Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trial of former Clay County sheriff begins MondayJulie MorganClay County, FL
Motorist Alert: Clay County begins road work for drainage repair, expect traffic delaysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Restaurant inspection: Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop receives fine for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonFleming Island, FL
In June 1964, motel manager pours muriatic acid in the swimming pool to get black swimmers out of the poolKath LeeSaint Augustine, FL
Art Guild of Orange Park to host inaugural art event, Bella NotteJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Related
Adam Sandler returns to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in November
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Sandman is making a stop in St. Augustine with an unnamed guest. Adam Sandler will bring his unique brand of comedy and song back to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Thursday, Nov. 10. This marks his first return to the area since 2019. The...
John Michael Montgomery Injured After His Bus Overturns
John Michael Montgomery was involved in a serious bus crash on Friday (Sept. 9) that left three people injured. The country singer was on his way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident occurred. Montgomery says he'll need several weeks to recover. WATE-TV in Campbell County, Tenn., shares...
News4Jax.com
Woman remembers sister who was killed on 9/11 during St. Augustine ceremony
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Remembering a day etched in the memories of Americans: Sept. 11, 2001. One of the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives 21 years ago on Sunday was Suzanne Geraty, who was just 30 years old. She was Erin Durkin’s youngest sister. “Suzanne had...
3 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you love to travel to Florida and also love to eat delicious food in amazing places then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Florida. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for only using high quality ingredients. If you have never been to any of these amazing restaurants, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Several Florida Cities Mentioned on List of Best Places to Retire in 2022
Where one is going to live is an important decision at any stage of life, but it's arguably particularly important in retirement if one lives on a fixed income. According to data by Clever, 40% of retirees wished they'd saved more for retirement. Therefore, it may not be surprising that affordability and having free or low-cost recreation activities rank high on wish lists for many retirees. Pleasant weather and access to quality health care can also be important.
A failed Florida marriage may have landed Queen Elizabeth on the throne
PENSACOLA Fla. (WKRG) — As the world honors Queen Elizabeth, a Pensacola connection landed her on the throne. In the early 1900s, Wallis Warfield Simpson, former Duchess of England, took a trip to Pensacola, Florida to visit her cousin. Warfield’s cousin was the daughter of Pensacola Naval Air Commander Henry Wallis, and while visiting Pensacola […]
74-year-old man dies while snorkeling in Florida Keys
A Florida man died Monday during a snorkeling incident in the Florida Keys, according to authorities.
WESH
Lovebugs return to Florida: How to get rid of them
ORLANDO, Fla. — Few people enjoy it when lovebugs pop up. Despite urban myths, lovebugs didn't come about from a cloning experiment, they didn't escape from a research facility, and they weren't bio-engineered to attack mosquitoes. Bug experts say the bugs hitched a ride on a ship heading from...
RELATED PEOPLE
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Webster Westside Flea Market website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an amazing flea market to spend you day at in Florida, you've come to the right place.
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County has an affordable housing crisis. These nonprofit housing leaders explain how to address it
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Tucked behind a massive oak tree in West Augustine is a new affordable housing project by the St. Johns Housing Partnership. “This building we’ve got right here is for low-income veterans that we’re building,” said Bill Lazar, Executive Director of the nonprofit St. Johns Housing Partnership.
WESH
Forecasters watching 2 tropical disturbances
ORLANDO, Fla. — Forecasters are eyeing two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean. The first is a tropical wave located just off the west coast of Africa that is producing disorganized thunderstorms. The National Hurricane Center is giving the disturbance a 20% chance of development in the next five days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opinion: The Worst Cities to Live in Florida
Florida is a wonderful state with an awesome culture and gorgeous scenery, but despite all these, it also has its fair share of not-so-pleasant cities to live in. Let's look into some of the worst cities in Florida. If you are planning to move into this state anytime soon, consider this as a guide.
southfloridareporter.com
Rainy Days Ahead For Florida; Tracking The Tropics
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Wednesday will bring some sun and passing showers in the morning. Storms will be back in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and near 90 degrees elsewhere. Thursday...
Small and Mid-Sized Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Best Real Estate Markets
There's little doubt that Florida's real estate market has been booming in many places. As of October 2021, real estate prices in Florida were up about 17% overall compared with the year before. And the real estate website Zillow predicted that Florida's real estate market would continue to rise by around 17-21% in 2022. While the real estate market appears to be slowing in some areas, prices appear to be holding in others.
fox13news.com
Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma
TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks halfway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida cruise line offers free trips to military, educators and first responders
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida-based cruise line announced a new program offering free cruise tickets to military members, veterans and first responders, starting this month. Margaritaville at Sea’s “Heroes Sail Free” program applies to GovX ID-verified U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire, EMS personnel...
Two Florida Universities Ranked Among Best Public Schools by U.S. News & World Report
Two Florida universities took coveted spots on the list of America’s top public schools as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The University of Florida in Gainesville ranked fifth among the nation’s public universities. Among all U.S. colleges, it ranked 29th best. Florida State University in Tallahassee...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stops in Jacksonville to announce more bonuses for first responders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis today announced in Jacksonville that he will deliver $1,000 bonuses to reward first responders in recognition of their dedicated public service. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The announcement was made at a briefing on Monday, Sept. 12 while he met with...
Comments / 1