ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Boot

John Michael Montgomery Injured After His Bus Overturns

John Michael Montgomery was involved in a serious bus crash on Friday (Sept. 9) that left three people injured. The country singer was on his way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident occurred. Montgomery says he'll need several weeks to recover. WATE-TV in Campbell County, Tenn., shares...
JELLICO, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you love to travel to Florida and also love to eat delicious food in amazing places then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Florida. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for only using high quality ingredients. If you have never been to any of these amazing restaurants, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Augustine, FL
Entertainment
City
Saint Augustine, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
St. Augustine, FL
L. Cane

Several Florida Cities Mentioned on List of Best Places to Retire in 2022

Where one is going to live is an important decision at any stage of life, but it's arguably particularly important in retirement if one lives on a fixed income. According to data by Clever, 40% of retirees wished they'd saved more for retirement. Therefore, it may not be surprising that affordability and having free or low-cost recreation activities rank high on wish lists for many retirees. Pleasant weather and access to quality health care can also be important.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 42

A failed Florida marriage may have landed Queen Elizabeth on the throne

PENSACOLA Fla. (WKRG) — As the world honors Queen Elizabeth, a Pensacola connection landed her on the throne. In the early 1900s, Wallis Warfield Simpson, former Duchess of England, took a trip to Pensacola, Florida to visit her cousin. Warfield’s cousin was the daughter of Pensacola Naval Air Commander Henry Wallis, and while visiting Pensacola […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WESH

Lovebugs return to Florida: How to get rid of them

ORLANDO, Fla. — Few people enjoy it when lovebugs pop up. Despite urban myths, lovebugs didn't come about from a cloning experiment, they didn't escape from a research facility, and they weren't bio-engineered to attack mosquitoes. Bug experts say the bugs hitched a ride on a ship heading from...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Irwin
Person
George Jones
Person
Marty Stuart
Person
Joshua Hedley
Person
Glen Campbell
Person
Roger Miller
Person
St. Augustine
Person
Tyler Childers
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Alan Jackson
Person
John Prine
Person
Travis Tritt
WESH

Forecasters watching 2 tropical disturbances

ORLANDO, Fla. — Forecasters are eyeing two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean. The first is a tropical wave located just off the west coast of Africa that is producing disorganized thunderstorms. The National Hurricane Center is giving the disturbance a 20% chance of development in the next five days.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Industry#Music Hall#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Music History#Music Career
Toni Koraza

Opinion: The Worst Cities to Live in Florida

Florida is a wonderful state with an awesome culture and gorgeous scenery, but despite all these, it also has its fair share of not-so-pleasant cities to live in. Let's look into some of the worst cities in Florida. If you are planning to move into this state anytime soon, consider this as a guide.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Rainy Days Ahead For Florida; Tracking The Tropics

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Wednesday will bring some sun and passing showers in the morning. Storms will be back in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and near 90 degrees elsewhere. Thursday...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

Small and Mid-Sized Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Best Real Estate Markets

There's little doubt that Florida's real estate market has been booming in many places. As of October 2021, real estate prices in Florida were up about 17% overall compared with the year before. And the real estate website Zillow predicted that Florida's real estate market would continue to rise by around 17-21% in 2022. While the real estate market appears to be slowing in some areas, prices appear to be holding in others.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks halfway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Community Policy