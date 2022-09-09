ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

houmatimes.com

Arrest made in weekend shooting death of teenager

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that an arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred over the weekend. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, shortly before 6:00 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a report of someone being shot in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject, later identified as Jairen Cole (Juvenile Male 15yoa), had been shot in the lower torso area multiple times inside a residence. Mr. Cole was transported to Thibodaux Regional Health System and later transferred to University Medical Center via Air Med, ultimately succumbing to his injuries.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

LPSO Detectives Investigating Burglary Aboard a Crew Barge

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are asking for the public’s help in solving a burglary on a crew barge in Larose. On Monday, deputies were called to a reported burglary aboard a crew barge docked in the 1800 block of LA Highway 24 in Larose. Several items of value were stolen including televisions, tools, copper and an industrial battery. Investigators determined the crime occurred sometime between Friday evening, September 9, 2022, and the following morning.
LAROSE, LA
houmatimes.com

HPD announces DWI checkpoint for Wednesday

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the Houma Police Department will conduct a DWI checkpoint within the city limits of Houma. Please partner with the Houma Police Department in keeping our roadways safe. Don’t Drink and Drive. These operations are being funded through grant money received from the Louisiana Highway...
HOUMA, LA
fox8live.com

Father dead; daughter critical following home invasion in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A home invasion Monday (Sept. 12) night left a Hammond father dead and his 12-year-old daughter in critical condition, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies discovered Donta Perry, 33, dead inside his apartment from an apparent gunshot wound....
HAMMOND, LA
houmatimes.com

UPDATE: Thibodaux Police Department provide update on Barbier Avenue shooting

Thibodaux Police Department provided an update on the shooting that took place in the 1700 block of S. Barbier Avenue shortly before 6:00 p.m. on September 10. “The victim identified as a juvenile black male succumbed to his injuries at the medical facility. The incident remains under investigation,” reads a statement from TPD.
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

APSO searching for Gonzales Lowe’s robbery suspects

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who deputies believe are connected to a robbery in Gonzales. According to the sheriff’s office, the two subjects pictured below were involved in a shopping incident at Lowe’s. If anyone has information relating to this incident, contact the sheriff’s office anonymously by calling (225)-621-4636 or by texting 847411.
GONZALES, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO: Late Night Home Invasion Leaves One Dead, Juvenile In Stable Condition

Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before 11:30 PM on September 12, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office received a call regarding three or four black males entering a Rufus Bankston Road residence while armed with guns. As deputies were responding, shots were fired inside the apartment. Upon arrival, deputies discovered...
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed on Toledano Street identified by New Orleans coroner

A man who was shot dead on the boarder between the Broadmoor and Hoffman Triangle areas was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 61-year-old Wilbert Smith. Gunfire was reported to the New Orleans Police Department at 7:37 p.m. Firday in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. Responding...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

HPD arrests two after narcotics found at self-storage unit

September 9, 2022, City of Hammond, LA – The Hammond Police Department opened a criminal investigation after receiving information that a self-storage unit was being used to store illegal narcotics. During the course of the investigation, HPD Narcotics Unit submitted for a search warrant on the storage unit. On...
HAMMOND, LA
WWL

Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish

CUT OFF, La. — A 27-year-old man has died after crashing his pickup into a tree on Louisiana Highway 308 near East 69th Street in Cut Off just after 7 on Monday night, according to Louisiana State Police Troop C. Police say James Williams III of Cut Off was...
CUT OFF, LA

