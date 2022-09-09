NewsChannel 34 Sports Game of the Week – Week 1
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Chenango Forks vs Windsor is the NewsChannel 34 Sports Game of the Week for Week 1.
Forks comes off of a Class C state title winning season in which they only lost 1 game, which so happen to come in Week 1 as well.
Windsor, made the Class B playoff after a strong season, but their final 2 games were both losses to the same team, ending their year in heartbreaking fashion.
These two kickoff at Windsor at 7 pm, we’ll have highlights from the game tonight during Friday Night Frenzy at 11.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.
Comments / 0