FULTON — The City of Fulton Fire and Police Commission has appointed Michael Curtis as the new police chief for the Fulton Police Department. Curtis has been with the Fulton Police Department for just over 21 years, serving in a variety of roles. He started out as a patrol officer and then served as an investigator for 12 years. Curtis was then promoted to deputy chief, a position he held for two-and-a-half years until his most recent promotion to police chief.

FULTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO