays this fall must mentally prepare for the logistical planning and...
Matthew McConaughey Tweets Reaction to Texas vs. Alabama Outcome
The Longhorns lost a close battle against the nation’s No. 1 team on Saturday.
US News World and Report 2022: This Alabama university made top 10 on two lists
The U.S. World and News Report ranked colleges and universities last week by region in one of several annual school listings. U.S. News separates regional colleges and universities into two different rankings. Universities are typically larger and offer graduate degree programs, while colleges focus on undergraduate and technical training. Here is how the schools in Alabama did.
Best suburbs to live in Baldwin County, according to Niche.com
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County, rated as the fastest growing county in the state and 7th-fasted in the U.S. per 2020 U.S. Census data, is home to some of the more upbeat, on-the-go communities in the entire state. From TV shows in Fairhope to a wide array of sharks along Gulf Shores, there […]
10 things to know about Alabama’s 2022 standardized test scores
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Test results for Alabama’s public school students were released last week and showed more students reaching proficiency benchmarks on the state’s annual test this year than last year. And while...
12 Best Cities And Towns In Alabama You Must Visit
It’s time to check out some of the best towns in Alabama! When thinking about which towns to visit in Alabama, you will want to consider a few things. Location, price, and vibe. While Alabama is known for a lot of things, one of the most popular places that draws visitors from all around the country is Alabama’s coastline.
Alert: Beer Shortage Could Hit Alabama Sooner Than Expected
It’s football season and what’s better than a cold one with some wings…nothing!. An ice-cold glass with a nice foamy head or popping open a can is something we Alabamians enjoy, along with the rest of the country. What if I were to say to you there...
Cards Against Humanity includes Alabama in ‘Your State Sucks’ list, sales go to abortion fund
Popular game “Cards Against Humanity,” has included Alabama on a list of “forced-birth hellholes,” part of a campaign to raise money for abortion rights. The game maker kicked off the “Your State Sucks” campaign in August, Business Insider reports, directing the message towards customers in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. All of the states enacted near-total or total abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.
Dying Alabama magnolia tree once hid Confederate memorial
It couldn’t go on anymore. Maybe it just didn’t want to. A large, decades-old magnolia tree is dying in plain sight this summer on the Madison County Courthouse’s west side. It’s just two years since the Confederate monument the tree partially hid was moved to a Confederate cemetery, and it’s dying just as the courthouse faces a likely death of its own.
US News and World Report 2022: Here are Alabama’s best universities, HBCUs
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. The list of the 2022-23 Best Colleges was released Monday by the U.S. News & World Report. Each year, nearly 1,400 of the nation’s colleges and universities are ranked by the news organization, which assesses factors such as academic quality, graduation rates and retention rates.
University of Alabama breaks two student enrollment records this fall
Alabama’s flagship university is enrolling its largest freshman class in campus history – one that, officials say, is its most diverse and “academically talented” ever. Total enrollment at the University of Alabama has climbed to 38,645 students, which is about 100 more students from its previous...
