houmatimes.com
Arrest made in weekend shooting death of teenager
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that an arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred over the weekend. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, shortly before 6:00 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a report of someone being shot in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject, later identified as Jairen Cole (Juvenile Male 15yoa), had been shot in the lower torso area multiple times inside a residence. Mr. Cole was transported to Thibodaux Regional Health System and later transferred to University Medical Center via Air Med, ultimately succumbing to his injuries.
houmatimes.com
LPSO Detectives Investigating Burglary Aboard a Crew Barge
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are asking for the public’s help in solving a burglary on a crew barge in Larose. On Monday, deputies were called to a reported burglary aboard a crew barge docked in the 1800 block of LA Highway 24 in Larose. Several items of value were stolen including televisions, tools, copper and an industrial battery. Investigators determined the crime occurred sometime between Friday evening, September 9, 2022, and the following morning.
NOLA.com
Plea deal in 39-count fatal crime spree sends New Orleans man to prison for 50 years
Carla Allen drove 70 mph along residential New Orleans streets to rush her fiancé, who had been shot through the jaw, to a hospital. There, medical staff assessed his limp body and warned Allen, who was splattered in his blood from her nose to her toes, that he might never recover.
Teen pulls gun outside Chalmette High School
The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old that deputies say threatened students with a gun Monday at Chalmette High. Sheriff James Pohlmann said it happened after school let out for the day.
houmatimes.com
VIDEO: Man wanted for questioning in fire investigation at local storage unit
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with a fire investigation, at a local Terrebonne based storage facility. On August 26, 2022, the Schriever Fire Department was dispatched to a working fire of a local storage facility,...
Louisiana man facing multiple charges after allegedly leading deputies on chase over 125 mph
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Jaron S. Gray, 37, of Paulina, was recently booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center after a trio of incidents involving law enforcement over the last year. The first incident ended with the arrest of Gray on one count of Possession of a Schedule II Drug. Gray was supposed to show […]
NOLA.com
New Orleans man sentenced for murder of three people, burning two bodies in attempted cover-up
Shantrice Parker’s voice on Tuesday thundered along the arches of the Orleans Parish courtroom ceiling as she screamed at the man who killed her only daughter: “You is the devil!”. That man, Michael Robinson, smiled in response. Robinson was convicted in May of shooting to death three New...
Home invasion in Louisiana leaves 1 dead and little girl in critical condition
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, a man was shot to death, and a 12-year-old girl is in critical condition.
theadvocate.com
After new trial led to murder conviction again, judge hands down life sentence for Ascension man
An Ascension Parish man has been given a mandatory life sentence after a jury, for a second time, convicted him in the slaying of his childhood friend more than five years ago. Donovan Darville, 32, of Prairieville, was granted a second trial more than two years ago because he had...
NOLA.com
After man died in her apartment, Harvey woman wrapped him in rug and left him in a driveway: JPSO
A Harvey woman accused of wrapping a man's body in a rug and dragging it outside of her residence was arrested Monday and booked with unlawful disposal of remains, authorities said. Kimberlyn Hawkins, 59, is not accused of killing Damien Jackson, 40, also of Harvey, authorities said. Investigators did not...
houmatimes.com
HPD announces DWI checkpoint for Wednesday
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the Houma Police Department will conduct a DWI checkpoint within the city limits of Houma. Please partner with the Houma Police Department in keeping our roadways safe. Don’t Drink and Drive. These operations are being funded through grant money received from the Louisiana Highway...
fox8live.com
Father dead; daughter critical following home invasion in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A home invasion Monday (Sept. 12) night left a Hammond father dead and his 12-year-old daughter in critical condition, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies discovered Donta Perry, 33, dead inside his apartment from an apparent gunshot wound....
houmatimes.com
UPDATE: Thibodaux Police Department provide update on Barbier Avenue shooting
Thibodaux Police Department provided an update on the shooting that took place in the 1700 block of S. Barbier Avenue shortly before 6:00 p.m. on September 10. “The victim identified as a juvenile black male succumbed to his injuries at the medical facility. The incident remains under investigation,” reads a statement from TPD.
brproud.com
APSO searching for Gonzales Lowe’s robbery suspects
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who deputies believe are connected to a robbery in Gonzales. According to the sheriff’s office, the two subjects pictured below were involved in a shopping incident at Lowe’s. If anyone has information relating to this incident, contact the sheriff’s office anonymously by calling (225)-621-4636 or by texting 847411.
L'Observateur
TPSO: Late Night Home Invasion Leaves One Dead, Juvenile In Stable Condition
Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before 11:30 PM on September 12, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office received a call regarding three or four black males entering a Rufus Bankston Road residence while armed with guns. As deputies were responding, shots were fired inside the apartment. Upon arrival, deputies discovered...
brproud.com
Family member arrested in Texas after allegedly taking vehicle for grocery store run in Louisiana
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to look into a case involving a local family earlier this year. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Kandra Dawn White, 33, of Texas. The investigation into an unauthorized use complaint started on...
NOLA.com
Man killed on Toledano Street identified by New Orleans coroner
A man who was shot dead on the boarder between the Broadmoor and Hoffman Triangle areas was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 61-year-old Wilbert Smith. Gunfire was reported to the New Orleans Police Department at 7:37 p.m. Firday in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. Responding...
an17.com
HPD arrests two after narcotics found at self-storage unit
September 9, 2022, City of Hammond, LA – The Hammond Police Department opened a criminal investigation after receiving information that a self-storage unit was being used to store illegal narcotics. During the course of the investigation, HPD Narcotics Unit submitted for a search warrant on the storage unit. On...
WDSU
Caught on camera: Teacher from L.B. Landry High assaulted by student, NOPD investigating encounter
An altercation between a student and teacher at L. B. Landry High School is raising concerns. It is the latest of several fights at the school caught on video. The substitute teacher who captured the incident tells WDSU something more needs to be done to protect teachers and staff members at the school.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish
CUT OFF, La. — A 27-year-old man has died after crashing his pickup into a tree on Louisiana Highway 308 near East 69th Street in Cut Off just after 7 on Monday night, according to Louisiana State Police Troop C. Police say James Williams III of Cut Off was...
