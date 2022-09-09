Read full article on original website
Trellis Lewis
4d ago
They need to get to the bottom of this critical situation and hold people accountable. Every body needs to be held accountable! I did say EVERYBODY!!
Reply(1)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
WLBT
EPA announces inquiry into Jackson’s drinking water emergency
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - The Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Inspector General has officially announced it has begun an inquiry into Jackson’s drinking water emergency. The office made the announcement on September 13, days after NBC News confirmed the investigation had begun and about two weeks after equipment...
WLBT
Council urges mayor to ‘fully cooperate’ with state, federal officials working on water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With virtually no debate and in only a matter of minutes, the Jackson City Council approved a resolution asking the mayor to work with state and federal officials in addressing the city’s ongoing water crisis. Tuesday, the council voted 4-1 on an item “strongly urging...
EPA launches investigation into Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis
JACKSON, MS — CBS News reports that the EPA has announced an investigation into the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. The crisis has left thousands of residents without water for multiple days. Jennifer Kaplan, spokesperson for the EPA’s Office of Inspector General (OIG), said that the agency had...
Phys.org
Jackson water issues result of environmental racism, expert says
While water pressure has been restored in Jackson, Miss., the water is still not safe to drink and a boil order remains in effect. The ongoing issues are a result of years of neglect and of environmental racism, said an expert at Washington University in St. Louis. "When local government...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC News
Robert Bullard on Jackson water crisis: ‘Textbook case of slow-moving disaster’
The most recent water crisis in Mississippi’s majority-black capital, which has long struggled with crumbling infrastructure, has raised questions of environmental justice in how local governments respond to climate change. Founding Director of the Bullard Center for Environmental and Climate Justice Robert Bullard joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss why the city is still struggling.Sept. 13, 2022.
‘They gave us water. It’s just not drinkable’: Jackson, MS water crsis continues
JACKSON, MS — 150,000 people are still without drinkable water in Jackson, Mississippi. Weeks after massive flooding, they still can’t even do dishes or brush their teeth with the water coming from their faucets. We spoke to a woman named Patricia Anderson here in Jackson, Mississippi. She tells...
WLBT
Gov. Reeves requests assistance for businesses impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves requested a Small Business Administrative Declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration on Monday. According to a press release, the declaration request is for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Hinds County, which covers businesses only. Several businesses in Hinds County, including...
Governor requests help for Jackson businesses affected by water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves requested loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to help Jackson’s businesses that were affected by the city’s water crisis. Reeves asked that the SBA implement a Small Business Administrative Declaration, which would provide Economic Injury Disaster Loans for businesses in Hinds County. Hinds County businesses experienced […]
RELATED PEOPLE
actionnews5.com
Jaden Smith-affiliated nonprofit to help Jackson during water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A technology developed by a nonprofit affiliated with Jaden Smith could help the city of Jackson provide clean water to residents while cutting out the use of plastic bottles. Tuesday, the city council approved entering into an agreement to house “Water Box” purification systems at fire...
Jackson mayor proposes referendum on garbage service
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba spoke out about the city’s garbage collection dispute. The mayor and city council have been at odds over the garbage collection contract for months, with no clear resolution in sight. On Monday, the mayor said he wants to let the people decide who will pick up […]
Report: Mississippi district attorney threatened man with gun
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jody Owens, the district attorney in Hinds County, Mississippi, threatened a man with a gun earlier this month, according to an incident report, The report stated that the man, Joshua Towns, was visiting a female friend at an apartment on Pearl Street around midnight Sept. 2 when Owens showed up […]
Focused on Mississippi: Granny Midwives
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dr. Alferdteen Harrison is a retired history professor and co-founder of the Smith-Robertson Museum in Jackson. “Retired” is the only proper word for her if that means being freed up from work to tackle other projects. Because that’s what she has done. Either she has found them, or as in the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLBT
Cracker Barrel on I-55N temporarily closes due to Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The ongoing water crisis in Jackson has caused a popular southern food chain to temporarily close its doors. The Cracker Barrel on I-55 North told WLBT it was a tough call to make. “Due to the ongoing water crisis in the area, we have made the...
Real News Network
Kali Akuno: Racism, Jackson’s water crisis, and the need for mass movements
Jackson, Mississippi, remains gripped in an ongoing water crisis. The task of distributing water to local residents has been largely taken up by community organizations like Cooperation Jackson and Operation Good. Organizer, writer, and educator Kali Akuno joins The Marc Steiner Show to explain how the current crisis is a reflection of capitalism’s failures and decades of institutional racism. Though Jackson today is more than 80% Black, this is a recent demographic development created by white flight and capital flight from the city. The state’s prolonged neglect of Jackson’s infrastructure is a consequence of an entrenched far-right politics in Mississippi’s public institutions. And what’s happening currently in Jackson is a sign of things to come around the country. To fight back, Akuno emphasizes the need to build mass movements and grassroots networks capable of exercising real political power.
Mississippi Insight for Sept. 11, 2022: Horhn and Johnson
City, state and federal authorities talk financing options for ending Jackson's chronic water problems. And two local newsmakers offer their perspectives on the emergency: Sen. John Horhn from Jackson and former mayor Harvey Johnson.
WLBT
Things To Know for Tuesday, September 13
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Some Health Centers in Jackson are adjusting to the ongoing water...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vicksburg leaders approve $33 million budget for city
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Alderman approved a $33.169 million fiscal 2023 budget for the city with a projected $12,000 surplus in funding. The board approved and passed the budget with confidence at their last board meeting. “I am absolutely excited about the budget. This is one of the most […]
Portable water boxes donated to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Portable water boxes will soon be installed in some fire stations in Jackson as part of a clean water initiative. Jackson residents will experience some relief with water boxes being placed in Jackson Fire Station 1 and 20. With construction of these boxes costing thousands of dollars, the organization 501-C3 was […]
MHP investigating three fatal crashes in three days
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating three fatal crashes that happened this week. On Sunday, September 11, a fatal crash happened on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County. Investigators said a 2000 Mercedes ML, driven by Jeremy Williams, 35, of Madison, was traveling north on the highway when the vehicle left […]
fox40jackson.com
Reeves claims Miss. gave Jackson $200M for infrastructure. Where did that money come from?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – On Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves said the state gave Jackson $200 million over the last five or six years to address its litany of infrastructure needs. However, an analysis of the numbers provided by Reeves’ office shows that most of that amount referenced likely didn’t...
NBC News
462K+
Followers
55K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 10