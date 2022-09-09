ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

September 12 update from Health Department on COVID-19 cases

The Tompkins County Health Department says there have now been 23,959 total positive cases in Tompkins County, 44 more than on Friday, and a total of 1,937,516 tests conducted. The Health Department is also now reporting positive self-test results that have been submitted through their online portal. They say there are 15 new positive self-test results for a total of 3,687 submitted.
Health
Cornell students react to end of mask requirements

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell students are responding to a semester without mask requirements. Over the summer, the university announced masks would be encouraged rather than mandated on campus for this academic year. According to the Cornell Daily Sun, students are reacting positively to the change. One student says...
City condemns fraternity for code violations

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced the condemnation of the first floor of the Binghamton University Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house last week. Located at 93 Front St., the house’s first floor was found in violation of New York State Property Maintenance Code 107.1.3, “Structure unfit for human occupancy,” and 107.1.4, “Unlawful structure.” The City of Binghamton was made aware of the unapproved use of the commercial space as an assembly area through posts on social media, such as those from @college.cribz, which details fraternity activities.
Poisoning Potentials as Students Head Back to the Classroom

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (September 12, 2022) – School is in full swing and a reminder to talk with your child(ren) about potential poisons at school & the influence of video trends. Always remember that new routines can mean new distractions which could result in an unintentional or intentional poisoning. “Each...
Structure fire at Ernie Davis Academy

Update: The Elmira City School District announced that Ernie Davis Academy will be closed on September 13th, and will reopen on Wednesday, September 14th. Late last night, at Ernie Davis Academy, a fire broke out on the roof above the boiler room. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and we will know […]
Common Council member accuses county official of improper media influence around law enforcement reform

Update (7:50 p.m.): This story has now been updated with comments from former Tompkins Weekly columnist Deidra Cross. Another clarification has been made and is noted below. ITHACA, N.Y.—Allegations emerged on Wednesday night during the Ithaca Common Council meeting that a Tompkins County official had been exercising improper influence over local media coverage of the Reimagining Public Safety process, but the county has now officially pushed back against those accusations in a statement from County Attorney Bill Troy. Until several pending document requests are returned, it appears that may be the last word on the matter for the time being, leaving a murky, tangled web of a story until then.
CNY medical billing company faces lawsuit after ransomware attack

Months after a ransomware attack, Practice Resources LLC. is facing some legal battles with a new class action lawsuit being filed against them. The company, which stores the medical record data of nearly 1 million central New Yorkers suffered a data breach in April. The breach came after a ransomware attack, or an attack conducted by hackers who want to get access to personal information like birthdates, full names, home addresses and more.
Fatality in the Town of Ithaca

On Saturday, September 10th, shortly after 8 A. M. New York State Police at Ithaca were dispatched by Tompkins County to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off of Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca.
Delaware And Chenango Counties Police Blotter: September 12

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Anthony Fehrmann, 26, of Sherburne was arrested by state troopers based in Norwich. Fehrmann was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher M. Yeary and...
Cliff Street Retreat developers seek abatement from IDA

ITHACA, N.Y.—Plans for a mixed-use redevelopment of the former Incodema facility on West Hill are seeking an assist from the Tompkins County Industrial Development Agency (TCIDA). The “Cliff Street Retreat” proposal is planned for 407 Cliff Street. Incodema vacated the facility for new digs off Slaterville Road in Dryden,...
Fatal crash in Ithaca kills 20yr old man

ITHACA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Troopers have reported a fatal car crash in Ithaca on August 20th that has claimed the life of a 20-year-old man. Around 8:00 am on Saturday, troopers arrived at an area on Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca after receiving reports that a vehicle crashed into the woods.
