ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News

Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral

Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
NFL
The Spun

Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend Makes Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear

It's safe to say that one of Gisele Bundchen's ex-boyfriends isn't the biggest fan of Tom Brady. Brady and Bundchen have been all over the tabloids lately, with rumors swirling about their marriage amid the quarterback's decision to keep playing football well into his 40s. One of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends has...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Sideline Video

The Packers are currently trailing the Vikings, 10-0, on Sunday afternoon in Minnesota. It's been a frustrating start for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense. Green Bay, without Davante Adams, has struggled to move the ball vertically. The Packers have also dealt with some unfortunate dropped passes. Rodgers let his...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joy Taylor
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Worried About Cris Collinsworth Tonight

Cris Collinsworth appears to be calling NBC's Sunday Night Football opener at less than peak strength. The longtime game analyst is in his usual spot in the booth alongside Mike Tirico for tonight's game between the Bucs and Cowboys at Jerry World. However, Collinsworth does not sound like his usual self.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job Rumor

Deion Sanders has been linked to some prominent head coaching jobs over the years. However, for now, the former NFL star has stayed put at Jackson State. Will Sanders consider leaving for a Power 5 job, though?. According to one report, Georgia Tech is expected to make a run at...
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Nasty Brawl At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon

Sunday was a tough day for Raiders fans, both on and off the field. On the field, the Raiders fell to the Chargers, opening the 2022 regular season with a 24-19 loss.. Off the field, a group of Raiders fans got involved in a nasty brawl in the confines of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Deal#American Football
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Losing Season Opener To Browns

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield came within a field goal of getting revenge on the Cleveland Browns, but ultimately fell short in a 26-24 loss. Speaking to the media after the game, Mayfield downplayed the importance of the game. He dismissed the idea that it was particularly important and pointed out that there's a whole season left to play.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Michael Irvin's Wild Prediction

No one made a crazier prediction for the 2022 NFL season than Michael Irvin this week. The former Dallas Cowboys great turned TV analyst made a wild pick for the league's MVP winner this season. Irvin is going with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. He went on to predict Cousins will...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow speaks out after brutal 4-INT display in Bengals loss to Steelers

The AFC title defense of the Cincinnati Bengals did not take off the way Joe Burrow and company envisioned it to be, as they absorbed a 23-20 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home Sunday. Burrow was especially bad under center, as he struggled to complete throws and avoid the Steelers from getting to […] The post Joe Burrow speaks out after brutal 4-INT display in Bengals loss to Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Knockout! Le’Veon Bell cleans Adrian Peterson’s clock in battle of NFL running backs

Social Gloves 2 went down on last night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) inside Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California (full results here). The pay-per-view (PPV) card featured a smattering of influencer fights along with some sports crossover bouts like Le’Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson. Both Bell and Peterson are former NFL running backs, but it was Bell who proved to be the better boxer, knocking out Peterson in the fifth and final round of their bout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Michael Jordan Makes His Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear

Most likely can't relate to Tom Brady's need to strive for athletic greatness well into his 40s. Brady, after all, has already won seven Super Bowls and made hundreds of millions of dollars. Why not just retire and live a luxurious life with his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, and kids?
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy