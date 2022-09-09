Read full article on original website
Harris Named Director of Facilities and Construction at Christopher Community
Oswego, NY – — Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Joe Harris as Director of Facilities and Construction. “Our organization is pleased to welcome Joe as Director of Facilities and Construction,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “His 20-plus years of experience in...
John B. Hurlbutt
John B. Hurlbutt, 74, of Oswego, passed away on Sept. 12, 2022. Born in Canandaigua, he was the son of the late Dr. Bryant Charles, M.D., and Bessie (Adams) Hurlbutt.
Nicholas G. Vanderveer – September 8, 2022
Nicholas G. Vanderveer, 38, of Auburn, passed away on September 8, 2022, unexpectedly at home. Born in Auburn, NY, he was the son of George and Deborah (Cleary) Vanderveer of Oswego. Nick worked as an Ironworker for Union #3 in Pittsburgh. He attended Cayuga Community College. Nick loved basketball, going...
Carolyn Frances (Stoddard) Kelleher
Carolyn Frances (Stoddard) Kelleher, 68, of Scriba, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family after a short heroic battle with cancer at the Francis House in Syracuse, NY. Carolyn was born in Rome, NY, on Dec. 17, 1953, the daughter of the late Sheldon Carr and...
Former Vera House employee says agency has lost sight of original mission
The Vera House building on James Street in Syracuse. Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Vera House employee Dotti Barraco-Hetnar, who used to supervise shelters and programs at the agency is giving us new insight as calls for accountability within the organization continue. It's been over a month since our reporting...
NYS Police underage vaping operation in Oneida, Herkimer counties led to 10 arrests
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Police Violent Gangs and Narcotics Unit launched “Operation Vaporizer” in Oneida and Herkimer counties, a weekslong initiative targeting the sale of flavored nicotine vapes to minors. The operation, conducted in partnership with several local law enforcement agencies, was launched in...
George E. Porter
George E. Porter, formerly of Baldwinsville and Fulton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Aberdeen, Maryland. George was born in January 1933 in Fulton, son of the late Pauline (Burnett) Porter and George E. Porter. In April 1959 he married Jacqueline Richardson, who preceded him in death in December 2010. Together they celebrated 51 years of marriage.
Dempsey promoted to deputy chief among Fulton PD changes
FULTON — The Fulton Fire and Police Commission has promoted Christian Dempsey to the position of deputy chief of the Fulton Police Department. Dempsey has been with the Fulton Police Department for more than 16 years, joining in 2006. He started as a patrolman, a position he was in for about six years until he became a School Resource Officer for the Fulton City School District.
31 new businesses in Central NY include restaurants and floral arranging
The four days following the Labor Day holiday saw 31 businesses file certificates in Central New York. Twenty of them were filed in Onondaga County and 11 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. One business filed to cease operating in Onondaga County.
Oswego Common Council approves assistance programs
OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council voted Monday night to approve a water assistance program and changes to its rental assistance program. The approval by the council will allow for the city to enter into a vendor agreement with the state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.
Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of County Route 68, Watertown, passed away September 8, 2022 at his home. Lucas was born December 14, 2006, son of Andrew J. and Janine C. (Lobaito) Jenkins. Lucas attended South Jefferson High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hitting baseballs at home, helping with firewood, taking the gator on trails in the woods, online gaming, and mowing the lawn.
Meet the new chief: Curtis promoted to head of Fulton PD
FULTON — The City of Fulton Fire and Police Commission has appointed Michael Curtis as the new police chief for the Fulton Police Department. Curtis has been with the Fulton Police Department for just over 21 years, serving in a variety of roles. He started out as a patrol officer and then served as an investigator for 12 years. Curtis was then promoted to deputy chief, a position he held for two-and-a-half years until his most recent promotion to police chief.
Syracuse hospital expands free prescription drug program to uninsured in 19 counties
Syracuse, N.Y. — Upstate University Hospital is expanding a free prescription drug program to uninsured people who live in 19 counties. The program was initially limited to residents of Onondaga County when Upstate launched it in July. It’s now available to qualified individuals throughout the region served by Upstate, which stretches from Binghamton to the Canadian border.
‘A bucket list experience’: Woman from Central New York competes on ‘Jeopardy!’
A woman from Central New York is checking off an item on her bucket list by competing on one of the most iconic game shows of all time. Kathy Wilcox May, a 1998 graduate of Adirondack High School in Boonville, N.Y., will appear on “Jeopardy!” Monday night, according to the Facebook group What’s Happening in Boonville, New York.
CNY marching band director honored with spot in 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Baldwinsville marching band director Casey Vanderstouw has been selected to join a select group of peers from across the country in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Saluting America’s Band Directors parade entry will convey its theme, “America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach...
Armory Square business had bricks thrown into windows twice in three days
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Inside of Flynnstoned Cannabis Company, a dispensary that will open as soon as New York State allows it, it’s a business unlike anywhere else in Armory Square. Outside, the owner is dealing with the same problem as everyone else. Twice in the last three days, someone tried to smash the business’ […]
Chittenango rest stop with Chick-fil-A now open
CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has received a few emails from viewers asking about the status of the Chittenango Thruway Travel Plaza. You’ll be happy to know, that it’s back open! It officially opened at 10 a.m. Monday. The service center, located on I-90 westbound between exit 34 and exit 34A, had […]
City of Oswego welcomes new restuarant to its lakeside shores
New to Oswego, LD’s on the Lake has opened its doors and patio with hopes of sharing its signature craft beer, burgers and wings with a receptive community. Opening between Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In and Bev’s Dairy Treat, the restaurant is the sister location to Pulaski’s LD’s on the River.
UPDATE: Holland Patent Man Killed in Trenton Crash on Saturday Night
UPDATE: 09/12/2022 0350 Authorities are releasing more information about a fatal crash that took place in Trenton, New York on September 10, 2022. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is identifying 29-year-old Dakota Safin of Holland Patent as the victim in a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Trenton Road and John Street in Trenton.
Donkey in Town of Albion Died from EEEV
The Oswego County Health Department announced that a donkey from the town of Albion has died from EEEV. The diagnosis was confirmed in testing conducted by the state Department of Health. Donkeys are as susceptible to mosquito-borne diseases as horses. Like horses, they cannot transmit EEEV to a person; however,...
