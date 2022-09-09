Read full article on original website
County COVID report: Cases up slightly; 4 more deaths
OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department reported that 295 residents tested positive for the COVID-19 virus from Sept. 5 through Sept. 11. This is up slightly from last week and includes both lab-confirmed and at-home tests. “It’s important for everyone to continue working together to keep our...
Oswego Common Council approves assistance programs
OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council voted Monday night to approve a water assistance program and changes to its rental assistance program. The approval by the council will allow for the city to enter into a vendor agreement with the state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.
Dempsey promoted to deputy chief among Fulton PD changes
FULTON — The Fulton Fire and Police Commission has promoted Christian Dempsey to the position of deputy chief of the Fulton Police Department. Dempsey has been with the Fulton Police Department for more than 16 years, joining in 2006. He started as a patrolman, a position he was in for about six years until he became a School Resource Officer for the Fulton City School District.
Motor vehicle crash sends 2 people to hospital
OSWEGO — Oswego emergency crews were at the scene of an accident Monday night involving two adult pedestrians who had been struck by a car, officials said in a release Tuesday. Oswego City Police Captain Damien Waters said emergency crews responded to the intersection of East First and Utica...
Port, USACE sign agreement for feasibility study
OSWEGO — Just a mere 18 inches will allow the Port of Oswego Authority to accommodate bigger vessels. Now, thanks to an agreement between the POA and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the project to deepen the Port’s harbor can start to take shape. The Port was awarded...
Meet the new chief: Curtis promoted to head of Fulton PD
FULTON — The City of Fulton Fire and Police Commission has appointed Michael Curtis as the new police chief for the Fulton Police Department. Curtis has been with the Fulton Police Department for just over 21 years, serving in a variety of roles. He started out as a patrol officer and then served as an investigator for 12 years. Curtis was then promoted to deputy chief, a position he held for two-and-a-half years until his most recent promotion to police chief.
George E. Porter
George E. Porter, formerly of Baldwinsville and Fulton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Aberdeen, Maryland. George was born in January 1933 in Fulton, son of the late Pauline (Burnett) Porter and George E. Porter. In April 1959 he married Jacqueline Richardson, who preceded him in death in December 2010. Together they celebrated 51 years of marriage.
John B. Hurlbutt
John B. Hurlbutt, 74, of Oswego, passed away on Sept. 12, 2022. Born in Canandaigua, he was the son of the late Dr. Bryant Charles, M.D., and Bessie (Adams) Hurlbutt.
Carolyn Frances (Stoddard) Kelleher
Carolyn Frances (Stoddard) Kelleher, 68, of Scriba, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family after a short heroic battle with cancer at the Francis House in Syracuse, NY. Carolyn was born in Rome, NY, on Dec. 17, 1953, the daughter of the late Sheldon Carr and...
VARSITY ROUNDUP: Hannibal has winning volleyball formula to beat Syracuse Academy of Science
The Hannibal varsity volleyball team swept past host Syracuse Academy of Science on Monday by game scores of 26-24, 25-10, and 25-11. Katrina Ryder was credited with 15 aces for the Warriors. She also had two kills and two blocks.
Oswego Youth Soccer Association celebrates 45th anniversary
OSWEGO — It was a typical Saturday morning at the Richard J. Benjamin Memorial Soccer Complex. Hundreds of kids were having fun playing soccer, enjoying the sunshine. Families were on hand to cheer on the children, and several parents also helped as coaches. It was exactly what Benjamin envisioned...
Oswego girls soccer team dominates in 4-0 triumph
OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls soccer team ran rampant in its 4-0 win over visiting Syracuse on Monday. The Buccaneers controlled every aspect of the game down to the final whistle.
