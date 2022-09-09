ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chenango Forks, NY

NewsChannel 34 Sports Game of the Week – Week 1

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a6jsF_0hpDPs9D00

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Chenango Forks vs Windsor is the NewsChannel 34 Sports Game of the Week for Week 1.

Forks comes off of a Class C state title winning season in which they only lost 1 game, which so happen to come in Week 1 as well.

Windsor, made the Class B playoff after a strong season, but their final 2 games were both losses to the same team, ending their year in heartbreaking fashion.

These two kickoff at Windsor at 7 pm, we’ll have highlights from the game tonight during Friday Night Frenzy at 11.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Chenango Forks, NY
Sports
Windsor, NY
Sports
City
Windsor, NY
City
Chenango Forks, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Game#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
giants.com

Giants name Binghamton's Labor Coach of the Week

East Rutherford, NJ – The New York Giants and Gatorade have selected Mr. Vaughn Labor of Binghamton High School (Binghamton, NY) as the Lou Rettino High School Coach of the Week for Week 1 of the 2022 season. Coach Labor is the head coach of the Binghamton Patriots girls high school flag football team that won the Section IV championship in the inaugural season of the new spring sport. The Lady Patriots ended the year with a 5-2 record, including winning the championship game over Union-Endicott by a score of 26-12. Union-Endicott narrowly defeated Binghamton 38-31 in week four of the regular season. The Giants were pleased to help support the launch of the pilot league for girls flag in the Spring of 2021 with seven teams participating.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 34

Introducing Friday Night Frenzy

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Welcome to Friday Night Frenzy! Every Friday night this fall, NewsChannel 34 Sports will be in attendance at several of the top high school football games taking place around Section IV. Tune in to NewsChannel 34 every Friday at 11 p.m. where Brian Rudman will offer extended coverage and highlight local […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
Syracuse.com

West Genesee, Cicero-North Syracuse open marching band season with showcase wins

Syracuse, N.Y. -- West Genesee opened the 2022 New York State Field Band Conference season on Saturday by taking honors at a showcase at East Syracuse Minoa. Performing “A River Rises,” the Wildcats totaled a score of 77.40 to win the National Division competition at the Spartan Spectacular. That scored edged defending state champion Liverpool, the only other school from that division at the show, which earned a mark of 77.050.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

A CNY art teacher plans to take his love of bootleg T-shirts legal with the NCAA’s NIL deals

It was 1985, Jeff Allen’s senior year at Westhill Senior High School. He had been a fan of The Grateful Dead for a while, and he started combining his passion for art and music in his class projects. Allen had been to a few Dead concerts around New York state with his friends. He usually hand painted about five shirts for each one, just for his group to wear and show off to other Deadheads.
SYRACUSE, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy