ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com

John B. Hurlbutt

John B. Hurlbutt, 74, of Oswego, passed away on Sept. 12, 2022. Born in Canandaigua, he was the son of the late Dr. Bryant Charles, M.D., and Bessie (Adams) Hurlbutt.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Nicholas G. Vanderveer – September 8, 2022

Nicholas G. Vanderveer, 38, of Auburn, passed away on September 8, 2022, unexpectedly at home. Born in Auburn, NY, he was the son of George and Deborah (Cleary) Vanderveer of Oswego. Nick worked as an Ironworker for Union #3 in Pittsburgh. He attended Cayuga Community College. Nick loved basketball, going...
AUBURN, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Carolyn Frances (Stoddard) Kelleher

Carolyn Frances (Stoddard) Kelleher, 68, of Scriba, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family after a short heroic battle with cancer at the Francis House in Syracuse, NY. Carolyn was born in Rome, NY, on Dec. 17, 1953, the daughter of the late Sheldon Carr and...
SCRIBA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oswego, NY
Government
City
Oswego, NY
cnycentral.com

Former Vera House employee says agency has lost sight of original mission

The Vera House building on James Street in Syracuse. Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Vera House employee Dotti Barraco-Hetnar, who used to supervise shelters and programs at the agency is giving us new insight as calls for accountability within the organization continue. It's been over a month since our reporting...
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

George E. Porter

George E. Porter, formerly of Baldwinsville and Fulton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Aberdeen, Maryland. George was born in January 1933 in Fulton, son of the late Pauline (Burnett) Porter and George E. Porter. In April 1959 he married Jacqueline Richardson, who preceded him in death in December 2010. Together they celebrated 51 years of marriage.
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Dempsey promoted to deputy chief among Fulton PD changes

FULTON — The Fulton Fire and Police Commission has promoted Christian Dempsey to the position of deputy chief of the Fulton Police Department. Dempsey has been with the Fulton Police Department for more than 16 years, joining in 2006. He started as a patrolman, a position he was in for about six years until he became a School Resource Officer for the Fulton City School District.
FULTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masons#The U S Navy
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego Common Council approves assistance programs

OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council voted Monday night to approve a water assistance program and changes to its rental assistance program. The approval by the council will allow for the city to enter into a vendor agreement with the state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.
OSWEGO, NY
wwnytv.com

Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of County Route 68, Watertown, passed away September 8, 2022 at his home. Lucas was born December 14, 2006, son of Andrew J. and Janine C. (Lobaito) Jenkins. Lucas attended South Jefferson High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hitting baseballs at home, helping with firewood, taking the gator on trails in the woods, online gaming, and mowing the lawn.
WATERTOWN, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Meet the new chief: Curtis promoted to head of Fulton PD

FULTON — The City of Fulton Fire and Police Commission has appointed Michael Curtis as the new police chief for the Fulton Police Department. Curtis has been with the Fulton Police Department for just over 21 years, serving in a variety of roles. He started out as a patrol officer and then served as an investigator for 12 years. Curtis was then promoted to deputy chief, a position he held for two-and-a-half years until his most recent promotion to police chief.
FULTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
Syracuse.com

Syracuse hospital expands free prescription drug program to uninsured in 19 counties

Syracuse, N.Y. — Upstate University Hospital is expanding a free prescription drug program to uninsured people who live in 19 counties. The program was initially limited to residents of Onondaga County when Upstate launched it in July. It’s now available to qualified individuals throughout the region served by Upstate, which stretches from Binghamton to the Canadian border.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Chittenango rest stop with Chick-fil-A now open

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has received a few emails from viewers asking about the status of the Chittenango Thruway Travel Plaza. You’ll be happy to know, that it’s back open! It officially opened at 10 a.m. Monday. The service center, located on I-90 westbound between exit 34 and exit 34A, had […]
CHITTENANGO, NY
oswegonian.com

City of Oswego welcomes new restuarant to its lakeside shores

New to Oswego, LD’s on the Lake has opened its doors and patio with hopes of sharing its signature craft beer, burgers and wings with a receptive community. Opening between Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In and Bev’s Dairy Treat, the restaurant is the sister location to Pulaski’s LD’s on the River.
OSWEGO, NY
96.9 WOUR

UPDATE: Holland Patent Man Killed in Trenton Crash on Saturday Night

UPDATE: 09/12/2022 0350 Authorities are releasing more information about a fatal crash that took place in Trenton, New York on September 10, 2022. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is identifying 29-year-old Dakota Safin of Holland Patent as the victim in a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Trenton Road and John Street in Trenton.
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
iheartoswego.com

Donkey in Town of Albion Died from EEEV

The Oswego County Health Department announced that a donkey from the town of Albion has died from EEEV. The diagnosis was confirmed in testing conducted by the state Department of Health. Donkeys are as susceptible to mosquito-borne diseases as horses. Like horses, they cannot transmit EEEV to a person; however,...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy