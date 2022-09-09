Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Tigers leave Kerry Carpenter off Monday lineup
The Detroit Tigers did not include Kerry Carpenter in their lineup for Monday's game against the Houston Astros. Carpenter will take the evening off while the Tigers insert Willi Castro in right field and moves Victor Reyes over to left field. Castro will bat second against the Astros. Carpenter has...
numberfire.com
Joey Bart catching for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Bart will catch for right-hander Jakob Junis on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Austin Wynns returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bart for 7.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Rangers' Josh Smith batting eighth on Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder Josh Smith is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Smith will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat eighth Versus left-hander Ken Waldichuk and Oakland. Corey Seager moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 7.3 FanDuel points on Tuesday. His...
numberfire.com
Luis Guillorme operating second base for Mets on Tuesday night
New York Mets utility-man Luis Guillorme is batting eighth in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Cubs. Guillorme will take over second base after Jeff McNeil was shifted to right field and Tyler Naquin was benched. In a matchup versus right-hander Adrian Sampson, our models project Guillorme to score 7.5 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Orioles' Rougned Odor batting eighth on Sunday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Odor will start at second base on Sunday and bat eighth versus left-hander Rich Hill and Baltimore. Gunnar Henderson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Odor for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Daniel Vogelbach in Mets' Monday lineup
New York Mets infielder Daniel Vogelbach is starting Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vogelbach is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Cubs starter Javier Assad. Our models project Vogelbach for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Jordan Luplow starting for Arizona on Monday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Luplow is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. Our models project Luplow for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
numberfire.com
D'Ernest Johnson a healthy scratch for Cleveland in Week 1
D'Ernest Johnson will be a healthy scratch for the Cleveland Browns in their Week 1 game against the Carolina Panthers. In somewhat of a surprising move, the Browns did not activated Johnson for their Week 1 game against the Panthers. The team made sure to hang onto the talented back this offseason despite having both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt under contract, and despite drafting Jerome Ford on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft. He could be a potential trade candidate for teams that need a running back.
numberfire.com
Royals' Nicky Lopez batting ninth on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Lopez will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Michael Massey returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Lopez for 7.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Oakland's Jonah Bride batting sixth on Tuesday
Oakland Athletics infielder Jonah Bride is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Bride will start at second base on Tuesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Cole Ragans and the Rangers. Tony Kemp moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bride for 9.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Ehire Adrianza batting ninth for Atlanta on Tuesday
Atlanta Braves infielder Ehire Adrianza is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Adrianza will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jakob Junis and the Giants. Vaughn Grissom moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Adrianza for 6.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Randal Grichuk batting sixth for Rockies on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Grichuk will start in center field on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Michael Kopech and Chicago. Sean Bouchard returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Grichuk for 11.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Chris Taylor not in Monday lineup
The Los Angeles Dodgers did not list Chris Taylor in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Taylor will sit out Monday's game while Trayce Thompson enters the lineup in right field and bats eighth. With Thompson in right field, Mookie Betts will drop down to second base.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Josh Naylor batting fifth on Tuesday evening
Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor is starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Naylor will man first base after Owen Miller was named Tuesday's designated hitter, Jose Ramirez was aligned at third base, Tyler Freeman was moved to second, and Andres Gimenez was benched. In a matchup...
numberfire.com
Brewers list Luis Urias at second base for Tuesday's game
The Milwaukee Brewers will start Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals with Luis Urias at second base. Urias will bat seventh and cover second base Tuesday while Kolten Wong catches a breather. Our models project Urias, who has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel, to score 8.5 fantasy points against...
numberfire.com
Giants' Evan Longoria batting third on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Longoria will start at third base on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Wilmer Flores returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 10.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Mark Mathias batting second for Rangers on Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder Mark Mathias is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Mathias will start at first base on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Ken Waldichuk and Oakland. Kole Calhoun returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Mathias for 10.8 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Luke Maile catching for Cleveland on Tuesday
Cleveland Guardians center Luke Maile is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Maile will take over the catching position after Austin Hedges was benched at home. In a righty versus lefty matchup versus Jose Suarez, our models project Maile to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman not in Cardinals' Tuesday lineup
The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Nolan Gorman in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gorman will take the night off while Nolan Arenado rejoins the lineup at third base and bats fourth against the Brewers. Brendan Donovan will move from third base to second. Our...
numberfire.com
Tomas Nido starting for Mets Sunday afternoon
New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Nido is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Nido for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
